New York City man pleads guilty to murder of his mother over inheritance

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man on Friday pleaded guilty to murder charges for killing his 65-year-old mother over an inheritance nearly four years ago.

Jared Eng pleaded guilty to one count of murder for the death of Paula Chin in the apartment they shared in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan in January 2019, court records show.

He faces a minimum of 18 years to life in prison during his sentencing, scheduled for October 18.

Eng, 25, beat and slashed his mother during an argument while one of his girlfriends, Jennifer Lopez , and another woman helped him clean the apartment, the New York Post reported at the time.

The pair then allegedly took Chin's remains to a home in New Jersey, where they allegedly met with Caitlyn O'Rourke, Eng's other lover. O'Rourke allegedly helped Eng and Lopez dump his mother's body in a garbage container, which was found by police with multiple stab wounds and signs of blunt trauma to her head.

Police also recovered bloody rubber gloves and duct tape at the two locations as well as text messages from Lopez to O'Rourke telling her that the Tribeca apartment had been cleaned.

In other text messages, Eng said that "it's done" and "I'm free" and that he "got rid of [his] problem," prosecutors said.

Eng had previously denied killing his mother and told police he went to New Jersey to retrieve a coin collection.

Court records show O'Rourke and Lopez were arrested for Chin's death as well as other crimes, including concealment of a human corpse and hindering prosecution.

"This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant's own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today's guilty plea represents an important step towards justice," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Friday.

"My thoughts are with those who continue to mourn Ms. Chin's loss."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com