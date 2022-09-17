Read full article on original website
coronadonewsca.com
CUSD School Board Meeting, Trustees Approve Financial Report
The Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) trustees gathered for a regular meeting on September 15, where they approved the 2021-2022 Unaudited Actuals SACS Financial Report, and discussed a variety of safety concerns, prompted by a public commenter. The speaker, a mother of four kids in CUSD schools, alleged that she...
coronadonewsca.com
Save Our School System
Apparently, some Coronado residents don’t seem to realize just how wonderful our school system is- and how much it is now at risk. The first of my five grandchildren entered kindergarten more than twenty years ago; the last two will graduate high school this year. At every level, their education equaled the very best private and public schools in the nation and prepared them not only for success in college, but also to become responsible citizens, effective workers, and caring adults. My three eldest grandchildren all say their best teachers were at Coronado High School- not their professors at Harvard, Berkeley, and Duke.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Schools Foundation Welcomes New Director Of Development
Coronado Schools Foundation announces the addition to their staff of Ashley DeGree. Ashley has been a key contributor to the organization’s success over the last few years as the marketing and graphic design consultant and now joins the staff as the Director of Development. Ashley brings a wide range...
coronadonewsca.com
Stephanie Anderson Announces Coronado School Board Run
Hello Coronado Community! My name is Stephanie Anderson, and I am a local small business owner in town. I am excited to announce that this November I am running for our Coronado School Board (4 year term). We have an amazing, vibrant and successful school system, and the last few years have been extremely challenging for all of us. I feel called to service to help address those challenges. I believe that I can bring value, balance, and historical perspective to the School Board.
coronadonewsca.com
Marvin Heinze For City Council: The Epitome Of Service Above Self
On the anniversary of 9/11, I feel compelled to write this letter to share how proud I am of all the Coronado candidates who are volunteering to serve something larger than themselves. Of all the candidates, I am especially impressed and confident in the ability of CAPT Marvin Heinze USN (ret.) to continue representing us well on the Coronado City Council. As a councilman, he has served with great integrity and professionalism for the past four years and he will continue to exercise sound judgement in preserving our unique community.
coronadonewsca.com
Our Children Need Our Support
My children benefitted from an excellent public school education. Watching them grow up and enter adulthood, I recognized that academic excellence is important. However, it is also paramount that children learn critical thinking skills as well as empathy and compassion to be successful in their careers and in their life.
coronadonewsca.com
Dean S. “Diz” Laird
Dean S. “Diz” Laird, a longtime 58-year resident of Coronado, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Walnut Creek, California on August 10, 2022. He was 101 years old. Diz was born and raised in Loomis, California and attended Placerville High School where he met his high school sweetheart and wife, Lorraine, of 71 years. In his early years, he always loved aviation and studied to be a pilot whenever he found time. However, it wasn’t until the sudden entrance of the U.S. into World War II in 1941 did he realize that his immediate calling was to join the U.S. Navy to become one of the greatest combat fighter pilots to ever grace the skies.
coronadonewsca.com
City Council Approves La Avenida Landscaping Plans, Maintaining Entryway Arch
At the previous City Council meeting, the Council had discussed a Policy No. 9 Request for reconsideration of the approved design appeal decision they made for Fox Restaurant’s Blanco Cocina + Cantina at the La Avenida complex. Councilmembers Mike Donovan, Marvin Heinze, and Casey Tanaka had voted in favor of the request for reconsideration while Mayor Richard Bailey had voted against stating a concern for opening the city up to litigation due to their previous decision being partially carried out. Councilmember Bill Sandke has recused himself from this item due to his ownership of property within 500 feet of the La Avenida complex.
coronadonewsca.com
Force-Con Comes To Coronado And San Diego, Honoring Veterans
Photo journalist, writer, producer, and founder of Love Amazingly Productions, CJ Machado, is bringing a new event to Coronado and San Diego this month. The first ever iteration of Force-Con debuts September 23 through September 25 with a variety of events that will welcome and invite service members from every branch of the armed forces to tell their stories.
coronadonewsca.com
John Douglas Stevens, Jr.
VOL. 112, NO. 37 - Sept. 14, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of John Stevens, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
coronadonewsca.com
September Emerald Keeper Of The Month: Uwe Werner
The September Emerald Keeper of the Month is Uwe Werner, a life-long environmentalist and a locally and nationally-recognized artist. Uwe shares his respect for our Earth through his art, insight and awareness of the wonder of our planet’s amazing wildlife and majestic ocean. In Spreckels Park one recent summer...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Girls Volleyball Defeats Scripps Ranch
The 2022 Islander girls volleyball season has gotten off to a near-perfect start, entering the week at 9-4. But this past Thursday, they were faced with perhaps their toughest test yet as they took on DI opponent Scripps Ranch High School. While Scripps entered the match with a lesser record...
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Football Falls To La Jolla Country Day
Friday nights football game between the Coronado Islanders and La Jolla Country Day High School (LJCD) turned out to be a tough match for the Islanders. Coming off back-to-back wins vs. Santana and Mar Vista, the Islanders were looking to make it three in a row, but LJCD was up for the challenge, handing Coronado a 34-8 loss to move Coronado to 3-2 on the year.
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Golf Takes Down Number One Team In San Diego County
Whenever the Islanders girls golf team begins playing again, I know I’m going to be covering a lot of low scores and wins. And with a returning core of seniors Mariella Avanni and Natalia Avanni, juniors Ines Izuzquiza, Bella Villarin, Jasmine Lo, and Emily Scheurer, along with new comers in freshmen Elleaire Lyons, Dhara Jost and Kylie Peterson; the Islanders not only possess the firepower to shoot with the best in San Diego county, but they also have the championship pedigree and experience that will prevent them from being rattled in big matches.
