Colorado lawmaker seeks dismissal of voting charge
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an...
DeSantis suspends Miami-Dade official amid corruption case
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday suspended a Miami-Dade County commissioner who has been charged in a felony corruption case. DeSantis, a Republican, suspended Joe Martinez through an executive order that barred the longtime county official from performing any official acts or receiving any government pay.
WVa magistrate court fines, fees can now be paid online
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Fines, fees and costs accrued in West Virginia magistrate courts can now be paid online. Payments can be made through a portal developed by the state Supreme Court's administrative office and West Virginia Interactive. Individuals can enter their case number and pay the amount owed with a credit or debit card without having to physically visit a court office, the Supreme Court said in a news release.
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
St. Louis Post-Dispatch. September 18, 2022. Editorial: Teaching students to scrutinize online fact from fiction. A new Illinois law allows high schools to teach media literacy to students in all subjects. In case skeptics are tempted to portray this as some kind of underground conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, it’s exactly the opposite. There’s no agenda here other than to arm young people with better tools to distinguish fact from fiction and to be on the lookout for deliberate misinformation.
Minnesota man charged with making threats to kill US senator
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Minnesota man accused of threatening to kill a U.S. senator. Brendon Daugherty is being held in the Sherburne County Jail, in Elk River, Minnesota, on charges of threatening to murder a U.S. official and interstate transmission of a threat. He is due in court Tuesday. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.
Oregon State Hospital issued $54K workplace safety fine
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon State Hospital is facing a $54,000 fine for failing to investigate workplace injuries. The citation, brought by the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, alleges that from January 2021 to June 2022 the hospital didn’t investigate every time workers suffered an injury or illness that caused them to miss work, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The hospital didn’t look at ways to prevent future injuries and illness from occurring, according to the citation.
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff's deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy's vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to...
2022 already sets record in SC with 7 babies safely given up
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Seven mothers have given up their babies in South Carolina so far in 2022, more than any year since the state passed its safe haven law more than two decades ago. The babies were all given up at hospitals, according to data from the Department...
WVa Transportation Department hiring trainees, inspectors
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8. The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release. Marshall County will host a hiring event from 9...
Editorial Roundup: Iowa
Des Moines Register. September 18, 2022. Editorial: School security spending makes sense, but more guns at school doesn’t. Research casts doubt on the idea that what a school gains in deterrence and response times will exceed what it loses in increased risk of accidents or other problems. Iowa is...
Alabama woman charged in 2 dog-mauling deaths
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jacqueline Summer Beard, who worked for the state health agency, drove to a home in rural northwest Alabama to investigate a deadly dog attack and wound up herself being fatally mauled by the animals, authorities say. The same pack even went after neighbors as they talked to police at the scene afterward.
Evers administration relaunches efforts to limit PFAS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration is trying again to limit the levels of a group of chemicals known as PFAS in Wisconsin's groundwater. The Wisconsin State Journal reported that Evers authorized the Department of Natural Resources last week to begin work on administrative rules establishing limits. DNR officials have not said what limits they're considering.
9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 16, 2022. Perhaps the lesson from the Legislature’s massive pork barrel spending sprees is this: Leave a billion dollars lying around, and politicians will find a way to spend it, and not always for the benefit of the taxpayers. That is, as long as there’s no way to hold them accountable.
Walkway collapse injures 17 on coastal Georgia dock
ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed Tuesday on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group was boarding a cruise in St. Marys when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise, with local news outlets reporting about 20 people falling into the St. Marys River, which marks the border between Georgia and Florida.
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Greensboro News and Record. September 20, 2022. It wasn’t a question of whether, but when. As expected, the Atlantic Coast Conference is leaving Greensboro for Charlotte, and (as if this wound needed more salt) will receive incentives from the state for moving from one North Carolina city to another.
More than 100 archaeological sites featured on new website
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new website highlights how archaeological sites across Kentucky have contributed knowledge about the state's history, officials said. Discover Kentucky Archaeology was launched by the Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office in partnership with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a statement from the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said. It includes information on more than 100 prehistoric and historic archaeological sites across 64 counties.
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor's office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. September 16, 2022. Editorial: Leaders must act to ensure more students attend college. The percentage of Indiana high school graduates who go to college has been shrinking in recent years—but the rate dropped precipitously during the first year of the pandemic, falling 6 percentage points to 53%.
2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot
CHICAGO (AP) — Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Illinois...
