theashlandchronicle.com
Reminder- Bear Creek Stewardship Day and Tour
Volunteers are requested for Bear Creek Stewardship Day clean-up and restoration events on September 24th, 2022 within the Bear Creek Watershed and along the Bear Creek Greenway in celebration of National Public Lands Day. The Bear Creek Stewards, an organization comprised of the cities within Jackson County, as well as...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls City Council hears from activist — again — about formation of permanent Equity Committee
Local activist Joey Gentry stood before the Klamath Falls City Council at the biweekly meeting Monday, Sept. 19 to remind councilors of their promises to establish a permanent Equity Committee. Gentry described the process of speaking before council as being “painfully uncomfortable.”
KTVL
Classes cancelled Wednesday due to structural problem at Crater High School
MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday classes at Crater High School have been canceled Sept. 21 to allow engineers to address a yet unspecified problem with part of the school's building. Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote to the district Tuesday evening, saying engineers "discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus. The...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Keith Darrel Bachman, 1961-2022
Keith Darrel Bachman was born on December 7, 1961 to Donald and Helma Bachman in Yreka. Keith passed away suddenly on September 3, 2022 at his home in Eureka. After a short time in Yreka, Donald’s job took the family to Santa Barbara. They continued to live there until 1975. The family moved to Eureka shortly after the death of Keith’s older brother, Kersten. Keith began to attend Winship Junior High School, where he met his first wife, Carole Segura, in band class. Keith attended Eureka Senior High School where he excelled in all sports, including football, wrestling, swimming and track. He then went onto College of the Redwoods and continued to play football, as a star athlete, while studying engineering. Keith and Carole found one another again and began dating while they were both studying at College of the Redwoods. Keith went on to play division two football at UC Davis, where he was invited to play in the All American Bowl two years in a row. Keith became a regular face shown in local papers and television for his football achievements in both high school and college.
cascadebusnews.com
ColeBreit Opens Medford Office
(Photo | Courtesy of ColeBreit Engineering) ColeBreit Engineering is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Medford, Oregon. With over 50 mechanical and electrical professionals residing in Oregon, Washington and California, ColeBreit can now better support our Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon clients. The new office is located at 122 E Main Street in downtown Medford.
theashlandchronicle.com
September 20, 2022
We are inside our mountain cabin here in Montana with the air dense with smoke, (rated 230), only sixth tenths of a mile from the most beautiful river in the area. We ask ourselves: should... Press Release. 20 Sep 2022. 0. SOU’s 150th Anniversary Celebration Kicks-off with a Fall Festival...
aclu-or.org
City of Medford v. April Rosemary Fonseca
On September 22, 2020, journalist April Ehrlich Fonseca was reporting for Jefferson Public Radio in Hawthorne Park, a public park in the City of Medford, Oregon. The Medford police evicted nearly 100 unhoused people living in the park, many of whom were displaced by the Alameda fire. Police attempted to force all press into a specific staging area away from where they could not effectively see or hear the police activities. Ehrlich remained in the park to monitor the police anyway. The City of Medford charged her with criminal trespass and resisting arrest. The ACLU of Oregon partnered with Reporters Committee for Freedom of the press and 50 other news outlets and advocacy organizations to decry the City’s criminalization of the press and advocate that the charges be dismissed. On August 17, 2022, these same organizations filed a motion to appear in court in support of Ms. Ehrlich’s constitutional rights. On August 26, 2022, a Medford municipal court judge granted Ms. Ehrlich’s motion to dismiss the trespassing charge as unconstitutional. On September 8, 2022, the City voluntarily dismissed the remaining resisting arrest charge.
Herald and News
Survey shows most Southern Oregonians agree homelessness is important issue
A new survey released last week shows the vast majority of residents in Southern Oregon see homelessness as an important issue. The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon health care groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties.
theashlandchronicle.com
Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team Makes Illegal Marijuana Bust
On Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team and the Interagency Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of Jackson County, served an illegal marijuana manufacturing search warrant in the 6000 block of Granite Hill Rd. Josephine County, Oregon. Located on the property...
ijpr.org
Service Alert: Jackson County
Our News & Information service on 1230 AM is off the air due to lightning induced damage. Our engineer is working to restore service as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can hear our News & Information service on 102.3 FM.
theashlandchronicle.com
SOU’s 150th Anniversary Celebration Kicks-off with a Fall Festival of the Arts
(Ashland, OR). Southern Oregon University kicks-off their 150th Anniversary with a Festival of the Arts that will run September 23 – October 7th. The festival presented by the Oregon Center for the Arts at SOU will feature eight events: art exhibits, museum openings, piano-flute-duo, special guest artist performances, classical piano, chamber music, orchestra, and a theatrical romantic comedy/comic noir.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON ON HIGHWAY 140 E
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 140 E near milepost 10. The preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140E Fatal, Klamath Co., Sept. 21
On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 6:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140 E near milepost 10. Preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford Expedition, operated by Tommy Fleeman (56) of Klamath Falls, as traveling eastbound on an adjacent canal maintenance road that is above Hwy 140E. For unknown reasons the Ford rolled down the embankment and landed on Hwy 140E. Fleeman was not wearing a seatbelt. Fleeman sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140E was affected for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District #1 and ODOT.
KDRV
FireWatch: ODF & BLM lower fire risk levels, though still high with restrictions
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management and Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District are announcing this morning reduced fire danger risk levels in Southwest Oregon to take effect overnight. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says its lands' fire risk level is lowering from Extreme...
theashlandchronicle.com
The Results of the First Ashland Election 2022 Straw Poll
The final results of the first Ashland Chronicle Election 2022 straw poll are in. Not surprisingly, the results for the state offices were overwhelmingly for the Democratic candidates. The Ashland electorate is very heavily skewed Democratic. The races for City Council, being non-partisan, were more highly contested, and much more...
KTVL
Longtime Klamath Falls resident loses everything to Van Meter fire
KLAMATH FALLS — As fire crews in Klamath County mop up the Van Meter fire, residents impacted by the incident are trying to move forward, some after losing their homes and all of their belongings. The fire is now 99% contained after burning 2,639 acres, two homes, and 11...
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
KTVL
ASK 10: What's being built at the intersection of Merlin Road and Monument Drive?
JOSEPHINE COUNTY — News10 viewer Steve M. wrote in asking, "What is going to be built at the large cleared land at the intersection of merlin road and monument drive I5 exit 61?" Thanks for asking, Steve!. According to Josephine County Property Data mapping, this tax lot is zoned...
KTVL
Rogue Valley community to honor the life of legendary educator, child-support advocate
CENTRAL POINT — Friends, family, clients, colleagues and children will celebrate the life of a long-time resident of the Rogue Valley and leader in advocating for children. The service for Mary-Curtis Gramley will be held at Hanley Farm this Sunday, Sept. 18, at 2:00. Gramley taught at SOU for...
actionnewsnow.com
Major crash closes southbound lanes north of Weed
SISKIYOU, Calif. - Update as of 5:30 a.m. One southbound lane of Interstate-5 is open after a hard closure due to a major crash just north of Weed, CA, Tuesday morning. Two big rigs and a small car collided just after midnight, Tuesday, September 20, 2022, near Edgewood Road off of I-5 north, according to the California Highway Patrol. Multiple people have been taken to a nearby hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.
