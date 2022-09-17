Read full article on original website
SUSPECT SOUGHT IN AQUEDUCT SHOOTING NEAR STATE ROUTE 94
September 21, 2022 (San Diego) – The California Highway Patrol is seeking witnesses to a shooting at 3:50 this morning in the aqueduct near the State Route 94 westbound ramp from Home Avenue in the Fairmont Park area. San Diego Police Department arrived on scene and located a 35-year-old...
SCAM ALERT: CON ARTISTS POSE AS SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES
He then transfers the person on the other line to another individual claiming to be a deputy, who demands that the call recipient come alone to Sheriff’s Department Headquarters located at 9621 Ridgehaven Court in Kearny Mesa. He also makes a threat, claiming the issue will escalate into a criminal matter if the person fails to show up. Those who reported receiving the call say they were told to go to Sheriff's Headquarters alone at any time, including at night and not to tell anyone about this.
Sky Falconry
Discover the fabulous world of raptors right in East County’s backyard. September 19, 2022 (Alpine) -- As I hike along the dirt trail, the morning fog rolls through the canyon. A hawk swoops from a branch and glides gently by. I am in awe as this amazing creature effortlessly soars by me, heading for the sun-drenched rock just to my left. It is a treat to see this animal up close and I’m lost in the moment, completely enveloped in the East County back country. This is no chance encounter though; I am at Sky Falconry, a 40 acre ranch located in the hills of Alpine.
STEIN TIME: LA MESA OKTORBERFEST RUNS SEPT. 30-OCT. 2
September 21, 2022 (La Mesa) – The 49th annual La Mesa Oktoberfest attracts revelers from across Southern California with three days of festive live music, games, and three biergartens (beer gardens) featuring German and craft beers. This year’s festivities, hosted by the La Mesa Village Association, take place September 30 through October 2 in the downtown La Mesa village.
EL CAJON MAYOR SPEAKS OUT ON HIS ACCOMPLISHMENTS, GOALS IF REELECTED, AND CHALLENGES FACING THE CITY
View full interview, recorded for the East County Magazine Radio Show on KNSJ, by clicking image at left. September 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells has served as Mayor for nine years, and on the City Council and Planning Commission before that. A healthcare professional, he brings a unique perspective to issues such as homelessness. He’s running for eelection and this week, sat down for an exclusive interview in which he discussed his accomplishments, key challenges facing the city, and his goals if reelected. He also spoke out on the city’s conflicts with the county over a homeless motel voucher program.
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS
September 20, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. Supervisors OK fee waivers for those affected by Border Fire (KPBS) The Group Seeking to Educate Conservatives to...
DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR COMES TO SDSU SEPT. 30
September 21, 2022 (San Diego) - The Doobie Brothers will be performing at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at San Diego State University on Friday, September 30th as part of the iconic rock group’s 50th anniversary tour. The Doobie Brothers are an American rock group, best...
