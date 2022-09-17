Read full article on original website
News Alert: Golden Shores, AZ: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help identifying woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at Family Dollar Store during the night last Friday.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Picture: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Courtesy) Golden Shores, Arizona: The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman wanted for questioning for aggravated assault at the Family Dollar Store located at 12961 South Oatman Highway that occured during the night on Friday, September 16th, 2022.
Suspects accused of stabbing mother, daughter after fight in Arizona gas station parking lot
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stabbed a mother and daughter at a gas station early Sunday morning. According to Bullhead City police, the mother and daughter were stabbed in the parking lot of a gas station off of US-95 at around 12:40 a.m. The daughter, a 28-year-old […]
Kingman suspect shot, killed by police after chase
A man who told police he had a gun and he wasn't going back to prison was shot and killed Thursday by a Kingman police officer, according to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
‘Mummified’ body found in Arizona home as police investigate burglary
Bullhead City police were dispatched Saturday to locate a suspected burglar. They found the burglar, plus something else.
'Mummified' body found in Arizona home after officers respond to reports of a burglary
BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. - A mummified body was found inside an Arizona home while police were investigating a report of a woman burglarizing that very house on Sept. 10. At around 3:30 a.m., officers from the Bullhead City Police Department in Mohave County were called to a home near 7th Street and Palm Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Neighbors told police they thought their neighbor moved away because she hasn't been seen in a year.
Kingman man sentenced to life
KINGMAN — A Kingman man who was accused of stabbing a teenage girl to death in July 2009 was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Darrell Bryant Ketchner, 64, was convicted for the second time in August of first-degree murder and burglary for the July 4, 2009, death of 18-year-old Ariel Allison at her mother’s Kingman home.
49-year-old Kingman man found dead in ‘maintenance hole’ in alley
A man who was reported missing on Aug. 31 was found dead Friday in a "maintenance hole" in a Kingman, Arizona, alley, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Arizona man accused of murdering girlfriend found dead in jail cell
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in a small western Arizona town late last week was found dead in his jail cell just two days later. Justin James Jarvy, 33, was being held in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman. Around 10:45 p.m. Monday, officers found Jarvy in his cell with bedding tied around his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Jarvy was the only person in the cell, and his death is being investigated as a suicide.
UPDATED: 4.4 Earthquake Strikes near Littlefield
(Littlefield, AZ) -- The US Geological Survey says there has been a 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck roughly 30 miles east-southeast of Littlefield this afternoon. The USGS says impacts were felt in around St. George, along with Mohave County, Mesquite and as far north as Hurricane. The earthquake happened about 6 miles below the surface and impacts were said to minimal at the epicenter. The intensity of the earthquake is at a level 3, which the USGS says feels much like a passing semi-tractor trailer.
Woman found murdered; boyfriend in custody
Yucca, Ariz. (CNN) - A man is in jail, accused of killing his live-in girlfriend over the weekend in the small western Arizona town of Yucca. Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Mohave County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a home on West 12435 South Street, just west of Interstate 40.
