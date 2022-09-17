Read full article on original website
Related
SPD seeks public information on Spokane-area scamming suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is actively investigating a scam where over $100,000 has been stolen. The suspect, who victims call “Crypto Mike,” claims he is an investor and convinces victims to transfer him money to invest in cryptocurrency. “Mike” reportedly takes the money and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Police: Man who got crushed by car could’ve been trying to steal catalytic converter
SPOKANE, Wash. – Updated information from the Spokane Police Department about an incident in East Central Spokane Monday night makes them believe the person who died could’ve been trying to steal a catalytic converter. SPD said the converter was cut and a saw was recovered. The person died...
SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
Family of man shot and killed by Spokane police officer seeking damages in civil trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — The civil trial between the city of Spokane and the family of a man who was shot and killed by Spokane police officers in 2019 is set to begin on Thursday. 35-year-old David Novak was shot by Spokane Police Officer Brandon Rankin on Jan. 7, 2019, after he reportedly threatened to shoot and kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Jury selection underway for wrongful death suit over 2019 officer-involved shooting
Jury selection began Sept. 19 for a wrongful death lawsuit against the city brought by the family of David Novak. In 2019, officers with the Spokane Police Department mistook the sound of Novak hitting a baseball bat against a car for gunshots and shot him to death.
KHQ Right Now
Airway Heights Police investigating racist flyers
Airway Heights Police are investigating after someone distributed racist flyers in a neighborhood. Police Chief Brad Richmond said the flyers were not consistent with the city's values.
Phone data shows missing Moses Lake couple last recorded in remote part of Lincoln County
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — New cell phone data show a missing Moses Lake couple was last pinged in a remote part of Lincoln County. Theresa Bergman, 53, and Charles Bergman, 54, were last seen at the Spokane Airport early Sunday morning. Charles was picking Theresa up. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Charles was last seen at...
KHQ Right Now
Euclid Avenue closed from Nelson to Regal due to fatal motorcycle crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, Euclid Avenue is closed from Nelson to Regal due to a fatal single motorcycle crash, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) told KHQ on scene. SPD said the road will be closed for hours. The cause of the crash is under investigation. This is a breaking...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE – Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators...
KHQ Right Now
1 Riverside High School student involved in Chattaroy crash dies, second remains in hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to an update from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, one of the two Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died. The second student involved, the driver, remains in the hospital but is in stable condition. Last Updated: Sept. 19 at 2:30...
Moses Lake couple last seen at Spokane Airport reported missing
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing couple. Theresa Bergman, a 53-year-old woman from Moses Lake, was last seen at the Spokane International Airport early Sunday morning at around 12:40 a.m. Her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman, went to pick her up at the airport. He was last seen on at...
KLEWTV
Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests
Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman
COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
‘I’m bummed’: Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism
SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane’s North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. “I don’t know if it’ll help or not, but I do have a description,” said...
Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night. The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving. A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash. Deputies said she...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Investigation into Chewelah Police Chief concludes
A four-month investigation into alleged misconduct by the Chewelah Police Chief, Ryan Pankey, has concluded. Pankey and his attorneys how have a chance to respond before the investigation goes public.
Shoshone News Press
Citizen tip leads to major drug bust
OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
KHQ Right Now
Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
Riverside High School student dies from crash-related injuries
ELK, Wash. – One of the Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died from her injuries. A boy involved in the crash remains hospitalized. The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. last Wednesday. Investigators say the two teenagers were driving in the same car and failed to yield while turning right. People who...
Comments / 0