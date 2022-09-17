ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theashlandchronicle.com

Reminder- Bear Creek Stewardship Day and Tour

Volunteers are requested for Bear Creek Stewardship Day clean-up and restoration events on September 24th, 2022 within the Bear Creek Watershed and along the Bear Creek Greenway in celebration of National Public Lands Day. The Bear Creek Stewards, an organization comprised of the cities within Jackson County, as well as...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022

Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
EUREKA, CA
cascadebusnews.com

ColeBreit Opens Medford Office

(Photo | Courtesy of ColeBreit Engineering) ColeBreit Engineering is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Medford, Oregon. With over 50 mechanical and electrical professionals residing in Oregon, Washington and California, ColeBreit can now better support our Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon clients. The new office is located at 122 E Main Street in downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

September 20, 2022

We are inside our mountain cabin here in Montana with the air dense with smoke, (rated 230), only sixth tenths of a mile from the most beautiful river in the area. We ask ourselves: should... Press Release. 20 Sep 2022. 0. SOU’s 150th Anniversary Celebration Kicks-off with a Fall Festival...
ASHLAND, OR
aclu-or.org

City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca

On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
MEDFORD, OR
Herald and News

Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue

A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
ijpr.org

Service Alert: Jackson County

Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is off the air due to lightning induced damage. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 102.3 FM.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

SOU’s 150th Anniversary Celebration Kicks-off with a Fall Festival of the Arts

(Ashland, OR). Southern Oregon University kicks-off their 150th Anniversary with a Festival of the Arts that will run September 23 – October 7th. The festival presented by the Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU will feature eight events: art exhibits, museum openings, piano-flute-duo, special guest artist performances, classical piano, chamber music, orchestra, and a theatrical romantic comedy/comic noir.
ASHLAND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 140 E

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140 E near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Results of the First Ashland Election 2022 Straw Poll

The final results of the first Ashland Chronicle Election 2022 straw poll are in. Not surprisingly, the results for the state offices were overwhelmingly for the Democratic candidates. The Ashland electorate is very heavily skewed Democratic. The races for City Council, being non-partisan, were more highly contested, and much more...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Major crash closes southbound lanes north of Weed

SISKIYOU, Calif. - Update as of 5:30 a.m. One southbound lane of Interstate-5 is open after a hard closure due to a major crash just north of Weed, CA, Tuesday morning. Two big rigs and a small car collided just after midnight, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, near Edgewood Road off of I-5 north, according to the California Highway Patrol. Multiple people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.
WEED, CA

