He then transfers the person on the other line to another individual claiming to be a deputy, who demands that the call recipient come alone to Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff's Headquarters alone at any time, including at night and not to tell anyone about this.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO