ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

ReRUNS fall sale has thousands of high-quality items for reasonable prices

By Molly Hudson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jBFd_0hysSt7t00

Thousands of affordable items fill the aisles at ReRUNS in preparation for families to shop and save.

Mary Pechar with ReRUNS said, with 900 consigners, this sale will be bigger than ever before.

"Our consigners that might've, say, brought a 100 items last sale, are bringing 200 items this sale. So everybody is really clearing out their homes because they need the money," Mary Pechar, community outreach coordinator for ReRUNS, said.

The average consigner last time made about $530, but this annual sale is also a place to save.

"People still need to cloth their kids, they still need toys. It's a great place to find birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, those types of things, so you might not buy it brand new, but you are going to get a good quality item for significantly less," Pechar said.

Consigners set the price so the same item may be priced differently by different sellers. So, if you are coming to shop it pays to be early.

The sale is open to the community on Sept. 30 through Oct. 8. There are a couple of ways to get the best deals before the doors to the event actually open.

One of the ways is the 'Day of Hope' pre-sale event on September 24. If you donate on ShopSaveGive.org you will receive an early shopping pass. All of the donations made will go to families in the community, so they can shop for their children too.

But before the big sale can happen, 400 volunteers inspect and sort every item that comes through the door, and they only take the best.

"We make sure — like games have all the pieces, the shoes are in good condition, there's no scuff marks, there's not stains, there's no rips," Abbie Kerber, a volunteer and consigner at ReRUNS said.

Kerber has been volunteering and consigning at ReRuns for nearly six years.

"I love to be able to come in and shop, but I also love knowing that what I am doing will help someone else down the road," Kerber said.

35% of every sale gets donated to local charities and the other 65% goes back to the seller.

"We literally have so much stuff we had to put it aside or else you wouldn't be able to walk around," Pechar said.

And in a continuous cycle, items that helped one family raise their kids, are recycled to help other families do the same.

"It's just a great, one of those win-win-win things," Pechar said.

To learn more about this fall's big event and ways to shop and save visit rerunsrfun.org

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Wayfair’s Huge Surplus Sale Includes Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More

Wayfair's Surplus sale is here, and now is the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Surplus sale is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or outdoor furniture, thousands of Black Friday-Worthy steals are on sale for up to 50% off.
SHOPPING
CNBC

This 59-year-old’s lucrative side hustle: Earning $16,000 a month selling recycled fire pits on Etsy

With inflation on the rise, Tim Riegel wanted a side project for extra income — so in September 2021, he bought seven $90 propane tank ends off Facebook Marketplace. The 59-year-old intended to repurpose the tank ends as fire pits — a freestanding, open metal container for fires, typically for backyards or patios — and sell them for $400 each in his hometown of Lamar, Missouri. The fire pits proved popular: They sold out in just 10 days, and Riegel was inundated with requests for more.
LAMAR, MO
OK! Magazine

Cozy Home Finds For Less From TJ Maxx & Marshalls

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Labor Day is right around the corner, which means fall decor is starting to hit the shelves in-store and online at TJ Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods. The retailer trifecta known for affordable home decor and furniture should be among your first stops when looking for cozy home decor and neutral finds that are perfect for transitioning between seasons. Scroll down to discover decorating ideas and inspiration for creating the perfect fall vibes in...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reruns#Christmas Gifts#Volunteers
Real Homes

18 Halloween decorations that scream spooky season

If you’re having a Halloween party or just can’t get enough of all the novelty pumpkins, ghosts and cauldrons filling your favourite stores, then this curated list of Halloween decorations is for you. Besides, decorating your home for Halloween is the best part of summer coming to a close, in our eyes.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

