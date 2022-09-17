Read full article on original website
Five Arrested Following High Speed Chase in Lufkin and Diboll
An early morning high-speed chase in Lufkin and Diboll ended with the arrest of five juveniles thought to be responsible for a convenience store burglary. According to a report from the Lufkin Police Department, at 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a theft report at West Loop Chevron. The store clerk told officers that three male juveniles distracted him with an alleged bathroom problem and stole 35 vape pens and 6 packages of cigars from behind the counter valued at $699.
kjas.com
One person in custody and another in hospital after vehicle hits bus in south Jasper County
One person is undergoing hospital treatment and another is in custody after allegedly running from officers following an early morning crash involving a school bus in the south end of Jasper County. State Troopers said the crash occurred shortly before 7:00 on Wednesday morning about three miles south of Buna...
DPS: Angelina crash involving log through windshield sends 1 to hospital
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection of FM 326 that occurred Wednesday and sent one person to a local medical center for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8 a.m., a 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi, which was […]
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Wire Theft After Authorities Install Cameras at Business Experiencing Numerous Burglaries. Sulphur, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 19, 2022, that on Saturday, September 17, at around 5:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a business on Highway 1256 in Sulphur, Louisiana, in connection to a burglary in progress. Due to numerous burglaries at the business, CPSO investigators had previously installed video cameras on the premises and were notified that morning of unknown individuals on the property.
Port Arthur News
INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments
Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
Port Arthur News
POLICE: 1 arrested, 1 wanted for killing cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics
The Beaumont Police Department received a Crime Stopper’s tip Oct. 15, 2021, with a video. The video showed subjects torturing and killing a cat by setting it on fire, giving it narcotics and kicking it, police said. Special Investigators assigned to the Beaumont Police Special Assignment Unit were able...
westcentralsbest.com
Fatal Crash in Calcasieu Parish
Moss Bluff, La – On September 20, 2022, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US Hwy 171 and Parish Road in Calcasieu Parish. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old-of Amy Carol Richard of Moss Bluff.
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man accused in burglary
A Sulphur man has been arrested for breaking and entering after deputies discovered him on the property of a La. 1256 business with copper wire, burglary tools and drugs in multiple backpacks. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the business at about 5:30 a.m....
KTRE
Zavalla man accused of setting fire to ex’s boyfriend’s shed
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Zavalla man is accused of intentionally setting fire to a shed owned by his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chandler Keith Hawley was observed via a game camera setting fire to a storage shed at a residence in Huntington. The fire apparently destroyed a portion of the shed and some of its contents. The affidavit said the homeowner was alerted to the disturbance after hearing his air conditioning unit being ripped out from its window.
KFDM-TV
Grand jury indicts woman in death of puppy she forgot was left outside in extreme heat
GROVES — The Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a woman for Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, a third degree felony that could send her to jail for up to ten years if she's convicted of the crime. The puppy was left in a cage without food or water, on...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
KPLC TV
Sulphur man accused of stealing copper wire from local business
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested after being accused of stealing copper wire from a local business, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a business on Hwy 1256 in Sulphur regarding a burglary in progress around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2022.
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022.
Woman indicted in connection with July heat stroke death of puppy left in sun with no water
GROVES, Texas — A woman was indicted for felony animal cruelty for the death of a puppy found in a kennel in the sun outside a Groves home with no water in July. Michelle Marie Bradford, 42, was arrested on September 1 by Groves Police officers. Bradford was indicted...
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving
Louisiana Man Killed in Crash on US 171 After an 18-Wheeler Collided with the Farm Tractor He Was Driving. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On September 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 171 south of Noble, Louisiana, at around 1:20 p.m. Edwin G. Procell, 68, was killed in the accident.
kjas.com
Man denied jail visitation with girlfriend arrested after assaulting jailer
A man who was denied visitation with his girlfriend at the Jasper County Jail was arrested after he allegedly went into a rage and assaulted a jailer. The incident occurred at about 8:30 Sunday evening. According to Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan, a female jailer had stepped out to her car...
therecordlive.com
Sheriff's drug team finds pounds of pot in plastic totes
The Orange County Sheriff's Drug Interdiction Unit on Interstate 10 scored again by stopping an Italian vehicle that deputies said had 99 pounds of pot in plastic totes and suitcases. According to a press release from the Sheriff's Office, the drug interdiction on September 15 stopped a 2019 Alfa Romeo...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman dies from injuries after crash on Hwy 171
Calcasieu Parish, La. (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff woman died from her injuries after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 171 Tuesday morning, police say. Amy Carol Richard, 44, was driving a 2016 Honda CRV on Parish Road around 6:30 a.m., said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D. A 1993 Chevrolet Blazer traveling south on Hwy 171 crashed into Richard’s SUV as Richard tried to turn left onto the highway.
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Port Arthur News
Police: At least 2 persons of interest following fatal shooting outside Port Arthur club
Police have at least two persons of interest in the investigation into Sunday’s fatal shooting of a Port Arthur woman. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso said detectives are looking into the shooting to determine a possible motive. The violence took place after 3 a.m. Sunday outside French Connection club, 608 Houston Avenue.
