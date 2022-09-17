ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Turning pain into purpose: Woman raises awareness of sickle cell

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12aOMs_0hysWZoJ00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sickle cell disease is very prevalent in the Mid-South.

One out of every 287 babies in Shelby County are born with sickle cell disease. That’s higher than the national rate, which is one of every 350 babies.

April McGrory said the disease killed her sister, and it almost killed her.

She’s now using her second chance as a way to advocate for people going through what she is.

McGrory was diagnosed with sickle cell at seven months old. She had her first crisis at age seven, which happens when blood vessels to part of the body become blocked.

Since then, living with pain has become a reality.

“I remember once I wished for death so that the crisis would be over. So, if I could explain it, that would be the best way,” she said.

In 2011, McGrory was hospitalized for a blood infection brought on by the disease. The infection was so severe, doctors had to amputate her legs.

“I felt unworthy. I really felt like nobody would want me again. No friends, or anything,” she said.

Eight years later in 2019, tragedy struck again. McGrory’s sister, who also had sickle cell, lost her battle on Christmas day.

“I think losing her was harder than losing my legs. I would give it all back if she could be back here with me,” she said.

Turning her pain into purpose, McGrory is now a motivational speaker raising awareness about the disease.

“I still try to cook and clean and everything. I don’t let this wheelchair stop me from doing anything,” she said.

Determined not to let sickle cell define her life, McGrory said her two children, her husband, and knowing her journey may help others struggling, is her inspiration to keep going.

“When my time here is gone, I want people to know that I was a part of the reason why things are changing, and that is good enough for me,” she said.

Sickle cell disproportionately affects African Americans.

About one in 13 Black babies are born with the sickle cell trait.

The trait can never become sickle cell disease, but it is possible for people with the trait to pass the gene to their children.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis native makes movie to shed light on human trafficking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis native is using his background in law enforcement to shed light on a human trafficking problem worldwide and he’s doing it on the silver screen. FOX13 has the story of a movie debut aimed at bringing awareness to sex trafficking. The associate producer of “Meet the Snows” is Frederick Harper. He is a retiring police sergeant from Atlanta PD. He said that he hopes the movie sheds light on how criminal enterprises use human trafficking.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelby County, TN
Society
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Memphis, TN
Health
County
Shelby County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
ARLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps

HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
HERNANDO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sickle Cell Disease#Sickle Cell Trait#Raising Awareness
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Kroger employee sues company for $10M following Collierville mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Kroger employee who was shot the day a gunman opened fire inside of a Collierville grocery store is suing the company for a total of $10 million. According to a lawsuit, Mariko Jenkins worked at the Collierville Kroger when a recently fired employee of a contracted sushi company inside of the store began shooting, injuring 15 people and killing Olivia King. Authorities said the shooter then shot and killed himself.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
115K+
Followers
125K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy