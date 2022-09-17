Read full article on original website
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
SEDONA, Ariz. - Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said on Sept. 20. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the victims of Sunday’s crash were 24-year-old Athish Nagarajan and...
Man struck and killed by alleged DUI driver in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX - A man was killed after being hit by a car in Phoenix on the evening of Monday, Sept. 19. Police say around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a person who was hit by a car near Camelback Road and 7th Avenue. There, they found a man who had been injured.
Shootout in Phoenix leaves man dead, teenager injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man is dead and a teenager is hurt following a shooting in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 and found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. The victim, identified as Michael Medina, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
Phoenix, Scottsdale first responders rescue animals from house fire, hiking trail
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - First responders in Phoenix and Scottsdale have been busy coming to the aid of animals in need recently. Over in Phoenix, two cats were rescued from a house that caught fire, and in Scottsdale, a dog became overheated while on a hike with his owner. Cats...
Phoenix Police identify the body of a woman whose body was found inside a container
The shocking discovery of a body inside a container was made by a Phoenix bicyclist early in the morning on Saturday, Sept. 17. A day after the discovery, the body was identified.
Juvenile seriously hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a juvenile was seriously hurt in a shooting on Monday, Sept. 19 and the suspect has been caught, police confirm. The shooting happened near 28th Avenue and Van Buren Road, says Sgt. Melissa Soliz. Near the scene is a car with bullet holes in it.
Arizona man drowns while launching boat in northern Michigan lake
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Arizona man died while he was launching a boat into a northern Michigan lake with his son Monday. Police said Howard Tom Caswell, 78, of Mesa, Ariz., was preparing to fish on Dixon Lake in Otsego County's Bagley Township. While Caswell's son, who...
Man pulled from burning mobile home in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - A man was rescued after becoming trapped in a burning mobile home in north Phoenix. A 60-year-old man dialed 911 saying that he was trapped in the back bedroom of his mobile home with only a small window to escape, the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived at...
Fight between a man and his girlfriend ends in him being shot by Mesa Police officers, department says
MESA, Ariz. - A suspect was rushed to the hospital after a reported domestic dispute in Mesa led to an officer-involved shooting on the night of Monday, Sept. 19. The incident began about a mile and a half from Alma School Road and Main Street, where the shooting eventually took place, said Mesa Police Det. Brandi George.
Former Phoenix Police officer facing prison time for more than $1M in PPP fraud
PHOENIX - A former Phoenix Police officer will serve 15 months in prison after she was sentenced for fraudulently receiving a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan during the COVID-19 pandemic that she claimed would go to veteran charities. This is one case of hundreds being investigated by federal authorities, and...
Latest on the case for the death of Kiera Bergman
Closing arguments were made on Sept. 19 in the trial of a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after she vanished from her west Phoenix apartment. Now, the jury will deliberate.
Niece of so-called "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow faces computer tampering charge in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Melani Pawlowski -- the niece of Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" accused of killing her two children, is facing her own criminal charge in Mesa Municipal Court. Pawlowski, 33, is accused of computer tampering by Mesa Police. The victim in the case is her ex-husband, Brandon...
19-year-old man found dead in car in Phoenix
Police discovered the body of 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, who appeared to have been shot to death. The investigation is still ongoing.
Man accused of scamming elderly Chandler woman out of $3,700
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of scamming an elderly woman out of $3,700 in Chandler. According to police, the woman said that a man showed up at her home on May 23, claiming that he was an employee of AAA and that one of the wheels on her car needed to be fixed.
Deputies find over 850K counterfeit fentanyl pills near Phoenix; 2 women indicted
PHOENIX - Two women have been indicted after authorities say they found over 850,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills in a vehicle near Phoenix. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says MCSO deputies arrested 26-year-old Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, on Aug. 24 after counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl were found in duffel bags in a car,
Arizonans living in mobile or manufactured homes are at higher risk in the heat, research suggests
PHOENIX - We know Arizona summers are deadly, but new data from Arizona State University researchers found that certain residents are at far greater risk in our heat. Those facing homelessness are at serious risk for heat-related deaths, but homeowners are too. That being said, not all homes are created equal.
Each time a body is found, mixed feelings are brought up for families of missing people
Michelle Bernstein-Schultz went missing from her Paradise Valley apartment a few months ago, and heaviness weighs on her sister and mother, especially every time a body is found and it's not yet identified. The Sept. 17 discovery of 39-year-old Jennifer Beede brought up mixed emotions for Michelle's family.
Aspen University in Phoenix surrenders nursing program license, failing to meet NCLEX first-time pass rate
PHOENIX - Aspen University in Phoenix is surrendering its nursing program license as it cannot meet the minimum required first-time pass rate percentage on the national exam to become a nurse, says a document provided by the Arizona State Board of Nursing. The National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) needs to...
Cool House: Gorgeous views at Fountain Hills home
Hills, view, and gorgeous sunsets -- you'll find it all at this Fountain Hills home. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez reports.
