kusi.com
Remember Me Thursday® – Ways you can participate!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Remember Me Thursday Rescue Contest is now open for entries. Jessica Gercke from the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Mark Mathis to talk about the contest and what it entails. For more information visit their website.
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego faces highest demands ever
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday Sept. 21 Feeding San Diego held a drive-thru food distribution in East Village. The organization has faced its highest demands and highest lines ever in recent months as inflation has pushed more and more families toward donation lines. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with...
‘Weird Lights’ Spotted Over San Diego Leave Californians Puzzled: WATCH
San Diego, California saw some glowing orbs on Monday, Sept. 19, and residents took to social media to discuss the phenomenon. According to viewers and news stations, there were about five lights over the Pacific Ocean that would light up and fade, and then another would appear, only to fade as well. Videos and photos have since gone viral.
kusi.com
San Diego family business has Yelp’s best rated horchata
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A new list was published by Yelp saying that the best cup of horchata in California can be found right here in San Diego. It’s no surprise for most San Diegans, our Mexican food is a point of pride for the entire county. According to Yelp, the best cup of the vanilla rice drink can be found at Barrio Donas in Northern San Diego.
NBC San Diego
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego, Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
NBC San Diego
This 35-Year-Old Makes 6-Figures Gardening and Teaching About Plants in San Diego
Kevin Espiritu doesn’t believe in having a green thumb. He believes that anyone can learn how to garden with the right tips and tools. Espiritu is the founder and CEO of Epic Gardening. It is a one-stop-shop for a wide range of plant-lovers, from those looking to perfect their tomatoes to others who just want to keep their latest houseplant alive.
kusi.com
Three-day military convention and art festival “Force-Con” comes to San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Force-Con 2022, a three-day military convention and art festival, is coming to San Diego revolving around military veterans and POW’s. Friday, Sept. 23 through Saturday, Sept. 25 the San Diego Air and Space Museum will host the event, which kicks off with the Red Carpet Gala Celebrating 100 years of Naval Carriers and Honoring Legends of Aviation.
Many rescued Beagles now thriving in homes across San Diego
Many of the 108 Beagles that arrived in San Diego a few weeks ago are now settling into their forever homes and thriving.
Show filmed in La Jolla Shores documents 'the best of humanity'
La Jolla Shores is the backdrop for an upcoming episode of "Making Good," a show that highlights nonprofits across America.
holtvilletribune.com
Participants Sought for Dental Health Study
EL CENTRO — Local stakeholders are seeking individuals of Mexican origin ages 21-40 to participate in a confidential dental health study. In particular, the study seeks the enrollment of men who self-identify as Mexican/Mexican-American/Chicano/a. Participants who complete a one-time, one-hour dental health survey in either English or Spanish will...
NBC San Diego
Get Ready For Early Sunsets, San Diego. Here Are the Sunset Times For Fall
After a sweltering end to the summer, San Diego weather may start feeling cool enough to switch your iced pumpkin spice latte to hot as autumn falls upon the Northern Hemisphere. The start of fall also signals earlier sunsets and dwindling hours of sunlight. Here are some key fall and...
News 8 KFMB
2022 Best of Escondido Eats Awards
The 2022 "Best of Escondido Eats Awards" on Thurs., Sept. 22 from 5-7p Jacked Up Brewery! Visit: greaterescondido.org.
Vista, Oceanside, San Diego awarded $4.3M for homelessness
Vista, Oceanside, and San Diego are the first three recipients of grants from a $10 million county fund to address the homelessness crisis in the region, it was announced Tuesday.
KPBS
For the third straight month, home prices in San Diego have fallen
San Diego, along with the rest of the nation, continues to show signs of a slowing housing market. Then, the city of El Cajon says it’s standing behind its threats to fine local motels for accepting too many homeless residents. Plus, a San Diego climate scientist says airlines need to confront their significant impact on carbon emissions by embracing solutions that may upend the industry. And, the U.S. government has renamed hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical sites on federal lands to remove a racist slur for Native American women. Later, we hear from two Ensenada surfers trying to preserve and spread the city’s surfing history. Finally, from early pandemic mask-making to a Pulitzer finalist: A new play, "Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, opens at La Jolla Playhouse this week, exploring lockdowns, Asian American racism, Facebook groups, invisible labor and generosity.
San Diego is #3 destination for people looking to move to a different city
San Diego is one of the top destinations in the country that people are looking to move to, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
‘Do you ever give up on someone you love?’
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
kusi.com
Jennifer Hudson joins KUSI’s daytime programming weekdays at 11 a.m.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Weekdays at 11 a.m. the new Queen of Daytime TV Jennifer Hudson will join KUSI on Channel 51 with her up-and-coming show “The Jennifer Hudson Show”. The singer and actress proudly presented her all-star line up of guests for “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on KUSI’s “Good Morning San Diego”. Her new show premiered Sept. 12 of this year, the same day as Hudson’s 41st birthday.
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve $3.2 billion Measure U, its fourth school bond measure since 2008
The Nov. 8 ballot proposal would help to build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten and improve school security, officials say.
