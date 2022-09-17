Read full article on original website
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene Cizio
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
holycitysinner.com
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop Coming to Charleston
Hugh-Baby’s BBQ & Burger Shop, restaurateur Pat Martin’s Nashville-based burger and barbecue spot, today announced plans to open in Charleston in late fall 2022. The restaurant will be located at 1028 Saint Andrews Boulevard in West Ashley. Martin, who also owns Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint on James Island, says he created Hugh-Baby’s as a loving tribute to the small-town eateries he frequented in his childhood.
New rides, games to accompany the 2022 Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – New rides, more games, and daring foods will welcome the Coastal Carolina Fair this fall. The Exchange Club of Charleston, which owns and manages the fair, announced in April that a new company will provide amusement rides, food, and games during this year’s event at the Ladson Fairgrounds. The Coastal Carolina […]
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 9/19
Downtown Charleston resident Marlaina White says she would enjoy a dream dinner with family while sipping fancy cocktails, indulging in seafood and topping the night off with a sweet cold treat. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My sister and two sister-in-laws. It would be so great to get us all together in...
holycitysinner.com
Carnes Crossroads Set to Host Fall Festival Farmers Market on September 23rd
Carnes Crossroads will kick off the season with area residents and local vendors at their Fall Festival Farmers Market on Friday, September 23rd. The event will run from 4 pm to 8:30 pm. The Carnes Crossroads Farmers Market provides opportunities for neighbors, friends, and families to connect, while extending support...
Charleston City Paper
The Lucky Luchador to open after a year of anticipation
Recovery Room Tavern and Bangkok Lounge owner Chris “Boston” DiMattia on Sept. 28 will open his next concept, The Lucky Luchador. After dealing with months of setbacks from city inspections over the last year, DiMattia said he’s ready to debut the new bar in the space formerly occupied by the Palace Hotel on Hanover Street.
Summerville’s annual Sweet Tea Festival happening this weekend
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 20,000 people are expected to be in Summerville this weekend for the annual Sweet Tea Festival. “I think it’s going to be beautiful weather this weekend,” said Meredith Williamson, who is planning to take her daughter to the festival. “Hopefully, it will be a big crowd and lots of fun […]
John L. Dart Library in Downtown Charleston closing for renovation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Libary will close a downtown library for referendum-funded renovations in October. John L. Dart Library will receive interior upgrades including new paint, carpet, and furniture. The interior renovations may take several months and items placed on hold will be routed to Main Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street. […]
Charleston City Paper
Charleston corner stores offer convenience, connection and nostalgia
Remnants of yesteryear’s corner stores, once as ubiquitous as horse-drawn carriages or clotheslines, linger all over downtown Charleston. Stroll past 19 Elizabeth St. and you’ll spot the fading, chunky letters of “Smith’s Grocery Meats.” Drive around the peninsula and you’ll notice dozens of shops and office spaces with slanted, corner-facing entryways originally designed for corner stores.
The Post and Courier
Boxcar Betty's ownership group brings Pasture & Grain to Mount Pleasant
After bringing Boxcar Betty’s to the Charleston area in 2014, Roth Scott, Ian MacBryde and longtime employee Ira Hill have added a fast casual eatery in Mount Pleasant. Pasture & Grain started serving customers for lunch and dinner daily at 1701 Shoremeade Road on Aug. 19. The new restaurant...
Goose Creek chapel to be transformed into art gallery
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime Goose Creek wedding chapel is being transformed into an art gallery. Several people were concerned a part of Goose Creek’s history might soon be gone after the property was put on the market. The chapel, which has served as a wedding venue, has held services for nearly 40 […]
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 9/19: Marsh with church
This week’s new mystery photo shows a brilliant green swath of marsh with a church in the background. It may be a tough shot to place, so we’ll send swag to the third person who correctly answers. Hint: It’s in Charleston County. Tell us the name of the church or where the shot was taken from. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
The Post and Courier
Food Lion to hold ribbon cutting ceremony September 21
First 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card. The Kingstree Food Lion will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, to officially unveil significant changes made in the store over the last several months. On Sept. 21, the first 100 customers in line will receive a mystery gift card valued up to $250, and additional giveaways will take place over the next several days.
abcnews4.com
Gods Shepard's Outreach Ministry to host " Grand Feast Fellowship" in October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The God's Shepard Outreach Ministry will be hosting a " Grand Feast Fellowship" on Oct. 1. It will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. to serve the homeless and underprivileged. Food, Clothing, and blankets will be available. The ministry will also be...
counton2.com
Lowcountry Food Bank hosting giveaway Thursday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) on Thursday will host a large food distribution Thursday in Summerville. The event will be held at Refuge Bibleway Church (215 E. 4th North Street, Summerville). It will begin at 4:00 p.m. and last until supplies are exhausted. People are...
The Post and Courier
Dorchester Paws Pets of the Week
Coco, an 18-year-old Chihuahua Mix, bats leadoff in his week's Pets of the Week, as Dorchester Paws asks: "Who doesn’t love a nice warm cup of cocoa?" And just like that toasty cup of hot chocolate, this senior male is your guy to take with you to curl up by the fire at night, without having to worry about those added calories come the morning. So, if you’re looking for someone to give you that sense of sweetness as Dorchester Paws suspects you are, come meet sweet Cocoa and his friends friends at the adoption center's 136 4 Paws Lane location in Summerville. Cocoa can’t wait to meet you!
live5news.com
Hot End of Summer Before Fall Cool Down!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We are ending summer with hot weather in the 90′s but Mother Nature is playing along and will bring us cooler fall weather for the official start of the new season! Fall officially begins at 9:04 PM Thursday and Thursday will be our last day with temperatures well above average. The average high for the date is 84°. Inland areas will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday with upper 80s at the beaches. Big changes begin Thursday night as a cold front comes through with only a slight chance of rain. Behind the front, cooler weather and lower humidity will begin arriving by Friday morning. Despite full sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 70s to near 80° on Friday. It will be a cool evening for high school football on Friday with temperatures falling into the 60s and temps will start out in the 50s for all inland areas on Saturday morning. We expect a sunny weekend with highs in the low 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday.
counton2.com
Sweetgrass Vodka opening facility in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local and family-owned distilling company is opening a second South Carolina location in Charleston. Sweet Grass Vodka is known for its spirits made from South Carolina potatoes. On Wednesday, the company announced that a bottling plant will be opened at 1640 Meeting Street. It will also have a tasting room for spirits and small bites.
live5news.com
Charleston man remembers Lowcountry native who was a musician for Motown
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They were known as the Funk Brothers, the session or in-house musicians who brought the music to life for Motown’s biggest artists. These jazz musicians provided the soulful sounds for the music of The Temptations, The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, and many others. And one of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Soul cities: Charleston, South Carolina
I call them Soul Cities—New Orleans, Birmingham, Jackson, Atlanta and Charleston come immediately to mind—places that are so steeped in an African American cultural aesthetic that they are sacred ground. These cities, towns and spaces are peppered throughout the nation (I see you Harlem, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, Oakland!) and spiced with a Southern aesthetic.
Charleston City Paper
Downtown lot fight pits owner against city and neighbors
A South of Broad waterfront parking lot is at the center of two ongoing fights — a zoning battle and a lawsuit. If a landowner wins, he’ll have a great Cooper River view in a new house. If the City of Charleston wins, the lot could become part of a park.
