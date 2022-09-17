ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, GA

nowhabersham.com

Two found dead in wrecked vehicle along GA 365

Two people were found dead in a car that crashed on GA 365 in Hall County. The vehicle ran off the highway and was discovered by a passing motorist around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, state troopers say. The crash happened north of White Sulphur Road in Hall County. The deceased driver...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No one injured in fire on Skelton Road in Gainesville

No one was injured after a fire in an abandoned metal building in the area of 1515 Skelton Road broke out Wednesday morning. The Gainesville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire around 10 a.m. according to a press release. Gainesville Fire personnel were advised by Dispatch that there may be multiple people inside the building. Due to the size of the structure and the possibility of multiple victims, Hall County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
GAINESVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Crash in Anderson County leaves one dead, high school student injured

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a deadly crash that happened on Tuesday afternoon. The Coroner said the crash happened on Highway 81 near Whit Chamblee Road shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Troopers, the victim’s...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
#Lake Hartwell#Plane Crash#Lake Jocassee#Traffic Accident#Fire Department#Rov#Atlanta Air Recovery
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Seneca

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Charlotte Ann Sandoval Arzola, a missing 40-year-old from Seneca. Deputies said Arzola was reported missing by a family member today. The last time the family member saw Arzola was Saturday, September 10, 2022.
SENECA, SC
wspa.com

Woman dies days after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Sumter woman was pronounced dead Sunday following a Friday night crash in Norris, the Pickens County Coroner’s Office said. Deputy Coroner Heather A. Harrison said 59-year-old Tracy Harvin was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries she sustained in a crash around 10:24 p.m. Friday night.
NORRIS, SC
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

GSP releases names of two people killed in Hall County wreck

The Georgia State Patrol released Monday morning the names of two people who were killed in a single-car accident on SR 365 in Hall County. In an update, GSP said George Sidney Curtis, III, 33, of Greensboro, NC was the driver of the Kia Optima. Anne Marie Langston, 29, of Lula, was identified as the passenger. Both died as a result of their injuries in the accident.
HALL COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
GREENVILLE, SC
nowhabersham.com

Family offers reward in search for runaway teens

A Habersham couple desperate for their son’s safe return is offering a $10,000 reward hoping that someone, somewhere, will find him. Family members say Joseph Attard, 16, of Cornelia, and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei, 16, of Clarkesville, ran away from home this past weekend. They were last seen in Habersham County around 1 a.m. on September 17 with two of Dorothy’s friends at Pitts Park in Clarkesville, says Attard’s mom, Penny Welborn.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

