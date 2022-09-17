ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Local chefs have bug cook-off at NC Museum of Natural Science BugFest

 5 days ago

Local chefs cooked up bugs Friday for the annual BugFest Cook-off at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science.

BugFest is the largest bug-centered event of its kind nationwide. It educates and engages the public in science and the natural world.

Chefs from Raleigh's Mr. Pueblo Tacos and Curry in a Hurry had to create an appetizer, entree, and dessert using bugs in their dishes.

Insects such as crickets to super worms were used in the dishes that were judged for taste, presentation, and creativity.

BugFest will continue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

