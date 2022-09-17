ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona

SEDONA, Ariz. - Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said on Sept. 20. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and...
SEDONA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police

PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coolidge, AZ
Accidents
City
Coolidge, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Coolidge, AZ
Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
fox10phoenix.com

Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of scamming an elderly woman out of $3,700 in Chandler. According to police, the woman said that a man showed up at her home on May 23, claiming that he was an employee of AAA and that one of the wheels on her car needed to be fixed.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deputies find over 850K counterfeit fentanyl pills near Phoenix; 2 women indicted

PHOENIX - Two women have been indicted after authorities say they found over 850,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills in a vehicle near Phoenix. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says MCSO deputies arrested 26-year-old Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, on Aug. 24 after counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found in duffel bags in a car,
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy