Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SCSO: Man stabs friend near Airway Heights, assaults medics trying to help him

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man accused of stabbing his friend and assaulting first responders was arrested near Airway Heights on Saturday. At around 10:45 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff's deputies responded to a reported stabbing at 2200 N. Craig Road. Deputies found a stabbed victim inside his home and was provided medical treatment. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division

SPOKANE – Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators...
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Report of a suspicious man at the door results in 3 felony arrests

Just before noon on Sunday, September 18, a resident in Cottonwood called authorities to report a suspicious man had come to their door. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area and located a vehicle matching the description on East Road off of U.S. Highway 95.
COTTONWOOD, ID
KXLY

Deputies seize 76 fentanyl pills from Spokane Valley man, woman

COLFAX, Wash. — Two people from Spokane Valley suspected of delivering fentanyl were arrested in Colfax. Two Whitman County deputies stopped a vehicle in downtown Colfax Sunday for a traffic violation. Deputies found that the driver had a suspended license and believed both people inside had illegal drugs. During...
COLFAX, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday's fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

'I'm bummed': Shop owners in North Monroe Business District frustrated with recent vandalism

SPOKANE, Wash. — A business in Spokane's North Monroe Business District has plywood on its windows after someone threw a brick through them Tuesday morning. It happened at 1889 Salvage Company. A witness across the street was even able to see the crime being committed. "I don't know if it'll help or not, but I do have a description," said...
SPOKANE, WA
Shoshone News Press

Citizen tip leads to major drug bust

OSBURN –– A reported drunk driver resulted in the confiscation of a high amount of dangerous narcotics early Sunday morning. According to a release from the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 1 a.m. of a possible drunk driver that had struck several cones along Interstate 90 through Kellogg headed eastbound toward Montana.
SHOSHONE COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Thefts, break-ins reported near Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash - An apartment landlord near the Gonzaga campus says their property has been the target of drug use, loitering and even threats. They say a specific group of people experiencing homelessness have also been using their property as a restroom. It has proceeded to get worse according to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverside High School student dies from crash-related injuries

ELK, Wash. – One of the Riverside High School students involved in a crash last week has died from her injuries.  A boy involved in the crash remains hospitalized.  The crash happened at Elk-Chattaroy Rd and Nelson Rd. last Wednesday. Investigators say the two teenagers were driving in the same car and failed to yield while turning right.  People who...
ELK, WA

