This week on Sustainable Living, we talked with Robert Northrop, Andrew Koeser AND Brian Knox about The Urban Forest and our precious tree canopy. Brian Knox is a Senior Forester Examiner with the City of Tampa in the City Planning Department. He has been a Certified Arborist and urban forester for over 10 years. In his current role Brian manages the City of Tampa’s Urban Forest Strategic Plan and the City’s Ecological Analysis.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO