POTUS

‘You're Blowing This’: Melania Trump's RAGE At Ex-Prez Husband Donald Exposed In New Tell-All Book

By Haley Gunn
 4 days ago
An explosive new tell-all book from journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser provides damning new insight into the marriage of Melania Trump and Former President Donald Trump during their chaotic time at The White House, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The book, The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, contains never before heard accounts of interactions between the couple, as well as the Former First Lady’s criticism of her husband’s lack of actions on concerning issues.

Incidences shared between the covers of The Divider, detail patronizing back-and-forth dialogue between Mr. and Mrs. Trump, over significant matters, such as his handling of the Coronavirus.

The authors recount the moments when the country’s leading couple had a difference of opinions, to say the least, that caused the former model to become “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up.”

One excerpt exposed a phone conversation between Melania and then New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie.

During the call, authors allege that Melania was relaying what she told her husband to Gov. Christie in a plea-like manner to potentially invoke pressure for her husband to reframe his opinion on the COVID-19 virus.

“You're blowing this. This is serious. It's going to be really bad, and you need to take it more seriously than you're taking it,” the authors claim Melania told Gov. Christie during their conversation.

Failing to listen to his wife’s concerns, the authors shared the former reality star’s dismissive response: “You worry too much. Forget it.”

In addition to not taking his own wife seriously, several other examples are outlined of the one-term president’s unbecoming disposition towards women, especially those in power.

The remarks shared by the authors allege criticism from the former president focused on the women’s appearances rather than actions brought by their work.

In one instance, it is shared that Trump “harshly criticized women for their looks, telling visitors that Speaker Nancy Pelosi was an example of why women should be careful about plastic surgery.”

Another example provided context as to why Trump would not select his United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley as his running mate, citing that the real estate mogul-turned-politician told unnamed parties that Haley had a “complexion problem.”

Many concerns from the Trump team on national security are also exposed in the tell-all. The Divider is set to hit shelves for purchase Tuesday, September 20.

Comments / 53

JD Walker
3d ago

She was right. Coronavirus could have been controlled if Trump didn’t order his minions to lie about the severity of it back in January 2020. But in world history we’ve learned that anytime a demagogue is in power the people of that country suffer misery and death!

Reply(1)
23
Pk 4 peace
2d ago

She needs to Divorce this joker! She’s not stupid she has a kid with him and I’m sure she would b awarded a nice settlement ! The world knows how stupid he is and he can’t keep a woman happy! This is wife #3 guess that says a lot about him too DOESNT it! He’s in so much legal problems what’s one more!!

Reply(5)
4
M. Juana
3d ago

Malaria … to think you had a baby with Trump … What does that say about you … E-S-C-O-R-T !!!

Reply(5)
15
Related
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
Salon

Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch

In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
POTUS
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Hillary Clinton to Melania Trump: ‘How’s Your Summer Going?’

Hillary Clinton has one question for Melania Trump—as Donald Trump faces investigations and possible criminal charges: “How’s your summer going?”And for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who wants to take aim at marriage equality following the court’s demolition of Roe v. Wade: “Don’t you want to retire?”For Mark Zuckerberg: “Do you let your kids go on Facebook?”In a candid, barnstorming appearance on Andy Cohen’s Bravo chat show Watch What Happens Live alongside daughter Chelsea Clinton (who sits on the board of IAC, The Daily Beast’s parent company) to promote their new TV show, Gutsy, the former secretary of state held...
POTUS
Benzinga

Did Trump Really Claim He Was Knighted By Queen Elizabeth II In Private?

The claim that former President Donald Trump was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in private has been assessed as false, according to a report from the Associated Press. What Happened: Soon after the death of the British Monarch on Sept. 8 claims arose, disseminated on social media, that Trump was knighted by the Queen.
POTUS
Business Insider

Don Jr. and Ivanka are 'absolutely obsessed' with the power and influence associated with being in the White House, Trump documentary filmmaker says

Trump's eldest children only care about preserving their brand, UK filmmaker Alex Holder said. Ensuring that Trump "is not associated with defeat" is their top priority. "They can't accept anything else," Holder said of the family-wide fixation. Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump aren't ready to give up the prestige...
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Thinks He Knows The Real Reason For Trump’s ‘Suspicious’ Golf Trip

Jimmy Fallon took a swing at solving the mystery of former President Donald Trump’s unannounced visit to the Washington, D.C. area on Monday. Trump reportedly walked around his Virginia golf resort with a large group of people, but they weren’t playing golf. According to Newsweek, that group included Trump National Golf Club manager Joe Roediger, the course’s grounds director Brad Enie and Trump Organization executive vice president for development Lawrence Glick. Trump later revealed in a post on Truth Social that the golf course visit was a “working” trip.
WASHINGTON, DC
Comments / 0

Community Policy