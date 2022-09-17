ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All your Marvel MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6 Questions Answered

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Marvel revealed not just footage of upcoming movies like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but also its entire upcoming slate of TV shows and movies. Marvel announced so much that it almost felt overwhelming, particularly if you can't automatically recall the details and order of every show and movie already out.
'Andor' Episodes 1, 2 and 3 Recap: A Star Wars Hero's Rebel Dawn

Star Wars series Andor came to Disney Plus on Wednesday, with the first three episodes landing at once. The series is set five years before spinoff movie Rogue One (2016), which took place directly before the events of original Star Wars film A New Hope. It dives into the backstory...
'She-Hulk' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 6 Land on Disney Plus?

The latest Marvel series to head over to Disney Plus stars the incredible Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a half-hour scripted comedy about Jennifer Walters, The Hulk's equally green cousin. The first season consists of nine episodes. Six are directed by Kat Coiro and the other...
'The Mandalorian' Season 3: Trailer, Release Date and What We Know About Baby Yoda's Future

Andor will give us a fresh helping of Star Wars when the first three episodes land on Disney Plus on Wednesday, but you might be wondering when Mando and Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) will return for more adventures. The Mandalorian season 3 will kick off in 2023, and the first trailer hints at where the shiny dad/green son duo's story will go after their show-stealing appearance in The Book of Boba Fett earlier this year.
Here's When Milly Alcock's Last 'House of the Dragon' Episode Is

It's all happening for Rhaenyra Targaryen right now. After avoiding matrimony for as long as possible, the princess wed Ser Laenor Velaryon at the end of episode 5. Milly Alcock, who has until now played Rhaenyra, won't be around for married life. She'll be replaced by Emma D'arcy next week when episode 6 of House of the Dragon drops.
'No Time to Die': That Ending Explained and All Those James Bond Questions Answered

No Time to Die may be the Bond movie to end all Bond movies. Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, the 25th official 007 movie ends Daniel Craig's 15-year tenure as James Bond with a bang and leaves you wondering where the superspy series can go next. You don't need to stick around for a post-credits scene, but there's a nice Easter egg if you wait until the credits are done rolling.
