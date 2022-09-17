Read full article on original website
JJ Bechen
5d ago
“After a thorough review, we determined that no charges could be filed in this case. We do not discuss our charging decisions except to say that we can only file charges when we believe we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt.”🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
eastcountymagazine.org
EL CAJON MAYOR SPEAKS OUT ON HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, GOALS IF REELECTED, AND CHALLENGES FACING THE CITY
View full interview, recorded for the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, by clicking image at left. September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has served as Mayor for nine years, and on the City Council and Planning Commission before that. A healthcare professional, he brings a unique perspective to issues such as homelessness. He’s running for eelection and this week, sat down for an exclusive interview in which he discussed his accomplishments, key challenges facing the city, and his goals if reelected. He also spoke out on the city’s conflicts with the county over a homeless motel voucher program.
SD City Council rescinds 80-year-old resolution calling for removal of Japanese
The San Diego City Council Tuesday officially rescinded Resolution 76068, which called for the FBI to remove San Diegans of Japanese descent during World War II.
Sheriff's officials warn of 'missed court appearance' scam
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff's Department warned the public Tuesday to beware of a recent telephone scam carried out by con artists threatening people with criminal sanctions over supposed missed court appearances. The crooks carrying out the scheme claim to be deputies and demand that would-be...
San Diego Unified asks voters to approve $3.2 billion Measure U, its fourth school bond measure since 2008
The Nov. 8 ballot proposal would help to build employee affordable housing, upgrade facilities for transitional kindergarten and improve school security, officials say.
kusi.com
Mark Larson calls Biden’s ’60 Minutes’ interview “bad journalism”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – President Joe Biden was criticized for being “out of touch” after he shrugged off the highest inflation rate in 40 years. Biden argued that because inflation was at 8.2% in July, 8.3% in August is a sign that rates are “leveling off”.
Vista man sentenced to prison for pandemic-related benefits fraud
A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the pandemic was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison.
‘It won’t happen again,’ Mother of woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend discusses domestic abuse
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in her Las Vegas apartment while leaving her daughter alive had threatened to kill her before, according to her family. Makayla Adams, 20, was stabbed to death by 24-year-old Michael Ricks on Tuesday, Sept. 13 in her home near Martin Luther King Boulevard and […]
SD County deputies warn of calls regarding arrest warrants
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants community members to beware of a warrant scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
kusi.com
Bill Walton calls out Mayor Todd Gloria for allowing the homeless to destroy San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As we all know, San Diego’s homeless crisis is only getting worse under the leadership of Mayor Todd Gloria, who continues to pretend like he is working to fix the issue. But all his efforts have failed. In downtown San Diego alone, there is...
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Questions Linger About Death of 11-Year-Old Adopted Girl in Spring Valley
An adopted 11-year-old girl named Aarabella died at a San Diego County hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 30. More than a week later, after NBC 7 Investigates reached out, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming detectives were actively investigating Aarabella’s death as a homicide. Three weeks after her death, there are still very few answers from county officials about what killed Aarabella or who, if anyone, is responsible.
Bill Walton calls out San Diego mayor for homelessness crisis, says he was recently assaulted
San Diego saw a record-high of 1,609 homeless people in the downtown area alone earlier this month, and Bill Walton has had enough. The NBA legend has sent a number of emails to Mayor Todd Gloria about the crisis and how he has failed. Now, Walton is making his complaints public.
City Council OKs new homeless outreach program
San Diego City Council spent nearly seven hours Monday discussing ideas and listening to reports and public comment in a special meeting focused on homelessness in the region.
eastcountymagazine.org
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
September 20, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Supervisors OK fee waivers for those affected by Border Fire (KPBS) The Group Seeking to Educate Conservatives to...
Gustavo Sepulveda Sentenced to 21 Years for Chula Vista Day Care Arson, Shooting
A man who pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside was sentenced to 21 years in state prison Tuesday. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41,...
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
sandiegocountynews.com
Sheriff’s deputies notify residents of offender’s release into the community
Borrego Springs, CA–On August 31, Sheriff’s deputies along with the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force went door to door in Borrego Springs to inform the community about a sexually violent predator who will be living in their neighborhood. Michael Martinez is registered as a sex offender...
NBC San Diego
Vista Man Sentenced for Stealing $300K in Pandemic Unemployment Benefits
A Vista man who pleaded guilty to taking more than $300,000 in unemployment benefits intended for those who'd lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in federal prison. Darris Cotton, 30, submitted at least 16 false applications for benefits by using other people's names,...
eastcountymagazine.org
SCAM ALERT: CON ARTISTS POSE AS SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
He then transfers the person on the other line to another individual claiming to be a deputy, who demands that the call recipient come alone to Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff's Headquarters alone at any time, including at night and not to tell anyone about this.
Several fugitives arrested in El Cajon using county motel voucher program
The City of El Cajon is sounding the alarm after several people using San Diego County’s motel voucher program were found to have extensive criminal histories.
