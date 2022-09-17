Read full article on original website
New LPN position created
A new licensed practical nurse position was created and superintendent Tim Davis said the school district is heading into its most important time of the year after a week off for the 75th Highland County Fair. Davis said one of the school district’s two nurses resigned at the beginning of...
Hillsboro FFA officers attend Healthy Minds
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, five of the Hillsboro FFA officers attended, along with helping set up, the second annual Harvesting Healthy Minds event at the 2022 Highland County Fair. The officers were Reagan Eastes, chapter treasurer; Kaylee Earley, chapter student advisor; Erin Hedges, chapter vice president of agriculture; Hannah Holland,...
HCCAO will hold recycling event this Saturday
Tara Campbell, the deputy director of the Highland County Community Action Organization, Inc. (HCCAO), reported the organization’s County Tire and Electronics Recycling Event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hi-TEC Center parking lot, during the weekly Wednesday meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners.
Chillicothe wins FAC girls golf title
Chillicothe wrapped up a perfect season in Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf action Monday when it won the 18-hole championship round played at the Hillsboro Elks. Isabella Fisher (Chillicothe) shot 84 to lead all individuals and Chillicothe concluded league play with a record of 35-0. Team scores at the event...
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:. Kade Rawlins, 19, Bainbridge, failure to yield. Jason Knisley, 20, Fayetteville, driving under suspension, no proof of financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Sept. 6. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Kassie Brigner, 26, Greenfield, failure to comply with court orders. Sept. 7.
Extension announces scholarship recipients
The Highland County OSU Extension Office has announced the seven recipients of several annual scholarships. They are pictured with the story along with the name of the scholarship they were awarded. Submitted by Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator.
County forms leadership council
Local organizations in Highland County have formed a new collaborative group called the Highland County Workforce Leadership Council. It is made up of representatives from the following organizations: Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Highland County Community Action, Highland County Economic Development, Highland County public schools, the non-profit Growing Rural Independence Together (GRIT), the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Southern State Community College and the village of Greenfield.
Mammography van back in Hillsboro
The University of Cincinnati (UC) Mobile Mammography Van will return to Hillsboro on Friday, Oct. 13 to provide annual mammograms. The van provides mobile mammography visits to communities throughout Greater Cincinnati. “Women should visit the van because of the convenience,” said UC Mobile Mammography Program Manager Maria Pearson. “We’re right...
8th annual Farm Tour deemed a success
The eighth annual Highland County Farm Tour took place on Sept. 17. It was a result of a collaborative effort between Highland County Farm Bureau and Highland Soil and Water Conservation District. The event in the Berrysville area was greatly attended. The tour featured beautiful, diverse farms and provided beneficial...
Alleged threats close Wilmington schools Tuesday
WILMINGTON — Alleged threats “made toward possible students in the Wilmington City School District” and related to a recent shooting of two juveniles led to the decision to close Wilmington City Schools on Tuesday. Jim Brady, superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, announced Monday evening that all schools...
McClain FFA holds Barnyard Olympics
On Friday, Sept. 16, McClain FFA hosted its own Chapter Barnyard Olympics. It was held after school and there was a contest to see who could get the most points for each two-person team. This was the first event McClain FFA has put on where both middle school and high school members were in attendance, and there were 50 participants and 25 teams there. The Olympics consisted of several different stations like a hay bale throwing contest, a human ring toss, an egg toss, lasso throwing, and more. The top two teams from each school were awarded with McClain FFA sweatshirts. It was a fun event that the McClain FFA looks forward to putting on for years to come.
6th domestic violence charge
A Wilmington man who has five prior domestic violence convictions in Highland County has been indicted for the same offense again in Clinton County Common Pleas Court. Kenneth Ray Kier, 55, was convicted of domestic violence in Highland County in 2007, twice in 2011 and two more times in 2012.
Hillsboro has new pay scales
Seven pieces of legislation, including a new pay scale ordinance for non-union city employees, were unanimously approved and adopted by Hillsboro City Council during its monthly meeting Thursday. Under the new ordinance the annual pay range for the city’s safety-service director is $75,000 to $90,000. The salary range for the...
Wilkin honors Clinton Co. man
State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) presented Robert Elroy Grim with a letter of commendation from the Ohio House of Representatives. This recognition is for Grim’s induction into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. “It was an absolute privilege to meet Mr. Grim and recognize him for his many...
Yochum 1st in livestock judging
The Hillsboro FFA chapter participated in the Highland County Fair livestock judging contest. In this event each individual team ranks breeding and market classes of beef, swine, goats and sheep. Hillsboro FFA members that participated included Emma Yochum, Delayna Collins and Corbin Winkle, who had the overall first place team. Yochum won first place individually and Winkle placed eighth individually. Pictured are Yochum (left) and Winkle.
City takes over Jeepers Creepers
Jeepers Creepers, a Halloween-themed event lining the streets of uptown Hillsboro with decorated Jeeps, will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-8 p.m. near the old firehouse at the intersection of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place. “The Jeepers Creepers event was originally done by HUBA [the Hillsboro Uptown...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Golden Corral Reopens with New Updates
CHILLICOTHE – A fun place to eat has been closed since September 6, and now after renovations, it has reopened. A ribbon cutting occurred this morning for reopening the restaurant for business. The location is offering new updates. Updates include a new self-serve drink location, a new fireplace that...
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. A resident of the 200 block of Cedarwood Drive reported a burglary. A resident of the 200 block of Bigelow Street reported being harassed. ARRESTS/CITATIONS. Tevaughn Horsley, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct. Leda McClure, 19, of Hillsboro,...
WSAZ
Man killed in Gallia County accident
GALLIPOLIS, Oh. (WSAZ) - A man from Oak Hill, Ohio died in a car crash in Gallia County, Ohio early Tuesday morning. Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the crash that happened at the intersection of State Route 7 and State Route 735 just after 9:30 a.m.
Five generations of a Hillsboro area family are shown in this picture. Nine-month-old Harper Mae Blakburn is being held by her great-great-grandmother and Hillsboro resident Dorothy Jones. Also pictured with Harper (in back, l-r) are her father Chase Blackburn, her grandfather Dan Blackburn and her great-grandfather Jerry Jones.
