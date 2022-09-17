Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson student was arrested for bringing a gun to a school on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of possession of a gun on school grounds and a minor prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both are felonies.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
Tucson police arrest suspected armed robber
Tucson police arrested a man accused of robbing several Tucson stores in August and September. Police say Javier Patrick, 26, faces charges including armed robbery, kidnapping and other felonies.
PCSO: Spike strips stop woman trying to transport migrants through Arizona
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A driver was taken into custody Tuesday morning by the Pinal County Sheriff's Office after they allegedly attempted transport a group of non-citizens along Interstate 10. Kierra Jones, 35, of Los Angeles was booked into the Pinal County jail for allegedly trying to evade authorities...
AZFamily
No officers hurt, suspect hospitalized after shooting involving Mesa officers
AZFamily
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault
TPD looking for person of interest in deadly car crash
Tucson Police Department traffic detectives are looking for information relating to a deadly car crash on near Grant and Silverbell Roads on Friday, Aug. 26.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa
Sprouts parking-lot assault ends in arrest in Maricopa
A woman was booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of assault (domestic violence) and disorderly conduct (domestic violence) after police say she poured Gatorade on a man and took a swing at him on Saturday night.
AZFamily
Chandler police seek man who allegedly scammed woman out of $3,700
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are hunting for a man who scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a AAA employee. According to Detective Eva Zermeño, Joe Miller reportedly showed up at the woman’s home by saying he was an AAA employee, the roadside assistance and auto services company. At the home, Miller told the victim that there was severe damage to her car, particularly to the tire wheel nuts and that one of the wheels was about to fall off. He claimed he could fix it for $3,700.
KOLD-TV
‘Rainbow fentanyl’ on Tucson streets, police warn parents to be on lookout for drug that resembles candy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fentanyl epidemic is in full force, and Tucson police and state poison and drug experts are warning parents and young people about a new type of fentanyl. “Rainbow fentanyl” is a multi-colored pill that looks like candy and there are concerns about how...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Troopers Seize Nearly 300 Pounds of Methamphetamine in Two Traffic Stops on I-10 North of Tucson
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers intercept dangerous drug loads coming into Arizona. On the evening of Wednesday, September 7, 2022, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) trooper initiated a traffic stop on the driver of a maroon Chrysler sedan on westbound Interstate 10 at milepost 226, near Red Rock.
cowboystatedaily.com
Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
AZFamily
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
AZFamily
Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
AZFamily
Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At least 1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tucson’s south side on Tuesday evening. The officials reported that three vehicles were involved in a crash near the [..]
fox10phoenix.com
Niece of so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow faces computer tampering charge in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Melani Pawlowski -- the niece of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of killing her two children, is facing her own criminal charge in Mesa Municipal Court. Pawlowski, 33, is accused of computer tampering by Mesa Police. The victim in the case is her ex-husband, Brandon...
Deadly single car crash involving three people
The Tucson Police Department responded to a single car collision near Danwood Way. The incident occurred on Sept. 18 before 10 p.m. on E. Danwood Way.
