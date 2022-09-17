‘You're Blowing This’: Melania Trump's RAGE At Ex-Prez Husband Donald Exposed In New Tell-All Book

Source: mega

An explosive new tell-all book from journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser provides damning new insight into the marriage of Melania Trump and Former President Donald Trump during their chaotic time at The White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, contains never before heard accounts of interactions between the couple, as well as the Former First Lady’s criticism of her husband’s lack of actions on concerning issues.

Incidences shared between the covers of The Divider, detail patronizing back-and-forth dialogue between Mr. and Mrs. Trump, over significant matters, such as his handling of the Coronavirus.

The authors recount the moments when the country’s leading couple had a difference of opinions, to say the least, that caused the former model to become “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”

One excerpt exposed a phone conversation between Melania and then New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.

During the call, authors allege that Melania was relaying what she told her husband to Gov. Christie in a plea-like manner to potentially invoke pressure for her husband to reframe his opinion on the COVID-19 virus.

“You're blowing this. This is serious. It's going to be really bad, and you need to take it more seriously than you're taking it,” the authors claim Melania told Gov. Christie during their conversation.

Failing to listen to his wife’s concerns, the authors shared the former reality star’s dismissive response: “You worry too much. Forget it.”

In addition to not taking his own wife seriously, several other examples are outlined of the one-term president’s unbecoming disposition towards women, especially those in power.

The remarks shared by the authors allege criticism from the former president focused on the women’s appearances rather than actions brought by their work.

In one instance, it is shared that Trump “harshly criticized women for their looks, telling visitors that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful about plastic surgery.”

Another example provided context as to why Trump would not select his United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as his running mate, citing that the real estate mogul-turned-politician told unnamed parties that Haley had a “complexion problem.”

Many concerns from the Trump team on national security are also exposed in the tell-all. The Divider is set to hit shelves for purchase Tuesday, September 20.