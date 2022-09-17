Co-researched with Lesley Castro, Los Banos High School student. Bubble tea, or boba tea as it is currently better known here in the US, is the island of Taiwan’s most beloved beverage. It started with a combination of cold tea, milk, and brown-sugared tapioca balls named ‘bubbles’ by the local Taiwanese children in the 1970’s or so and has since been the popular choice of refreshment for many generations of ice-cold tea drinkers around the world. Los Banos currently has up to six locations where boba tea is served but they are mostly at our donut and ice cream shops. That changed when Gherlie Arias decided to open her second Quickly boba shop and restaurant in Los Banos in early September after the initial and recent success of her first shop in Atwater.

