SUSPECT SOUGHT IN AQUEDUCT SHOOTING NEAR STATE ROUTE 94
September 21, 2022 (San Diego) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting at 3:50 this morning in the aqueduct near the State Route 94 westbound ramp from Home Avenue in the Fairmont Park area. San Diego Police Department arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old...
CRASH INTO BRICK WALL KILLS PASSENGER IN EL CAJON
September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – A 45-year-old man who was the passenger in a Silverado truck that crashed into a brick wall on September 12 has died, says Lt. Darrin Forster with El Cajon Police. Around 1:57 a.m. on Sept. 12, police officers and paramedics responded to the...
SCAM ALERT: CON ARTISTS POSE AS SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
He then transfers the person on the other line to another individual claiming to be a deputy, who demands that the call recipient come alone to Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff's Headquarters alone at any time, including at night and not to tell anyone about this.
RAMONA WOMAN, 68, DIES AFTER COLLISION, SECOND MOTORIST INJURED
September 20, 2022 (Ramona) – A Ramona woman, 68, has died of injuries sustained in a collision yesterday afternoon. According to the CHP, she was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram westbound on Mussey Grade Road when after stopping at a stop sign, turned left onto southbound State Route 67, directly in the path of a 2004 Toyota Prius that was heading north.
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MULE DEER
September 20, 2022 (Cuyamaca) -- Scott Lagace sent in this photo of a mule deer photographed during a recent hike around Lake Cuyamaca in the mountains of San Diego's East County. The lake is located in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As...
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
September 20, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Supervisors OK fee waivers for those affected by Border Fire (KPBS) The Group Seeking to Educate Conservatives to...
EL CAJON MAYOR SPEAKS OUT ON HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, GOALS IF REELECTED, AND CHALLENGES FACING THE CITY
View full interview, recorded for the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, by clicking image at left. September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has served as Mayor for nine years, and on the City Council and Planning Commission before that. A healthcare professional, he brings a unique perspective to issues such as homelessness. He’s running for eelection and this week, sat down for an exclusive interview in which he discussed his accomplishments, key challenges facing the city, and his goals if reelected. He also spoke out on the city’s conflicts with the county over a homeless motel voucher program.
DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR COMES TO SDSU SEPT. 30
September 21, 2022 (San Diego) - The Doobie Brothers will be performing at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University on Friday, September 30th as part of the iconic rock group’s 50th anniversary tour. The Doobie Brothers are an American rock group, best...
