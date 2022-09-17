Read full article on original website
Related
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Sylvester Stallone took a walk down memory lane on Instagram Monday, sharing a throwback photo of himself holding hands with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, a month after she filed for divorce from the actor. In addition to the photo of the pair, Stallone, 76, shared an old family photo...
Adam Levine Is 'Trying His Best to Make Things Better' with 'Very Upset' Behati Prinsloo: Sources
"I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," Levine wrote on Instagram Tuesday in response to cheating accusations Adam Levine is determined to heal his relationship with wife Behati Prinsloo after he was publicly accused of cheating on her. On Tuesday, Levine broke his silence about multiple allegations he had cheated on Prinsloo, and now multiple sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, is making every effort to patch things up. In his post, the musician denied claims...
Surfer Kalani David Dead at 24 After Suffering Seizure in Water: 'Best Brother I Could Ever Ask For'
Professional surfer and skateboarder Kalani David died at age 24 on Saturday after suffering a medical emergency in the water, the Associated Press reported. David was surfing at Playa Hermosa on the Pacific coast of Costa Rica when "apparently he suffered some kind of epileptic seizure and drowned," the Judicial Investigation Agency told the AP.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, Attends Funeral for Queen, the Woman She Called Her 'Greatest Mentor'
Fergie remained friendly with Queen Elizabeth even after her split from Prince Andrew Sarah Ferguson is among the royal family members mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Fergie, 62, as the Duchess of York is affectionately known, took part in the monarch's funeral proceedings on Monday. She arrived alongside other members of the royal family, however she was not part of the procession. The Duchess — who divorced Queen Elizabeth's second son, Prince Andrew, in 1996 — has remained close with both Andrew, 62, and the royal family. In years past, she has often...
Meteorologist Erick Adame Pens Apology After He's Fired for Appearing on Adult Webcam Website
"But let me be clear," Erick Adame wrote, "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them" A New York City meteorologist is speaking out — and taking legal action — after he was fired from his job for appearing on an adult webcam website. In a post on Instagram, Erick Adame, formerly with Spectrum News NY1, said he was terminated after his employer learned of his involvement on the site. "I have recently been terminated from my job...
Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'
Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with autism at age 2½ in 2016.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!. The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants. She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy...
'RHOC' Alum David Beador Withdrawing Divorce Filing from Wife Lesley Beador, She Says
David Beador appears to be working it out with wife Lesley Beador. Days after filing for divorce from his wife of less than two years, the construction company owner, 57, has reversed course, withdrawing the petition to end his marriage. Lesley posted the news of the development on her private...
Queen Elizabeth's Final Wish Was to Be Buried Beside Her Parents: 'She Wanted to Make Her Father Proud'
Following a historic funeral, Queen Elizabeth was interred as simply as she'd wished. For all the fairy-tale trappings of the global farewell to the Queen — thousands of members of the British Armed Forces marching in precision, hundreds of world leaders gathered and the rare appearance of the Imperial State Crown —Britain's beloved monarch, who died at age 96 on September 8, was buried in a private ceremony on September 19.
Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'
Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have. The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues. Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sarah Levy Opens Up About Son James' 'Surprise' Early Birth: 'I Didn't Quite Know What to Do'
Sarah Levy welcomed her first baby with husband Graham Outerbridge in late June Sarah Levy was still learning about what to expect from labor and delivery when she found herself having contractions. Speaking with Babe by HATCH in a new interview, the actress revealed that she'd had a few days of contractions and was even checked out by her doctor hours before going into labor with her son, James Eugene, who arrived three weeks ahead of his due date. "It was funny because these contractions just came on suddenly...
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wellness Routine Includes Matcha in Bed and 3-Mile Workouts
Health and wellness has always been a priority for Travis Barker. The Blink-182 rocker, 46, recently opened up to PEOPLE about expanding his Barker Wellness brand and his health journey alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian. "Our friendship and our relationship was started 10 years ago and I think we were both...
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Adopted Her Rescue Dog After Having 'No Intention of Getting Another'
Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. already had their hands full, raising two dogs and two kids at once — but there was something special about rescue pup Franz. As Gellar exclusively tells PEOPLE, "We had no intention of getting another dog." "A friend of ours was housing...
PETS・
Dan Reynolds Calls Estranged Wife Aja Volkman His 'Best Friend' amid Separation: 'It Feels Hard'
The Imagine Dragons frontman announced last week that he was separating from wife Aja Volkman, four years after the two briefly split, then reunited Dan Reynolds has nothing but love for his estranged wife Aja Volkman. In the wake of last week's announcement that he and Volkman have separated for a second time after more than a decade together, the Imagine Dragons frontman opened up about how the former couple are handling the split. "People invest in it … all your friends invest in it, your family invests in...
Clare Crawley Shares 'Battle Wounds' from Kissing Her Boyfriend After Denying Getting Lip Fillers
The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley made her relationship with Ryan Dawkins Instagram official on Sept. 5 Clare Crawley's lips aren't sealed when it comes to her new man. On Tuesday, the former Bachelorette took to her Instagram Stories to film her favorite things to do in cold weather (including cooking up with a bowl of chili). Yet, she captioned the video with a PSA on the appearance of her lips. "Also, no I didn't get my lips done, it's the consequence of having sensitive skin + a hot man...
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
"I don't really look at that stuff anymore," TikTok's Charli D'Amelio says in this week's issue of PEOPLE Charli D'Amelio has made big strides in her mental health journey. Fans have watched the 18-year-old grow up ever since a video of her dancing on TikTok went viral in July 2019. By November 2020, she became the first-ever TikTok user to hit 100 million followers, and her family members — parents Heidi and Marc and older sister Dixie, 21 — have developed followings of their own, thanks in part...
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Step Out Together in Montecito amid Cheating Claims — See the Photo
Adam Levine admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage, but denied having an affair Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are putting on a united front. The Maroon 5 frontman, 43, and his pregnant supermodel wife Prinsloo, 34, were photographed together in Montecito, California on Wednesday, one day after the rocker admitted to "crossing a line" in his marriage. The pair both donned sunglasses and stood close while running errands. One day earlier, the two were snapped smiling while out together in the same neighborhood in photos published by...
'She-Hulk' Sneak Peek: Jennifer Has Awkward Run-In with Rival Titania at Mutual Friend's Wedding
Jennifer Walters, a.k.a. She-Hulk, doesn't trust that her rival Mary MacPherran, a.k.a. Titania, has the best of intentions. In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer (Tatiana Maslany) has an awkward run-in with Titania (Jameela Jamil) at a mutual friend's wedding. But when Jennifer questions the true motives behind her nemesis' attendance, Titania makes her seem as if she's going crazy.
People
323K+
Followers
52K+
Post
179M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0