Colorado State

Big Get: Ryan Edwards

Ryan Edwards with KOA Colorado joins Colorado Sports Night. Colorado 1 of 4 states with advocates for car crashes. Suspect in deputy’s death had hit-and-run history. Deliberations begin in Isabella Thallas murder trial. Aurora train derailment not the first. Father wants answers in deadly pit bull attack. Local army...
COLORADO STATE
Is the pandemic over? Hard to tell, Herlihy says

DENVER (KDVR) — Is the pandemic over? President Joe Biden thinks so. He said so Sunday night in a primetime interview. Now that comment has people asking what it means for Coloradans. Experts say it is too soon to tell if that’s true yet. “You know, I think...
COLORADO STATE
Hawai’i Tourism Authority Tells GDC About the Hidden Treasures of Hawaii

When you think of a great vacation destination Hawaii is probably near the top of your list! But did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures on the islands are not found in any guidebook? The President and CEO of Hawai’i Tourism Authority, John De Fries talked with GDC Host Spencer Thomas, about the amazing hidden treasures Hawaii has to offer.
HAWAII STATE
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say

CHICAGO (WGN) — Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN. Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in Chicago around 1 p.m. Monday and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition.”
CHICAGO, IL
Record spending over California’s legal gambling initiative

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat

CONLEY, Ga. (WHNT) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a...
GEORGIA STATE

