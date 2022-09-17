Read full article on original website
New York weather man loses job after someone leaked webcam pictures to boss and momAuthor Ed AndersonNew York City, NY
Fast Food Chains Could Lose The Right To Do Business In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Road to the Ring: A New Sports Combat League is Coming to North AmericaAlexandra GrossNew York City, NY
Sorry, Pete Davidson: Newly-Single Kim Kardashian Says Her Next Boyfriend Could Be a Neuroscientist
Kim Kardashian has apparently been looking for love in all the wrong places. After her ongoing drama with ex-husband Kanye West and her breakup with fling Pete Davidson, the reality star has decided to take a new approach. In an appearance on The Late Late Show, Kardashian told host James...
Heating Up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Caught Getting Cozy Following Summer ‘Hookup’
Heating up! Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were caught canoodling in New York City for the first time just two weeks after In Touch exclusively confirmed their summer “hookup.”. Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, were spotted together in person on Monday, September 12. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the...
Woman Who Dumped DiCaprio at 25 Married Younger Man: "Joke's On You, Leo"
Kristen Zang—who dated the actor from 1995 to 1999—said she felt "compelled" to speak out.
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Matt Damon Is the Latest Celebrity to Buy an Estate in This Secluded Woodland Oasis 50 Minutes From NYC
Matt Damon doesn't live in Los Angeles anymore. The Massachusetts-born actor purchased a home in New York, just outside the city.
Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía laugh at a wedding 3 months after Shakira split
Gerard Piqué and his Shakira lookalike 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chía attended a wedding a little over a week ago as a dates. They were photographed looking smitten with each other, laughing hysterically. GrosbyGroup Piqué has not commented on the cheating allegations or his...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
The wedding may be over, but the magic is just beginning. Less than two weeks after Jennifer Lopez exchanged vows with Ben Affleck during a Georgia ceremony, the singer kept the celebrations going by sharing brand-new photos of her special day. As seen in her On the JLo newsletter, the...
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
All the makings of a good country song. Jason Aldean, LeAnn Rimes, Miranda Lambert and more have been at the center of cheating scandals over the years. Now married to former cop Brendan McLoughlin, the “If I Was a Cowboy” songstress’ love life has made headlines for years. When Lambert met her first husband, Blake […]
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
Popculture
Scott Disick's New Girlfriend Reportedly Revealed to Be Iconic Singer's Daughter
Scott Disick is reportedly dating Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of singer Rod Stewart. The two have been seen on dates in the Los Angeles area multiple times last week and over the weekend. Disick, 39, reportedly met Stewart, 43, through her brother, Sean Stewart, 41. Disick and Stewart have been...
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Fall in Love Over and Over Again in ‘Meet Cute’ Trailer
Pete Davidson embodies a charming romantic lead in the first trailer for Meet Cute, a new film that features the Saturday Night Live star playing opposite Kaley Cuoco. The clip shows the pair falling in love multiple times thanks to the magic of time travel. The film’s official synopsis reads,...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’
This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen
Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
