Calexico, CA

calexicochronicle.com

VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs Split Opening IVL Games

BRAWLEY — After opening the Imperial Valley League season with a 3-0 sweep of Southwest High of El Centro, the Calexico High School volleyball team fell at Brawley Union High on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a three-game sweep. The Wildcats (10-6 overall, 1-0 in IVL) beat the Bulldogs (5-7...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

SOCCER: IVC Playing With Competitive Mindset

IMPERIAL — The Imperial Valley College women’s soccer team entered the 2022 season with the mentality to give it their all on the pitch from opening kickoff to the final horn. Following their 3-0 loss against Grossmont here on Tuesday, Sept. 20, IVC moved to 1-5 on the...
IMPERIAL, CA
High School Football PRO

Imperial, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gila Ridge High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on September 21, 2022, 18:00:00.
YUMA, AZ
Calexico, CA
Education
holtvilletribune.com

SDSU-IV Brawley Campus Presented with $80M Check

BRAWLEY — As the longtime program development director at San Diego State University-Imperial Valley’s Brawley campus, John Fahim said he always felt the site could be a major research and development center. His assessment was based on the Valley’s distinction as being home to diverse sources of renewable...
BRAWLEY, CA
KYMA News 11

YUHSD schools and offices closed on September 26

According to the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), schools and offices will be closed on Monday, September 26, 2022 for a district-wide professional development day. The post YUHSD schools and offices closed on September 26 appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Colorado Off-Roading Tour Car Falls Over 100 Feet Off Cliff, Killing 3

Three people on an off-roading tour died after their car fell more than 100 feet off a cliff in Southwestern Colorado on Monday, Sept. 12. According to Colorado State Patrol Spokesperson Gary Cutler, the group was traveling North on County Road 36 near Yankee Boy Basin between11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. when their Jeep Gladiator slipped off the edge of the road. The Jeep first fell around 110 feet before hitting the ground. Then, it continued to roll down a rocky cliffside for another 142 feet.
COLORADO STATE
kyma.com

El Centro perform emergency sewer repairs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting Tuesday, September 20, the City of El Centro is hard at work on sewer repairs. Straightaway, the repairs are happening on the intersection of Imperial Avenue and Euclid Avenue. In any case, expect heavy traffic along Imperial in the southbound direction as you approach...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

$7M in Park Grant Funds Come to Calipatria

CALIPATRIA — The city of Calipatria will be developing a brand-new park with its own splash pad, thanks to a $7 million park grant from the state of California, signaling Assembly member Eduardo Garcia’s continuing support of California parks. Garcia, D-Coachella, presented a ceremonial oversized check to Calipatria...
CALIPATRIA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Sept. 14-20

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20. 6:47 p.m.: A semi-truck was blocking traffic in the middle of Highway 78 and 111 outside Brawley. 10:01 p.m.: A woman, her mother, and her boyfriend...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

El Grito Sounds Across El Centro’s Bucklin Park

EL CENTRO — “¡Viva México! ¡Viva México! ¡Viva México!”. It’s been two years since the pride-filled El Grito De Independencia has sounded in El Centro, and even now, after those two long years, the call was loud and clear across both sides of the Imperial Valley’s binational community.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

City of El Centro opportunity to serve. Vacancies coming soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has two scheduled vacancies with term expiring on October 3, 2026. For further context, applications can be obtained from the City Clerk's office, located at City Hall, 1275 Main St. However, you can also print off the application at www.cityofelcentro.org.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Lack Road Bridge to Reopen on Sept. 24

CALIPATRIA — Lack Road Bridge, just outside of the city of Calipatria, is to be reopened on Friday, Sept. 24, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced. The news was one of a number of issues taken up by the county board that primarily focused on Calipatria and the rest of the northern part of Imperial County on Tuesday, Sept. 20, during an off-site county meeting at Calipatria High School.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Valley's history comes to life on Museum Day

IMPERIAL — Basking under palm trees and sunlight, the Pioneers’ Museum hosted Museum Day by opening its doors to the public without enforcing an admission fee. The parking lot steadily filled with vehicles full of families from all over Imperial County. Upon entering the building, the gift shop...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

