Camden, SC

coladaily.com

Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted

Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
COLUMBIA, SC
City
Camden, SC
Camden, SC
Government
News19 WLTX

How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
Person
Kevin Smith
abccolumbia.com

Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry

NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
NEWBERRY, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia residents will now be required to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine. Columbia city council unanimously passed its second reading of the ordinance at its council meeting Tuesday, which means it becomes law immediately. Councilman Ed...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman reported missing, found dead in bathroom at Columbiana Centre

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has confirmed the identify of the woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store at the Columbiana Center Mall. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia was found deceased shortly after 8 p.m. Monday by a store employee in a public bathroom located inside the Belk located off Harbison Boulevard.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

