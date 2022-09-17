Read full article on original website
Body found at South Carolina home during search for missing man and woman
A man who was reported missing along with a woman has been arrested after deputies in South Carolina found a body at a home. William Loyd Cagle, who also goes by the name Todd, was taken into custody in Colorado just after 7 p.m. Tuesday. He has been charged with murder, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
WJCL
Authorities in Georgia investigating disappearance, killing of woman found 60 miles from home
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a missing woman was found dead 60 miles from home. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office says Debbie Collier, of Athens, was found in woods off U.S. 441 in Habersham County on September 11. In the time since, comments from...
nowhabersham.com
Two found dead in wrecked vehicle along GA 365
Two people were found dead in a car that crashed on GA 365 in Hall County. The vehicle ran off the highway and was discovered by a passing motorist around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, state troopers say. The crash happened north of White Sulphur Road in Hall County. The deceased driver...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
1 dead, child injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person has died and a child was taken to the hospital following a crash Tuesday in Anderson County.
accesswdun.com
No one injured in fire on Skelton Road in Gainesville
No one was injured after a fire in an abandoned metal building in the area of 1515 Skelton Road broke out Wednesday morning. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. according to a press release. Gainesville Fire personnel were advised by Dispatch that there may be multiple people inside the building. Due to the size of the structure and the possibility of multiple victims, Hall County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
Ga. man killed when tractor rolls over him while working on it
MADISON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man died last week when the tractor he was working on rolled over him. Captain Jimmy Patton with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says 78-year-old Larry Jack Grogan was killed while working on his tractor outside of the shop at his rural home near Danielsville.
FOX Carolina
Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured
STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for Seneca man
According to deputies, Isaac Joseph Smith, 62, was reported missing Tuesday evening after not returning home Friday.
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
wspa.com
Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
accesswdun.com
GSP releases names of two people killed in Hall County wreck
The Georgia State Patrol released Monday morning the names of two people who were killed in a single-car accident on SR 365 in Hall County. In an update, GSP said George Sidney Curtis, III, 33, of Greensboro, NC was the driver of the Kia Optima. Anne Marie Langston, 29, of Lula, was identified as the passenger. Both died as a result of their injuries in the accident.
Clemson student found dead at South Carolina convenience store
A Clemson University student was found dead at an Upstate convenience store Monday afternoon.
2 shot at Greenville Co. home
Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
nowhabersham.com
Family offers reward in search for runaway teens
A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
Small plane that took off from Florida crashes into deepest part of Georgia lake, officials say
A small plane that took off from Florida crashed into a Georgia lake over the weekend, according to NBC affiliate WYFF.
