Colorado 1 of 4 states with advocates for car crashes
It’s a type of victim that’s often unrecognized, but a group of determined women with the Colorado State Patrol is working 24/7 to change that. Nicole Fierro reports.
Big Get: Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards with KOA Colorado joins Colorado Sports Night. Colorado 1 of 4 states with advocates for car crashes. Suspect in deputy’s death had hit-and-run history. Deliberations begin in Isabella Thallas murder trial. Aurora train derailment not the first. Father wants answers in deadly pit bull attack. Local army...
Colorado unaffiliated voters increasing
Colorado’s counties haven’t gotten more partisan since the beginning of the year. They’ve gotten less partisan.
Is the pandemic over? Hard to tell, Herlihy says
DENVER (KDVR) — Is the pandemic over? President Joe Biden thinks so. He said so Sunday night in a primetime interview. Now that comment has people asking what it means for Coloradans. Experts say it is too soon to tell if that’s true yet. “You know, I think...
'Swatting' calls behind school lockdowns, FBI says
"Swatting," or making a fake call to emergency services, usually drawing a large emergency response, happened across Colorado on Monday. It caused school lockdowns. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
Hawai’i Tourism Authority Tells GDC About the Hidden Treasures of Hawaii
When you think of a great vacation destination Hawaii is probably near the top of your list! But did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures on the islands are not found in any guidebook? The President and CEO of Hawai’i Tourism Authority, John De Fries talked with GDC Host Spencer Thomas, about the amazing hidden treasures Hawaii has to offer.
Parents wanted after Ohio child found locked in cage, another holding meth pipe
LOGAN, Ohio (WCMH) – Two Ohio parents face arrest warrants and a grandmother is in custody after deputies in Ohio found a 3-year-old in a cage and a 2-year-old holding a drug pipe Sunday during a search of a house, according to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO...
Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say
CHICAGO (WGN) — Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, a police source told WGN. Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water in Chicago around 1 p.m. Monday and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition.”
Record spending over California’s legal gambling initiative
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what’s expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
Vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria threat
CONLEY, Ga. (WHNT) — Several ready-to-eat vegetable products are being recalled over the possibility of listeria contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday. The GHGA company is recalling various products, including diced veggies, salsa and dips after the firm was notified that a single sample of a...
