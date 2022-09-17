ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RadarOnline

Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot

Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’

This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Angelina Jolie and 14-Year-Old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Enjoy Mother-Daughter Date to Dear Evan Hansen

Watch: Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College. Nothing says mother-daughter bonding time quite like the theatre—just ask Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. The Eternals actress and her 14-year-old daughter—whose dad is Angelina's ex, Brad Pitt—attended a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in Philadelphia over the weekend. Not...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
