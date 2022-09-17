ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks hosting 2 of nation's best 2024 quarterbacks this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks face a major test this weekend, as Dan Lanning's "progrum" hosts No. 12 BYU in a big-time matchup of West region powerhouses.

Traditionally, college football programs make it a point to invite top prospects to their most noteworthy games and this weekend is no exception for the Ducks.

Oregon is set to play host to two of the nation's top quarterbacks in the class of 2024 - Mater Dei (California) star Elijah Brown and St. Frances Academy (Maryland) signal-caller Michael Van Buren .

Brown is rated the nation's No. 41 overall prospect and No. 5 quarterback, but some recruiting experts feel is in on the cusp of a major leap into five-star status.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound passer holds offers from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, USC and many others.

Van Buren is rated the nation's No. 78 overall prospect and No. 8 quarterback.

Like Brown, the Maryland product holds several impressive offers, highlighted by Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Oregon has a class of 2023 commitment from consensus five-star quarterback Dante Moore, who is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in the composite rankings but is No. 1 according to Sports Illustrated.

Even with a stellar quarterback expected to sign in December, Oregon, like every program around the country,y still wants to sign a signal-caller in every class.

The Ducks are aiming high yet again when it comes to the quarterback position in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

Elijah Brown highlights

Michael Van Buren highlights

