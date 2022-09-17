Turning pain into purpose: Woman raises awareness of sickle cell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sickle cell disease is very prevalent in the Mid-South.

One out of every 287 babies in Shelby County are born with sickle cell disease. That’s higher than the national rate, which is one of every 350 babies.

April McGrory said the disease killed her sister, and it almost killed her.

She’s now using her second chance as a way to advocate for people going through what she is.

McGrory was diagnosed with sickle cell at seven months old. She had her first crisis at age seven, which happens when blood vessels to part of the body become blocked.

Since then, living with pain has become a reality.

“I remember once I wished for death so that the crisis would be over. So, if I could explain it, that would be the best way,” she said.

In 2011, McGrory was hospitalized for a blood infection brought on by the disease. The infection was so severe, doctors had to amputate her legs.

“I felt unworthy. I really felt like nobody would want me again. No friends, or anything,” she said.

Eight years later in 2019, tragedy struck again. McGrory’s sister, who also had sickle cell, lost her battle on Christmas day.

“I think losing her was harder than losing my legs. I would give it all back if she could be back here with me,” she said.

Turning her pain into purpose, McGrory is now a motivational speaker raising awareness about the disease.

“I still try to cook and clean and everything. I don’t let this wheelchair stop me from doing anything,” she said.

Determined not to let sickle cell define her life, McGrory said her two children, her husband, and knowing her journey may help others struggling, is her inspiration to keep going.

“When my time here is gone, I want people to know that I was a part of the reason why things are changing, and that is good enough for me,” she said.

Sickle cell disproportionately affects African Americans.

About one in 13 Black babies are born with the sickle cell trait.

The trait can never become sickle cell disease, but it is possible for people with the trait to pass the gene to their children.

