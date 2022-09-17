Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
WESH
Arrest made in attack on woman jogging on Central Florida trail
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives in Seminole County said they made an arrest in an attack on a jogger that happened Monday night. William Stamper, 19, of Longwood was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. The arrest comes after detectives said...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man dies in shooting in Sanford, deputies seek suspect
SANFORD, Fla. - Detectives are seeking help from the community to help solve a homicide that happened in Seminole County Sunday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:30 p.m., its deputies responded to Roseberry Lane in unincorporated Sanford after several residents reported hearing gunshots and discovered an unresponsive man in a gray Nissan parked at the end of the road.
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman attacked, bitten while jogging on Seminole County trail; suspect arrested
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made after a woman was attacked and bitten while running earlier this week on a trail in Seminole County, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said early Wednesday. The 22-year-old woman was attacked while jogging in Altamonte Springs, Florida on Monday night. The...
Woman attacked while jogging on trail in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are investigating after a woman said she was attacked Monday. Deputies said the woman was attacked while jogging around 8:45 p.m. on the West Wekiva Trail, west of Hunt Club Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the...
Reward offered for information in fatal Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help solving a murder. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were in the area of Ferguson Street between State Road 408 and Old Winter Garden Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when they heard gunshots. They...
WESH
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
fox35orlando.com
Father of professional Florida surfer who died following seizure trying to get son back home
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A former World Junior Surfing champion died in Costa Rica over the weekend, after suffering a seizure in the water. His father wants his son buried in Florida, where he has a family plot, but he says it's challenging. "He was my best friend. And my baby....
click orlando
USRowing ‘deeply saddened’ after lightning strike on Lake Fairview leaves 1 student dead, 1 on life support
ORLANDO, Fla. – USRowing on Tuesday released a statement, sharing its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved in last week’s tragic lightning strike near Lake Fairview that left one student dead and another on life support. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon as five students from various...
Orlando police respond to bomb threat at AdventHealth
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers responded to AdventHealth hospital in Orlando Tuesday night after police dispatchers received a bomb threat around 9 p.m. Orlando police said hospital staff and officers with K-9 units searched the hospital but did not find anything related to the threatening phone call. The incident has...
1 dead, 16 hurt in Osceola County crash
One person was killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a crash in Osceola County Wednesday morning.
WESH
Metal detectors to be installed at Volusia County high schools, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County school district is ordering metal detectors, 30 of them with three at each area high school. The decision is in part after false claims of a gunman at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach earlier this month. "They will be used as...
Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Channel 9 aired a special about the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who’s been missing since 2011, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case. Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to...
fox35orlando.com
Club worker shot in downtown Orlando shooting wants more security: 'Stuff like this should not be happening'
Orlando, Fla. - Waleed Attia was working at a club in downtown Orlando over the weekend when he found himself caught in the crossfire of a shooting. It comes more than a month after seven people were hurt in a shooting in Orlando's entertainment district. Attia said he was checking...
leesburg-news.com
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash
A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
WESH
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
click orlando
Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
