ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Volunteers gather to clean and beautify historic Greenwood District

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aI721_0hyscMjC00

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 30 volunteers gathered in Greenwood to help clean the historic district and its buildings.

Last week, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver gave FOX23 a tour of the buildings, showing improvements that needed to be made.

He mentioned more than $2 million needed to replace the HVAC and elevators, but also needing cosmetic work like painting and replacing the bathrooms.

This week, volunteers got a head start on the cosmetic work by painting, replacing lightbulbs, and picking up trash.

“The cosmetic issues were painting, picking up trash in the whole district, a lot of times visitors come here and they patronize but they throw the trash on the ground, some locals do the same thing, so what we’re doing today is picking up the trash in the district and do some beautification around the Greenwood area,” said Culver.

Volunteers also painted the hallway behind the businesses in preparation for a museum about the 13 all-black towns in Oklahoma coming within the next two months.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Local organization raises money for new youth center in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new youth center is coming to north Tulsa. Christian Ministers Alliance currently provides food assistance to students in need in Tulsa, Union, Bixby, and Sand Springs school districts. However, they’d like to expand their services. Reverend W.R. Casey, Jr. is the President of the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City gives baseball park to Claremore Public Schools

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Public Schools was gifted a new baseball field Monday night. Members of the Claremore City Council voted to give ownership of Murray-Pixley Park at Legendary Legion Field to the district. While the ownership has been transferred, this process began two years ago. Talks of an...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Chick-fil-A announces student restaurant simulation program

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa, Okla. Chick-fil-A Market announced a new educational partnership Wednesday for students across the state to get involved in a restaurant simulation. Starting Sept. 20, Chick-fil-A’s simulated restaurant will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience a variety of roles including operator,...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Historic District#Hvac#Culver#Cox Media Group
KRMG

West Tulsa fire leaves one home destroyed

A fire in west Tulsa leaves one home destroyed. Sapulpa firefighters were called out to the house on South 41st West Avenue off West 61st Street around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Darren Inbody says a nearby business called it in and at one point the house was almost...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Paintings
KRMG

Burn bans issued across eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple burn bans have been issued or extended across eastern Oklahoma. Tulsa County announced that their burn ban has been extended until noon on Monday, Sept. 26. Okmulgee County announced that a burn ban has been issued for 14 days from Sept 19, which is Monday...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

High-speed internet comes to Inola neighborhood

INOLA, Okla. — Several residents in Inola’s Ruby Estates neighborhood now have high-speed internet, according to press release from Rogers County. “Not only did we find a way to bring reliable high-speed internet to rural Rogers County, we also found an efficient way to accomplish this,” said Rogers County’s Information Technology Director Brett Williston.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly woman

TULSA, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old woman from Logan County. Authorities are looking for Elaine Jackson. She reportedly was last seen Sunday afternoon near West Canyon Road in Logan County. She reportedly had a black and white dog with a red leash.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
91K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy