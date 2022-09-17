ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner was alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.

