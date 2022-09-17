Read full article on original website
Los Baños Enterprise
The Restaurant Whisperer: Bubble Tea to Boba, the cross-generational Quickly offers refreshing beverage
Co-researched with Lesley Castro, Los Banos High School student. Bubble tea, or boba tea as it is currently better known here in the US, is the island of Taiwan’s most beloved beverage. It started with a combination of cold tea, milk, and brown-sugared tapioca balls named ‘bubbles’ by the local Taiwanese children in the 1970’s or so and has since been the popular choice of refreshment for many generations of ice-cold tea drinkers around the world. Los Banos currently has up to six locations where boba tea is served but they are mostly at our donut and ice cream shops. That changed when Gherlie Arias decided to open her second Quickly boba shop and restaurant in Los Banos in early September after the initial and recent success of her first shop in Atwater.
Los Baños Enterprise
2022 Los Banos Farmer of the Year: Patrick Gallichio
A title well deserved; to be honored at annual Farm to Table event. An exciting time has come about for Los Banos, as the Farmer of the Year has been chosen: Mr. Patrick. “Pat” Gallichio. This honored title does not come easily. A list of qualifications must be present for anyone nominated for this position to honor outstanding achievements of individuals and families.