The Best Places to Buy Really Ugly Christmas Sweaters for the 2022 Holidays

We all know that having an ugly, funny Christmas sweater on hand is essential for getting through the winter season. Whether you’re looking to earn first place in an ugly sweater contest, attend a themed party or want a flawless icebreaker, finding a sweater that matches your style and sense of humor is an important but often difficult task. But what exactly transforms an ordinarily tacky sweater into an ugly sweater? We’re usually looking for qualities such as: Loud and garish colors that your most embarrassing relative would be proud to rep The more dangly pieces of dangly flair and bedazzling, the better It may...
NFL
Today's Transitions

Home Decor Tips For Fall

As the weather cools and the leaves begin to change, it’s a great time to capture some of that autumn magic with a home decor refresh. We went shopping at a few local stores to get inspired. First stop — Digs Home And Garden. Digs Home and Garden...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
House Digest

How Much Will Living In A Tiny House Really Cost You?

With rising inflation and an ever-increasing cost of living, you may be considering making a bit of a change in your life, possibly downsizing to a smaller home. Tiny houses, defined as homes with less than 400 square feet of living space, according to the International Residential Code, are only becoming more popular for a variety of reasons. These smaller houses have less of an impact on the environment, they are sometimes more mobile than regular houses (if they're built on trailers), and they encourage a more simplified and minimalist vibe towards life with less of a focus on material possessions.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Get Up to 50% Off Your Favorite Plants With The Sill’s Sidewalk Sale

Plants are the ultimate way to brighten up your home while bringing in more oxygen and improving air quality, and The Sill has become a cult favorite for statement-making foliage sold in  minimalist ceramic pots. It’s a no-brainer for those looking to freshen up their interiors in more ways than one. Even if you don’t have a green thumb, there are plenty of low-maintenance and low-light indoor plants available. If these plants are usually a little out of your budget, don’t fret — The Sill’s famous sidewalk sale has arrived online and in-person with free shipping and massive discounts on indoor...
GARDENING
thespruce.com

Burrow Just Launched a Bigger, Cozier New Sofa Collection

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Today, furniture company Burrow is introducing its fourth modular sofa line, known as the Union Collection. Burrow's pieces are designed with practicality top of mind; the Union Collection is made of easy to clean materials, features easy setup, and comes with free shipping. Best of all, the sofa's modular component makes it easy to expand your sofa down the line or take it apart in the event of a move or room rearrangement. In fact, there are over 10 base configurations to choose from—the collection is practically custom. Whether you're looking to invest in a three seater for your living room or order an expansive, seven seater sectional to go in your basement, Burrow has you covered.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

This sleek collection of sophisticated outdoor furniture is more than just your ordinary street bench

Outdoor furniture is a genre that has slowly but surely been getting a lot more attention. Designers are focusing on creating functional, and aesthetic pieces, that are not only super practical for public use but can also contribute to the beautification of streets and public places. One such design, which also happens to be, the Top Design Winner of European Product Design Award 2022 is ‘Plint’.
INTERIOR DESIGN
architecturaldigest.com

Hermès and Longtime Collaborator Gianpaolo Pagni Take on the Bedspread

As quilts enjoy an overdue moment in the design-world sun, Hermès is putting its own polished take on the patchwork classic. The luxury brand’s new Surface design—conceived by longtime artistic collaborator Gianpaolo Pagni—features a graphic motif of color-block cashmere hexagons. Each bedcover is constructed by Carson Converse, a quilting expert based in western Massachusetts (a historic center of the American textile industry). Her traditional cutting, stitching, and ironing techniques have produced heirloom-quality pieces that, far from destined for dusty linen closets, beckon to be displayed beyond the bed. Price upon request; hermes.com.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s undoubtedly no better indicator than the appearance of outdoor Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with strategically placed...
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

The Pioneer Woman dropped an outwear and accessories line at Walmart — pieces start at $13

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Throughout the year, Ree Drummond regularly adds new items to her "Pioneer Woman" Walmart fashion collection, giving us the opportunity to update our wardrobes with affordable seasonal staples. But if there's one thing we've been wanting to see more of, it has to be accessories. After all, the TV host has been known to complement her signature floral blouses and flowy dusters with a pair of chic earrings or a tall boot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy