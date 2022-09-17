Swerve Strickland is about to wrestle the most important match of his AEW career. When Grand Slam comes to an end both on television and for the thousands of fans in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the team of Swerve in our Glory, Strickland and Keith Lee, will either remain AEW World Champions or will find themselves bested by The Acclaimed, who some suggested should have won the straps at All Out due to the sheer excitement of the crowd. The makeshift duo of ex-NXTers will either live on to fight a day, or their Team Taz-esque breakdown will commence in front of millions of fans the world over.

