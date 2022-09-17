Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Split Opening IVL Games
BRAWLEY — After opening the Imperial Valley League season with a 3-0 sweep of Southwest High of El Centro, the Calexico High School volleyball team fell at Brawley Union High on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a three-game sweep. The Wildcats (10-6 overall, 1-0 in IVL) beat the Bulldogs (5-7...
holtvilletribune.com
SOCCER: IVC Playing With Competitive Mindset
IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College women’s soccer team entered the 2022 season with the mentality to give it their all on the pitch from opening kickoff to the final horn. Following their 3-0 loss against Grossmont here on Tuesday, Sept. 20, IVC moved to 1-5 on the...
Imperial, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gila Ridge High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Two Yuma high school dance programs collaborate for halftime performance
Both high school dance programs from Yuma High School (YHS) and Kofa High School (KFS) collaborated and did a halftime performance at the annual football rivalry game at the Yuma High campus. The post Two Yuma high school dance programs collaborate for halftime performance appeared first on KYMA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holtvilletribune.com
SDSU-IV Brawley Campus Presented with $80M Check
BRAWLEY — As the longtime program development director at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Brawley campus, John Fahim said he always felt the site could be a major research and development center. His assessment was based on the Valley’s distinction as being home to diverse sources of renewable...
YUHSD schools and offices closed on September 26
According to the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), schools and offices will be closed on Monday, September 26, 2022 for a district-wide professional development day. The post YUHSD schools and offices closed on September 26 appeared first on KYMA.
Knight and first lady present quilt at MIA-POW ceremony
Over the weekend, the Yuma Elks Lodge 476 held their annual MIA-POW ceremony. The post Knight and first lady present quilt at MIA-POW ceremony appeared first on KYMA.
Shipping containers arrive in Nogales to fill border gaps
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is hoping to fill more gaps along the state's southern border much like what was done at Yuma.
RELATED PEOPLE
Crossroads Mission will host a getaway raffle
Escape the heat for a few days by entering in the Crossroads Mission getaway raffle. The post Crossroads Mission will host a getaway raffle appeared first on KYMA.
Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3
Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
kyma.com
El Centro perform emergency sewer repairs
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Tuesday, September 20, the City of El Centro is hard at work on sewer repairs. Straightaway, the repairs are happening on the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue. In any case, expect heavy traffic along Imperial in the southbound direction as you approach...
holtvilletribune.com
$7M in Park Grant Funds Come to Calipatria
CALIPATRIA — The city of Calipatria will be developing a brand-new park with its own splash pad, thanks to a $7 million park grant from the state of California, signaling Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s continuing support of California parks. Garcia, D-Coachella, presented a ceremonial oversized check to Calipatria...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Calexico Community Center sanitary concerns
The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) says it has some concerns about the Calexico Community Center not having warm water for its customers. The post Calexico Community Center sanitary concerns appeared first on KYMA.
YUHSD superintendent announces retirement from working in education for 33 years
The Yuma High School District (YUHSD) Superintendent Gina Thompson announced her retirement after working in Yuma for 33 years where she has worked as an English teacher, assistant principal, associate superintendent and as a superintendent. The post YUHSD superintendent announces retirement from working in education for 33 years appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
calexicochronicle.com
El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park
EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kyma.com
City of El Centro opportunity to serve. Vacancies coming soon
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has two scheduled vacancies with term expiring on October 3, 2026. For further context, applications can be obtained from the City Clerk's office, located at City Hall, 1275 Main St. However, you can also print off the application at www.cityofelcentro.org.
holtvilletribune.com
Lack Road Bridge to Reopen on Sept. 24
CALIPATRIA — Lack Road Bridge, just outside of the city of Calipatria, is to be reopened on Friday, Sept. 24, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced. The news was one of a number of issues taken up by the county board that primarily focused on Calipatria and the rest of the northern part of Imperial County on Tuesday, Sept. 20, during an off-site county meeting at Calipatria High School.
thedesertreview.com
Valley's history comes to life on Museum Day
IMPERIAL — Basking under palm trees and sunlight, the Pioneers’ Museum hosted Museum Day by opening its doors to the public without enforcing an admission fee. The parking lot steadily filled with vehicles full of families from all over Imperial County. Upon entering the building, the gift shop...
Comments / 0