In San Francisco, How ‘Gangs’ Are Defined Is Up for Debate

In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017, a group of men rushed from a corner store called Rubin’s to confront a trio of rivals. One of the men from the shop pulled out a weapon and was pistol whipped by someone from the other group. Another threw a bag of glass bottles, which shattered on the sidewalk. Then Thomas Ortiz, another one of the men from the store, fatally shot Ernesto Rosales.
San Francisco police bump reward to $100K in double murder case

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police announced Wednesday a new $100,000 reward in solving a double murder case from 2016. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on the night of Dec. 16, 2016.
CBS San Francisco

Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
KRON4 News

At least 2 slain late Sunday, early Monday in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– At least two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said. The latest killing was reported at 2:51 a.m. Monday at Laguna Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the Fillmore District. The earlier killing was reported at 11:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Geary Street […]
SFist

Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District

Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
sfstandard.com

Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown

Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths

A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
CBS San Francisco

Two people killed in San Francisco overnight

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
CBS San Francisco

CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
KRON4 News

Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
