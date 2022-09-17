ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells Adams Says He Was ‘Crying Like a Baby’ When Sarah Hyland Walked Down the Aisle at Their Wedding

By Cynthia Robinson
 5 days ago

Tears of joy. Wells Adams’ August wedding to Sarah Hyland made him overwhelmed with emotion — but in the best way possible.

“I cried the entire time,” the season 12 Bachelorette contestant, 38, exclusively shared with Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 13, while promoting his new pizza competition show, Best in Dough. “It was not good, and it was really funny, the reality star added. “Cause there were a lot of [Bachelor in Paradise] producers there being like, ‘Where is this when we are filming the show, you know?’ But it was funny.’”

Adams, who appeared on the third season of BiP, began dating the Modern Family actress, 31, in October 2017. After moving in together in Los Angeles in the summer of 2018, the pair got engaged a year later in July 2019. They tied the knot on August 20.

“Sarah said before the wedding, ‘If you don’t cry when you see me for the first time walking down the aisle, I’m gonna be really upset,’” Adams told Us about the nuptials. “And I was like, ‘That’s a lot of pressure. I’m not an actor.’”

He added: “ Luckily enough, I was crying like a baby when she turned the corner with her dad and then I was hugging her dad and I was crying with him, then reading the vows, I was crying and you know what … she didn’t really cry at all. And I was like, ‘What the heck what’s going on!’”

Considering Hyland and Wells’ shows — Modern Family, and multiple Bachelor Nation series, respectively — the attendees made for an exciting night.

“I won’t tell you who got the most turned up at the wedding because they are well-known and that would not be right of me to say, but it was great,” the former ABC star teased to Us. “Everyone came to the welcome party. All of my high school friends or college friends, TV friends, Bachelor Nation, friends, and then Sarah — all her New York friends, all her Broadway friends, all her Modern Family friends.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wakQ9_0hysPSNl00
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

For the Sunstone Winery occasion in Santa Ynez, California, Hyland’s former costar, Sofia Vergara shared several photos via social media with Justin Mikita and Nolan Gould while Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the nuptials.

The California native added that after the various guests got over the initial “awkwardness” of meeting each other, everyone “got turned up” together.

“The after party was absolutely ridiculous,” he shared. “It was the most fun. Sarah and I kept saying after the wedding, ‘Man, I wish we got invited to this wedding. It looks so much fun.”

In addition to settling into married life with the Love Island host, Adams is trying his own hand at hosting for Best in Dough. The new reality series brings together pizza-obsessed competitors as they showcase their pie-making skills and are judged by professionals for a cash prize.

“It was such an absolute joy and a dream to work on every day,” the TV star shared with Us about the competition show. “I learned so much from doing this show — what makes good pizza. I [also] expanded my palette. The things that were being made and created … I was like, ‘I would never eat this. I would never order this.’ And then they were my favorite things.”

He added: “I think a lot of people are gonna be super excited to watch the show because they’re gonna see all the different, weird, creative ways you can make pizza and have it be really, really good.”

Best in Dough premieres Monday, September 19, on Hulu.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

