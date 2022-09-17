Read full article on original website
Related
WMNF
Pinellas County educational support staff could see higher wages under new deal with the district
Educational support employees in schools play a vital role in caring for students, particularly students with disabilities and behavioral problems. But many essential school staff are paid poverty wages — with some earning as little as $11 to $13 an hour in the Pinellas County school system. Just above Florida’s minimum wage, but not enough to make ends meet, amid double-digit inflation and higher housing costs.
WMNF
Andrew Warren talks about his court hearing in Warren vs. DeSantis
Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the elected State Attorney in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. Warren sued DeSantis and there was a hearing Monday in Tallahassee. Recording was not allowed in the courtroom. The Tampa Bay Times writes that the judge ‘appears to favor a trial over immediately reinstating Andrew...
WMNF
Sustainable Living: The Urban Forest
This week on Sustainable Living, we talked with Robert Northrop, Andrew Koeser AND Brian Knox about The Urban Forest and our precious tree canopy. Brian Knox is a Senior Forester Examiner with the City of Tampa in the City Planning Department. He has been a Certified Arborist and urban forester for over 10 years. In his current role Brian manages the City of Tampa’s Urban Forest Strategic Plan and the City’s Ecological Analysis.
Comments / 0