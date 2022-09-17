ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tilda Swinton Has A Movie Theater Plan, But She Needs A Billionaire Who Owns A Multiplex To Help

By Carly Levy
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JWBKx_0hysag7C00

Tilda Swinton is a force to be reckoned with, whether she makes a physical transformation in movies like Trainwreck or brings her own magic as The Ancient One in Doctor Strange . Even though this British actress has won an Oscar for her performance in Michael Clayton , she has other things to focus on besides nailing her next award-winning role. The 61-year-old actress has plans to open up a multiplex chain, but would need the help of a billionaire multiplex owner to help.

The Chronicles of Narnia actress has had a busy few months going to Cannes for the premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing , and then to Toronto for the The Eternal Daughter's premiere . Additionally, Swinton has a plan for how to support movies in her own way, telling Indiewire :

I’ve often wanted the owner of a multiplex chain to give me and my friends the authority to program their chain, randomly, in a flash-mob sort of way in one weekend all over the country. That’s what I’d love to do, completely unexpectedly. Everybody would know that the next week they could go see the latest blockbuster, but for these next two days they might be able to see something they’d never otherwise see. Let’s see if someone writes who says, ‘I’m a billionaire, and I own a multiplex.’

Wanting to experiment with movie theater exhibitions has been an aspiring venture for the London native actress for a while. In 2009, she traveled in a truck to the Scottish Highlands to bring classic films to small villages. The time is even more dire now to save movie theaters, as the early days of the pandemic shut down a lot of theaters and the fear of COVID-19 lowered attendance. These days though, more people have been going to see movies on the big screen. However, considering movie theaters and streaming services aren’t in competition with each other , Tilda Swinton believes there’s no reason why streaming giants cannot fund movie theaters by having more of their projects have big screen debuts.

Swinton is also doing more to enhance the cinematic medium by being picky about the roles she takes on. She prefers director-driven projects like the upcoming movie The Eternal Daughter , where the Oscar winner reunites with director Joanna Hogg for the dual role of a middle-aged filmmaker and her mother who both stay at a remote gothic hotel. Hogg would write outlines for scenes and ask Swinton to improvise, which is challenging to do when you’re talking to yourself for two roles! But the talented actress has said she actually doesn’t believe in acting, but in being your most natural self for the roles you play.

Another director the We Need to Talk About Kevin actress enjoyed working with was Apichatpong Weerasethakul in Memoria, which was released last year about a woman enduring sleepless nights because of a mysterious sound. Tilda Swinton plans on developing another movie with the Thai director. Swinton may not have any idea when this project will happen, but she’s confident it will.

It’s a remarkable idea of Tilda Swinton to want to save movie theaters with her own multiplex. Maybe she can find help with the directors she works with or collaborate on an ad campaign like AMC Theatres is doing with Nicole Kidman . While Swinton's film festival movies have not made theatrical releases yet, you can watch her performance in Doctor Strange with your Disney+ subscription .

Comments / 1

Related
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Joanna Hogg
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Apichatpong Weerasethakul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Movie Theaters#Multiplex#Film Star#British#Scottish
Cinemablend

Adapting Stephen King's The Dark Tower: The 2017 Movie Is An Insult To The Work Of Stephen King

Stephen King’s Constant Readers are a passionate lot, and arguably the work they are most passionate about is The Dark Tower series. Blending western, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror genres, the books unfold a staggering epic that is awe-inspiring, gut-wrenching, and encompasses everything that King is about. Though viewed as controversial by some who don’t appreciate the way it concludes, it is also hailed as the author’s greatest achievement – and as such, it is powerfully frustrating that Hollywood has failed to produce a proper adaptation. Instead, all we have is Nikolaj Arcel's The Dark Tower from 2017, which is not just a bad film, but an utter disgrace.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Netflix Trending Movies And Shows On September 19, 2022

Yesterday, Mark Wahlberg reclaimed the honor of being one of the few people to star in two movies on the Netflix Top 10 at the same time when his 2022 religious drama Father Stu entered the ranks alongside the platform’s original buddy comedy Me Time. Today, the Academy Award nominee has reclaimed the honor of starring in the most popular movie on Netflix. To see what other developments have appeared on the trending page (opens in new tab) for Monday, September 19, 2022, read on.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

Julia Roberts Has An A+ Response When Asked Why She Decided To Film Rom-Com Ticket To Paradise With George Clooney

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have managed to keep their friendship intact since first teaming up in Ocean’s Eleven. Of course, the two Hollywood stars have developed enough of a rapport with each other to trade witty banter on occasion. That’s why pairing up for the romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise made sense. With the movie premiering in a few weeks, Roberts gave an A+ response regarding why she decided to film the rom-com with Clooney.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian Has Seen An Early Screening Of Don’t Worry Darling And Shares Her Harry Styles And Florence Pugh-Oriented Take

They say that all publicity is good publicity. And if that’s the case for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller Don’t Worry Darling, then it should be a massive hit. The thriller has been the subject of countless rumors, including reports of a feud between the director and its star. Kim Kardashian has seen an early screening of Don’t Worry Darling, and shared her Harry Styles and Florence Pugh-oriented tae.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy