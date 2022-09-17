ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesville, NC

WLOS.com

Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WAYNESVILLE, NC
Waynesville, NC
Waynesville, NC
Lifestyle
WLOS.com

More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State health officials in North Carolina have released a Suicide Prevention Action Plan. September marks Suicide Awareness Month and according to the state, suicide is among the top five leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 65. The plan has seven focus areas...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

