This 17th century home is the only surviving building that is linked to the Salem Witch trialsAnita DurairajSalem, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
You're Invited! Hanover Fire Department Announces Return of Family-Friendly Fire Safety EventDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Students, community members protest CIA recruiting event outside Cohen AuditoriumThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
WCVB
Last Open Streets Boston event to launch this Saturday
BOSTON — Dorchester Avenue will be closed this weekend for the last Open Streets Boston event of 2022. Two miles of Dorchester Avenue between Freeport Street and Gallivan Boulevard will be closed this Saturday, opening the street for pedestrian use between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During these times, the street will be used for walking, rolling, jogging and biking, Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin-Hodge said during a news conference.
WCVB
Many of Boston's fire boxes are over a century old and are still operating smoothly
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheBoston Fire Department’s alarm boxes are the same as they ever were – 170 years on the job, and they still work. They are brightly colored, well-marked and appear every 1,000 feet on Boston streets. Still, the vast communications system has, through time and familiarity, become almost invisible — hidden in plain sight.
WCVB
WCVB CHANNEL 5 AND THE GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK PARTNER FOR A DAY OF GIVING ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22nd
BOSTON — Hunger is an unfortunate reality for so many here in Massachusetts, with the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic and rising costs of food due to inflation only compounding the problem. September marks Hunger Action Month, and WCVB Channel 5 is once again joining with the Greater Boston Food Bank to raise much needed funds in the fight against food insecurity by televising a special day-longDAY OF GIVING fundraiser on Thursday, September 22nd.
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. Any utility companies, contractors, and city agencies that create a temporary asphalt patch on a street or sidewalk are required to install the color-coded Utility Repair Tag Pavement Marker. The tags have letters, numbers and a color that relates to the owner of the tag.
WCVB
Police identify 15 arrested in connection with climate protests that blocked Boston streets
BOSTON — A group of climate activists in Boston blocked several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday in an effort to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure. Boston and state police took at least 15 people into...
WCVB
Arboretum donates trees to Boston as city launches forestry division
BOSTON — The Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University donated 10 trees to Boston on Wednesday to mark the city's new efforts to increase tree cover. Mayor Michelle Wu visited the arboretum to announce the launch of a new city Forestry Division to help add more trees across Boston. Her announcement will more than triple the size of the city's tree-related workforce, from 5 employees to 16.
WCVB
Can you help? Search for family of fallen WWII sailor hits dead ends
ATTLEBORO, Mass. — When someone found a Purple Heart from World War II, Ben Quelle, director of Veteran Services in Attleboro, thought it would be easy to find its rightful owner. But the search has turned into a mystery. Quelle started with a few clues. "On the back of...
hot969boston.com
Two Boston Area Restaurants Named “Best in America,” See The List
When it comes to the best restaurants in America, there is some stiff competition. The New York Times came out with its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America and there are two from Maine and two from Massachusetts on the list. According to the story, The Times says the list is based on their editors, food reporters and critics traveling from Oklahoma City to Puerto Rico to an island off the coast of Washington State. As far as their criteria, according to the New York Times “While we love to see a dynamic new dining room open its doors, we’re equally impressed by kitchens that are doing their best work years in. So while some of our picks debuted just this summer, others have been around for decades. The one thing they do have in common: The food is amazing.”
WCVB
Boston University student reports drink was spiked in off-campus incident
BOSTON — Boston University officials confirmed Wednesday that campus police shared at least one complaint about a recent drink-spiking incident with the Boston Police Department. A BU spokesperson said the university's Judicial Affairs office is also following up on at least one report, which involved a student who reported...
WCVB
Video: Temperatures will warm as clouds part
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Temperatures will climb into the lower 70s, a seasonable feel for this time of year. Another chance for rain could move in on Thursday.
WCVB
MassDOT issues warning ahead of climate change protest in Boston
A group of climate activists in Boston say they are planning to blockade several major traffic routes in the city on Wednesday morning. Their stated goal is to raise attention to the "climate emergency" and to pressure Massachusetts lawmakers to ban new fossil-fuel infrastructure.
Archaeologists unearth relics of slavery in Roxbury
"This dig will answer a ton of questions... Either way, we will learn more about this important place in Boston’s Black history." Last Tuesday, as most of Boston sheltered from gloomy rain indoors, a small team of archaeologists and volunteers were getting their hands dirty in Roxbury. It was the first day of a new dig the team hoped would unearth valuable artifacts and information about the city’s history — and the enslaved people that were an inextricable part of it.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts to close
BOSTON — Three Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts are among dozens of locations across the country that will soon be shuttered. In late August, the company announced plans to close 150 “lower-producing” stores and layoff some of its workforce. So far, the company has revealed...
WCVB
Logan Express to resume shuttles from Back Bay
BOSTON — Starting in October, Logan Express will start running service again between Boston's Back Bay and the Airport. MassPort halted the shuttle service during the pandemic because hardly anybody was riding it and a bus driver shortage delayed its re-launch. Service is now scheduled to resume on Oct....
WCVB
Seal remains spectacle in Beverly pond, follows biologists gathering information for potential rescue
BEVERLY, Mass. — While a gray seal continues to swim in a freshwater Massachusetts pond, drawing onlookers to the area, animal control officials and biologists are gathering information in case they need to rescue and move the animal. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last...
bostonchefs.com
La Gallina Opens in Lynnfield
MarketStreet is about to get a major taste of the Mediterranean as the hospitality power duo Matthias Kiehm and James Wierzelewski are set to open La Gallina (the hen), a relaxed, farmhouse-style restaurant on September 22nd. The newest addition to the restaurant lineup at Lynnfield’s upscale open-air marketplace will feature...
Massachusetts Town Being Terrorized By Flock of Unruly Turkeys
It seems as though turkeys in a Massachusetts town are getting revenge ahead of Thanksgiving this year. The birds have been terrorizing the residents of the town. A flock of unruly turkeys is harassing a neighborhood in Woburn, Massachusetts. Several residents shared their experience with the peckers. Meaghan Tolson is...
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
WCVB
Video: Some sun returns today
BOSTON — Get the latest Boston-area weather forecast. Waking up to damp conditions Wednesday with areas of mist, drizzle and fog. Improvements coming with clouds breaking for sun and temps rebounding into the 70s this afternoon.
Boston man arrested in Weymouth, charged with violent road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — A twenty-year-old Hyde Park man is behind bars, charged with a violent road rage incident in Quincy last week. Zakar Bell-Warren is facing a charge of assault with intent to murder for allegedly repeatedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident that went on for two and a half miles on September 15th.
