WLOS.com
Coats American to close Hendersonville plant, lay off 51 workers
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Coats American Inc. plans to lay off 51 workers, then close its facility in Hendersonville. Henderson County Manager John Mitchell said county officials were notified last week about the closure by a WARN letter. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act is a federal...
WLOS.com
BeLoved Asheville leader honored as WNC Peacemaker of 2022 on International Day of Peace
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Wednesday, local peace activists and advocates commemorated International Day of Peace at the Elder and Sage Community Garden in Asheville. At the celebration, Ponkho Bermejo, co-director of BeLoved Asheville, was honored as the WNC Peacemaker of 2022. The community organizer has a passion for...
WLOS.com
Kids in the Creek program teaches Haywood students importance of water quality
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County middle school students got to splash around in a creek Wednesday, all while learning the importance of water quality. The Kids in the Creek program is hosted by Haywood Waterways Association in Waynesville. The purpose is to expose eighth-grade students to hands-on activities that raise awareness of the importance of clean water and the issues that could degrade water quality.
WLOS.com
ADA ramps added to downtown Waynesville sidewalks
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — First, it was fresh pavement for Waynesville’s Main Street. Now, it's ADA (American with Disabilities Act) compliant ramps for the sidewalks along a short section of Church Street. Crews were busy Monday and Tuesday installing the ramps. A short section of Church Street was...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
WLOS.com
Be bear aware: Black bear activity increasing as population prepares for winter months
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's that time of year when black bears in the mountains begin to bulk up for winter. Bear experts say the next six to eight weeks are a busy time for black bears, with the growing population getting hungrier than usual. "Typically a bear will...
WLOS.com
More bike lanes coming to downtown Asheville this fall
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downtown Asheville is getting more bike lanes this fall. The lanes will be installed along parts of College Street and Patton Avenue. One lane will run between Spruce Street and Pritchard Park. A second lane will connect Pritchard Park and Biltmore Avenue. The project also...
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
WLOS.com
'Great success story:' Asheville leaders discuss remaining affordable housing bond funds
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has spent $18.5 million of a $25 million affordable housing bond approved by voters in 2016. City leaders are now deciding how the remaining $6.5 million will be allocated. “The Housing Trust Fund has been a great success story for our...
WLOS.com
Residents along East Street in Waynesville hope speed tables will slow traffic
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents along Waynesville’s East Street have long argued about vehicles speeding through their neighborhood. At one point, it appeared speed bumps might be the answer. But a different solution is now on the table. Residents said they're pleased with the compromise to slow traffic...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County to apply for funding to cover housing repairs for low-income homeowners
BUNCOMBE COUNTY — Buncombe County is applying for $400,000 in community development block grant funding. After holding two public hearings, county commissioners voted Tuesday night, Sept. 20 to move forward with the application process. If awarded, the money would be put toward housing rehabilitation, including repairs and replacement work...
WLOS.com
Pardee urges state to reject all 3 bids to bring more hospital beds to the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As three hospital systems compete to fill the need for more acute care beds in the mountains, a fourth hospital system is entering the conversation -- but not the competition. The 2022 State Medical Facilities Plan listed the need for 67 more acute care beds...
WLOS.com
The Haunted Farm gears up for its 12th spooky season
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The proclaimed best haunt in Western North Carolina is gearing up to open for its 12th season. Crews at The Haunted Farm in Hendersonville are putting the finishing touches on their attraction ahead of its opening on Saturday, October 1, 2022. "We've got a lot...
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips for this season
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some of us would love to “leave” fall cleanup behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so backbreaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.
WLOS.com
Manufacturing giant announces 40 new jobs, $17M expansion to Henderson County facility
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A local manufacturing company has announced a multi-million-dollar expansion of its Henderson County facility. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday, Sept. 21 announced Cummins-Meritor has chosen to invest $17 million in its Henderson County facility located just outside Fletcher, which includes adding 40 new jobs.
WLOS.com
Brevard Academy the 1st school in Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students, staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Brevard Academy has made history, becoming the first school in the Carolinas to reach Blue Zones status for students and staff. Blues Zones is a national program that promotes healthy lifestyles through daily exercise and healthy meals. Brevard Academy reached that status for staff on...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Public Libraries to modify Thursday hours, beginning this week
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Beginning this week, Buncombe County Public Libraries is modifying its Thursday hours. All libraries will be open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Thursdays, with the goal of reducing unscheduled library closures. The change is a two-hour reduction from the previous schedule. No other operating hours have...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — State health officials in North Carolina have released a Suicide Prevention Action Plan. September marks Suicide Awareness Month and according to the state, suicide is among the top five leading causes of death for people ages 10 to 65. The plan has seven focus areas...
WLOS.com
Community comments on commissioner's controversial posts during Henderson County meeting
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County commission met Wednesday for the first time since one commissioner's social media post was called into question. Commissioner Daniel Andreotta recently posted a meme on Facebook that some in the community call racist. It read: "Two ways to make a slave: Work him without pay or pay him without work." Andreotta shared the post, writing "TRUTH" alongside a firework emoji. It has since been deleted.
WLOS.com
Hendersonville police think feedback initiative will improve transparency, service
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hendersonville residents will soon be able to offer police feedback after interactions with the department. Hendersonville Police Department is the third police department in the state and the first in Western North Carolina to launch the PowerEngage system, which allows feedback through short surveys. “We...
