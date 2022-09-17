Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted, Milwaukee armed robbery near 76th and Good Hope
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened Sept. 7 near 76th and Good Hope. The crime happened shortly after 11 a.m. Police described the man as Black, between the ages of 25 and 30, with a medium build. He...
WISN
Police warn of man dressed as health care worker asking for money
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Franklin and Greendale police are warning the public of a man dressed in medical scrubs and a stethoscope asking for money. Doorbell cameras have captured the man the last several weeks walking up to front doors in the middle of the night or early morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage burglary suspects wanted: police
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted for an Aug. 1 burglary on the city's south side. The suspects allegedly broke into a garage on 68th Street north of Howard Avenue around 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 1 and took property. Police described all three suspects...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded in north side home
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot and wounded on the city's far north side Tuesday night, Sept. 20. The victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, was in his home on Servite Drive – located just southwest of 76th and Brown Deer – around 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Ulta Beauty theft; Menomonee Falls police seek to ID 2 individuals
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a pair of individuals suspected of stealing fragrances from the Ulta Beauty store on Falls Parkway. Officials say the persons were in the store on Wednesday, Sept. 14, concealed fragrances in bags, and left the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man wanted in Milwaukee shooting near 21st and Burnham
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a man wanted in a shooting near 21st and Burnham Wednesday morning, Sept. 21. Police said the victim, a Milwaukee man, 29, was shot several times just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crab Du Jour server fired, cited after throwing drink at customer
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A server at the Crab Du Jour restaurant on S. 76th Street in Greenfield has been fired and cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a drink in a woman's face Aug. 16. The Milwaukee woman said she complained that her food was cold and asked for it...
WISN
Barn catches fire near Racine County highway
RAYMOND, Wis. — Firefighters are investigating what caused a barn to catch fire near Interstate 94 and Seven Mile Road. It started just before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Raymond Fire and Rescue units arrived at the scene to find a small shed at the rear of the property fully involved in fire and extending to a pole barn.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman gives wrong name after arrest, encouraged teenage sister to drink & drive
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a police chase in Racine County that reached speeds over 100 mph, two women from northeast Wisconsin are facing multiple charges. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, on September 19 around 2:30 a.m. deputies saw a vehicle driving on I-94 near Spring Street at 107 mph. Even though authorities tried a traffic stop, the vehicle continued driving at speeds over 100 mph.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hit-and-run killed Tasha Davis, Milwaukee man charged
MILWAUKEE - Maurice Cook, 30, of Milwaukee, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Sept. 10 crash near 60th and Fond du Lac that killed Tasha Davis, 36. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Prosecutors say Cook was speeding in a Chrysler 200 owned by the mother...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kletzsch Park shots fired; Glendale police, MCSO investigate
GLENDALE, Wis. - Glendale police and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office are investigating a report of shots fired in Kletzsch Park late Monday, Sept. 19. The initial complaint came around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Glendale squads responded to Kletzsch Park and recovered numerous casings. Officials say there are no known injuries...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; woman wounded near 24th and Townsend, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot and wounded near 24th and Townsend on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 21. Officials say the shooting happened just after noon. Officials say one person was handling a firearm when it discharged and struck the victim. An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Criminal charges...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha woman dead, struck by SUV while trying to cross I-94
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - One person is dead after a crash on Interstate-94 near Pewaukee on Monday evening, Sept. 19. A news release from the Wisconsin State Patrol says around 8 p.m. Monday, a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle versus pedestrian fatality crash. Several units with the Waukesha County...
discoverhometown.com
Germantown Police Blotter
The following report was taken from records at the Germantown Police Department. Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct at Arbyâs, N96W17650 County Line Road, at 11:02 a.m. Sept. 10. Drug violations. Police took a subject into custody on a drug violation at 3:36 p.m. Sept. 7...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police officer shot; Massey sentenced to nearly 50 years
KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha man is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 21 for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Jonathan Massey, 31, of Kenosha, was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 21 to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2020 shooting of a police officer. Massey was convicted...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
Police warn of alligator sighting in Wisconsin park
Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee apartment building struck by gunfire, nobody hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say an apartment building near 32nd and Wells was struck by gunfire early on Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Officials say officers were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Although the building was struck by gunfire, no injuries have been reported. Milwaukee police have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
