The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13th
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South Carolina
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awards
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and Policies
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training Exercise
Proposed ‘quiet zones’ would silence train whistles across Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council Tuesday voted to move forward with long time efforts to silence train whistles across the city. For residents living near downtown like Aiden Perkins and Tia Richardson, the whistles have become white noise. "I got pretty used to being woken up at about...
coladaily.com
Boil water advisory for parts of Lexington County, service may be interrupted
Customers with Blue Granite Water Company are under a boil water advisory directly related to repairs made to the water distribution center. Water services may be interrupted due to an emergency water repair being conducted Wednesday. The necessary repairs are currently underway and usually take one to two days to complete. Normal water quality and pressure will be restored once the repairs have been completed.
Beloved West Columbia "WeCo" sign is getting an upgrade
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you drive down Meeting Street in West Columbia, you'll notice the skyline looks a little different now. That's because some refurbishing is in the works. West Columbia's quintessential "WeCo" sign is getting a 'glow up.'. There's a lot of history attached to this landmark,...
Worker was dead in Belk department store bathroom for 4 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 63-year-old worker died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, but her body was not discovered for four days, authorities said. Bessie Durham, a janitor at the Belk at Columbiana Centre, was found dead Monday in a bathroom stall, Columbia police said. Her cleaning cart was outside […]
How Newberry County plans to attract more grocery stores
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newberry County Council Wednesday discussed extending its grocery store recruitment incentives for another two years in hopes of attracting more grocery stores to the area. County Council first passed the incentives after one of Newberry County's three grocery stores closed in 2017, but expired in 2020....
wpde.com
'It's not worth it:' Deadly train collisions double in multiple counties in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — So far this year, two dozen people have lost their lives in deadly collisions with trains across South Carolina. It’s a harrowing statistic railroad safety advocates are working with highway patrol and the state department of transportation to put a stop to. Representatives with...
News19 WLTX
Columbia homelessness task force talks about rapid shelter, proposed distributions ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Task Force to Prevent and End Homelessness met Wednesday afternoon to talk about the timeline for rapid shelter in Columbia and to discuss a proposed ordinance about free distributions to the homeless. The leader of the Task Force, City Councilwoman Aditi Bussells, proposed an ordinance,...
abccolumbia.com
CFD: House fire on Farrow Road under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia firefighters responded to a house fire overnight. Officials say it happened on Farrow Road before 2 a.m. They haven’t said if anyone is hurt. It has been extinguished but the cause remains under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
Highway Patrol: Driver dies in collision on SC-121 in Newberry
NEWBERRY CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver is dead following a collision this morning. Troopers say it happened at 4:40 a.m. at SC Highway 121. According to investigators, the driver of a 2012 Toyota Camry crossed the center line and hit a 1996 Freightliner 18 wheeler head on.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia passes stolen gun ordinance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia residents will now be required to report lost or stolen firearms to police within 24 hours or face a $500 fine. Columbia city council unanimously passed its second reading of the ordinance at its council meeting Tuesday, which means it becomes law immediately. Councilman Ed...
63-year-old worker died in department store bathroom, found four days later
A 63-year-old woman died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, her body was found four days later, WLTX reports. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher in SC, Bessie Durham worked at Belk at Columbia Centre as a janitor. Durham’s cleaning cart was outside the restroom. She was last seen on store surveillance […]
abccolumbia.com
Coroner identifies body of woman found inside Belk restroom at Columbiana Centre
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified a woman who was reported missing and found in a restroom in the Belk location at Columbiana Centre. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, the deceased was identified as Ms. Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia. Investigators say the woman...
wach.com
'Just terrible': Residents want changes after fiery car wreck kills two people
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Some people in a Richland County neighborhood are calling for major changes after a fiery crash killed two people a few yards away from their homes. You can still see some of the aftermath left behind from the wreck along Salem Church Road early...
Woman reported missing, found dead in bathroom at Columbiana Centre
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner has confirmed the identify of the woman found dead in the restroom of a Belk store at the Columbiana Center Mall. According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Bessie Durham, 63, of Columbia was found deceased shortly after 8 p.m. Monday by a store employee in a public bathroom located inside the Belk located off Harbison Boulevard.
WIS-TV
One dead in head-on crash in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a head-on crash involving an 18-wheeler in Newberry County. The crash happened on Wednesday around 4:40 a.m. on SC 121, 2 miles north of Newberry. The 18-wheeler was traveling north on SC 121 when a Toyota Camry, that was traveling...
wpde.com
Woman found dead in bathroom of Columbiana Centre department store has been identified
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Columbia police are investigating the death of a woman found in the bathroom of the Belk Department store in Columbiana Centre. Lexington County officials say 63-year-old Bessie Durham of Columbia was discovered by a store employee after 8 p.m. on Monday, 4 days after she was last seen.
WLTX.com
New details released in latest deadly I-77 crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities now say one person has died in a crash that also injured five other people and a dog on I-77 in Chester County early Sunday. According to Richburg Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. near mile marker 66 on the southbound side of the interstate. Arriving crews discovered three vehicles, two of which had flipped and landed back on their wheels.
wach.com
Columbia-Richland Fire responds to laundry room fire at Columbia home
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia-Richland Fire Department officials say a house fire on Fox Squirrel Circle has left two people displaced. The fire broke out Monday afternoon in the laundry room of the house, official said. Firefighters say they found smoke coming from the roof line of the house once they arrived.
abcnews4.com
Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
WIS-TV
$40K worth of A/C units stolen from local church: ‘where do we go from here?’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The pastor of Christ Fellowship International in Saint Andrews says $40,000 worth of HVAC units were ripped from his church sometime this month. “We had four, 10 ton [HVAC] units just lined up back here. And to walk back here now, to find... wires cut, lines cut. It’s a hard pill to swallow,” said Pastor Tirrell Anderson behind his church on Morninghill Drive.
News19 WLTX
