Apparently, some Coronado residents don’t seem to realize just how wonderful our school system is- and how much it is now at risk. The first of my five grandchildren entered kindergarten more than twenty years ago; the last two will graduate high school this year. At every level, their education equaled the very best private and public schools in the nation and prepared them not only for success in college, but also to become responsible citizens, effective workers, and caring adults. My three eldest grandchildren all say their best teachers were at Coronado High School- not their professors at Harvard, Berkeley, and Duke.

CORONADO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO