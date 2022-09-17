ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirbyville, TX

KICKS 105

Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll

An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

DPS: Angelina crash involving log through windshield sends 1 to hospital

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection of FM 326 that occurred Wednesday and sent one person to a local medical center for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8 a.m., a 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi, which was […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
SULPHUR, LA
State
Texas State
City
Jasper, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jasper, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Kirbyville, TX
Kirbyville, TX
Crime & Safety
Port Arthur News

INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments

Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish

Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man accused in burglary

A Sulphur man has been arrested for breaking and entering after deputies discovered him on the property of a La. 1256 business with copper wire, burglary tools and drugs in multiple backpacks. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the business at about 5:30 a.m....
SULPHUR, LA
KTRE

Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner was alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.
ZAVALLA, TX
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
SULPHUR, LA
therecordlive.com

Sheriff's drug team finds pounds of pot in plastic totes

The Orange County Sheriff's Drug Interdiction Unit on Interstate 10 scored again by stopping an Italian vehicle that deputies said had 99 pounds of pot in plastic totes and suitcases. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the drug interdiction on September 15 stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171

Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 171 Tuesday morning, police say. Amy Carol Richard, 44, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV on Parish Road around 6:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. A 1993 Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Hwy 171 crashed into Richard’s SUV as Richard tried to turn left onto the highway.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
12NewsNow

Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
SILSBEE, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
