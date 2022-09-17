Read full article on original website
AP_001835.96029515d0fc4dfdb7b8e2f7fa7aecf0.2340
4d ago
Everyday the communities that families move to in hopes to find the safety they want for there kids are turning into sess pools of drug addicts, homelessness, perverted weirdos, mean, angry, selfish people! AZ doesn’t have really any good family oriented places to live anymore it’s all being hijacked by the needy selfish don’t give a 2 F’s about life people!
Reply(2)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Picazzo’s Healthy Italian Kitchen Celebrating 20th Anniversary on Nov. 9Elaina VerhoffGilbert, AZ
When a 7-year-old interviews Hall of Famer Randy JohnsonNadine BubeckPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Longtime Restaurant Closing After 20 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix firefighter arrested, accused of assaulting Scottsdale officers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested after police say she assaulted two Scottsdale officers at a hospital. Police say Christina Leon was off-duty on Sept. 11 when she assaulted a Scottsdale Police officer and a detention officer at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center. Leon was arrested and...
AZFamily
How Maricopa County health inspectors find violations at restaurants
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Federal safety grant applications reveal school security needs in Arizona. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:11 PM MST. |. The grants come at a time when gunfire incidents...
AZFamily
4 Mesa homes evacuated after driver slams into block wall, hitting gas line
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say four homes in a Mesa neighborhood were evacuated after a driver slammed into a block wall and hit a gas line on Wednesday evening. The crash happened near Broadway Road and Val Vista Drive around 7 p.m. According to Det. Brandi George with...
AZFamily
Avondale salon owner accused in double murder found dead in jail cell, deputies say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the Avondale salon owner accused of killing his wife and her suspected lover appears to have taken his own life in a Phoenix jail cell. According to deputies, detention officers found Jose Jesus Rodriguez Parra unresponsive in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Man dead, teen injured in Phoenix shootout
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead and a teenage boy is recovering after a shooting in Phoenix Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., Phoenix police responded to a report of a shooting near 24th Drive and Thomas Road. When officers arrived they found a teen and 21-year-old Michael Medina with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital where Medina was later pronounced dead.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man heard gunshots so he opened fire, killing 15-year-old in Guadalupe
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Tuesday for the apparent shooting death of a 15-year-old teen in Guadalupe last month. Court documents show that during an interview with detectives, 23-year-old David Anthony Thomas said he was at a friend’s house on Aug. 15, hanging out in the front yard with four other people. He heard gunshots across the street so he fired his handgun multiple times, MCSO said. Thomas said he feared for his life and did not see anyone across the way before he began shooting in the direction of Avenida Del Yaqui near East Calle Magdalena, but did add that he thought he saw someone with a red shirt. Thomas was under the influence during the incident, according to court records.
AZFamily
Domestic violence call leads to man being shot by officers in Mesa
No charges filed after Gilbert High School senior alleges discrimination led to assault. Despite being disappointed in the investigation’s findings, Smith plans to continue his fight to raise awareness about what he says is a larger issue at Gilbert High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The NWS plans...
AZFamily
Woman shoots apparent home invader in Phoenix
Some experts say regulation is needed to cool off Arizona rental, housing prices. “We can no longer believe the market is going to take care of this,” ASU Associate Professor Rashad Shabazz says. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Britons in Arizona and around the world spent their Monday mourning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Toddler hit by pickup truck in Buckeye
Arizonans debating over Prop 308, which would allow in-state college tuition to Dreamers. Supporters of Prop 308 say it would transform the lives of thousands of undocumented immigrants who want to go to college, but others are against the measure. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding...
KTAR.com
Woman fatally shoots man she says was breaking into her Phoenix home
PHOENIX – A woman fatally shot a man she said was trying to break into her Phoenix home Sunday night, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said officers were dispatched to a residence for a burglary call near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 10 p.m. They found a...
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man shot under a bridge Sunday morning
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department has identified the man found dead after being shot underneath a bridge near 20th Street and McDowell Road early Sunday morning. Police say they originally got a call about a shooting in the area around 2:30 a.m. When they showed up, they...
AZFamily
“Kayleigh’s Law” aimed to protect Arizona abuse victims to go into effect Saturday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday to talk about a new law aimed to protect victims of abuse. The county attorney said “Kayleigh’s Law” should help victims of serious or sexual crimes. Right now, if a convicted abuser’s probation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Mesa man drowns during boat launch in Michigan, troopers say
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI (3TV/CBS 5) -- Michigan State Police says a 78-year-old man from Mesa died while launching his boat on a lake Monday evening. According to authorities, troopers were called out to Dixon Lake in Bagley, about a three-hour drive north of Detroit. Investigators believe that Howard Tom Caswell and his son, who lives in nearby Gaylord, were launching their boat to go fishing.
AZFamily
Roads reopen after motorcyclist collides with FedEx truck in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a FedEx truck in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened shortly before noon near Chandler Boulevard and Ithica Street, just west of McQueen Road. Chandler police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
AZFamily
Sisters indicted after deputies find 850,000 fentanyl pills in car headed to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two sisters have been indicted after more than 850,000 fentanyl-laced pills were reportedly found in their car during a traffic stop in August. According to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19, were pulled over on Aug. 24 while they were headed toward Phoenix. In the car, Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies said they found more than 850,000 counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl in duffle bags.
fox10phoenix.com
Argument between family members erupts into shooting in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say an argument between family members at a home in Buckeye escalated into a shooting, leaving a woman injured. Buckeye Police say the shooting happened at around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 18 near 311th Avenue and Osborn Road. "At this time, it appears this started as...
AZFamily
Suspect in custody after shooting leaves child injured in Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a child hurt in Phoenix on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street around 2:30 p.m. and found a child that had been shot. The child was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown how old the child is.
Authorities ID 4 people killed in fiery car crash in Arizona
Four people who died in a fiery crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-tractor near the northern Arizona city of Sedona have been identified, authorities said Tuesday.
KTAR.com
Police looking for Valley theft, armed robbery suspects in 2018 cases
This article originally appeared March 5, 2018. Our first case takes us to a neighborhood near 150th Avenue and Cottonwood Street in Surprise. Sometime overnight on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, a vehicle was burglarized. “When they broke into the vehicle, they stole credit cards,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Jamie Rothschild said....
Phoenix mobile home owners forced off land for development
Residents at Weldon Court, near 12th St. and Indian School, in Phoenix are being told to prepare to leave.
Comments / 4