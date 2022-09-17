ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Arrest made in attack on woman jogging on Central Florida trail

WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives in Seminole County said they made an arrest in an attack on a jogger that happened Monday night. William Stamper, 19, of Longwood was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. The arrest comes after detectives said...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando man dies in shooting in Sanford, deputies seek suspect

SANFORD, Fla. - Detectives are seeking help from the community to help solve a homicide that happened in Seminole County Sunday. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said at approximately 8:30 p.m., its deputies responded to Roseberry Lane in unincorporated Sanford after several residents reported hearing gunshots and discovered an unresponsive man in a gray Nissan parked at the end of the road.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
ORLANDO, FL
Pregnant teen loses unborn baby after airlifted from scene of crash

A pregnant teenager lost her unborn baby after she was airlifted from the scene of a crash Tuesday night in Lake County. The 19-year-old from Leesburg was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday westbound on County Road 44 west of Sparrow Lane in Grand Island when a 34-year-old Eustis man driving an eastbound 2017 Ford Transit van entered into her lane of travel, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
SANFORD, FL

