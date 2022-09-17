ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinal County, AZ

KOLD-TV

Student arrested after bringing gun to school in Tucson, police said

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson student was arrested for bringing a gun to a school on Wednesday, Sept. 21. The Tucson Police Department confirmed a 17-year-old boy is facing charges of possession of a gun on school grounds and a minor prohibited from possessing a firearm. Both are felonies.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
GUADALUPE, AZ
AZFamily

Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa

No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation's findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler police seek man who allegedly scammed woman out of $3,700

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are hunting for a man who scammed an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars by impersonating a AAA employee. According to Detective Eva Zermeño, Joe Miller reportedly showed up at the woman’s home by saying he was an AAA employee, the roadside assistance and auto services company. At the home, Miller told the victim that there was severe damage to her car, particularly to the tire wheel nuts and that one of the wheels was about to fall off. He claimed he could fix it for $3,700.
CHANDLER, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cowboystatedaily.com

Tucson Police May Charge Luke Bell’s Fentanyl Supplier With Manslaughter

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If police find out who sold or gave Luke Bell the fentanyl that killed him, that person may be charged with manslaughter. Bell, 32, died Aug. 26 after going missing in Tucson, Arizona. He was a Wyoming-raised country music singer and...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say

OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family identified after being killed in fiery big-rig crash near Sedona

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the family of four that were the victims of a deadly car crash involving a semi-truck along a Sedona-area highway over the weekend. On Tuesday, troopers identified them as driver Athish Nagarajan, 24, of Tempe, and three...
SEDONA, AZ
AZFamily

Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
CHANDLER, AZ

