In San Francisco, How ‘Gangs’ Are Defined Is Up for Debate
In the early hours of New Year’s Day 2017, a group of men rushed from a corner store called Rubin’s to confront a trio of rivals. One of the men from the shop pulled out a weapon and was pistol whipped by someone from the other group. Another threw a bag of glass bottles, which shattered on the sidewalk. Then Thomas Ortiz, another one of the men from the store, fatally shot Ernesto Rosales.
San Francisco police allowed to use private surveillance cameras
San Francisco Supervisors have approved the use of privately owned surveillance cameras. The new program will allow officers to use private cameras in real time, as long as the owners of the cameras give permission.
Growing concerns about new homeless encampment forming near San Jose airport
The City of San Jose says it’s cleared nearly all the area near the airport where a homeless encampment had been settled since last year. But now there are growing concerns about the park nearby where it seems many of those from the encampment have moved.
San Francisco's most 'authentic' Chinese restaurants according to viral TikTok
"Yelp is a depository of restaurant reviews from, in my opinion, the most irritating people on Earth."
San Francisco police bump reward to $100K in double murder case
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police announced Wednesday a new $100,000 reward in solving a double murder case from 2016. Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, were shot while inside a wooden box they used as living quarters on the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on the night of Dec. 16, 2016.
Asian American rally organizer attacked by homeless woman in San Francisco neighborhood
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco rally organizer said she was hurt in an unprovoked attacked in the Portola neighborhood in broad daylight on September 2nd.Selena, a San Francisco resident, who prefers to keep her last name private, shared photos of her recovering in the emergency room.She helped organize a rally to protest a proposed cannabis dispensary at 2490 San Bruno Ave. She said after she wrapped up the community event attended largely by the Chinese community around 10:40 a.m., a woman not affiliated with the rally appeared. "She said 'FU' and then she started coming right at me, started pulling...
San Francisco residents, tourists already seem sick of Dreamforce
A healthy chunk of people in San Francisco seem less than enamored by Dreamforce.
Tuesday Morning Topline: Two Women Shot In the Mission District
Two women were shot and injured Monday evening in SF's Mission District, one of them seriously. The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of 23rd Street, and one victim suffered life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]. Oakland police arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking a tow truck late...
Salesforce’s Marc Benioff, Long a Champion of San Francisco, Keeps a Low Profile on the Crisis Facing Downtown
Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff has long made a show of his love for San Francisco. He put all his super-salesman charm behind his local passions, whether it was championing a skyscraper that now dominates the city skyline, shaming other billionaires who didn’t support increasing taxes to benefit the homeless, or pledging hundreds of millions of his own money to charity, including $410 million to UCSF.
San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths
A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
Experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is fading away - and fast
Climate experts warn San Francisco's iconic fog is disappearing... and fast. U.C. Berkeley professor explains why this is happening and what can be done to stop it.
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Family searches for answers in unsolved San Francisco homicide
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — For the past six months, 2-year-old Nylah has often asked her grandfather, where is dad? Her grandfather points to the sky and answers, he’s up there. Nylah’s father, Brandon Alexander Cheese, was killed while playing basketball with friends at a preschool’s park on April 3. Cheese, 22, and another young […]
The state agency enforcing housing rules doesn’t care about affordable housing
This is how bad California’s housing policy has become: An affordable housing group in San Francisco is asking the state to please, please work with local folks on affordability issues—because otherwise there’s no possible way this city can meet its state-mandated goals. And nobody in the state...
Ground breaks in Bayview for San Francisco's most expensive park
An abandoned industrial site in Bayview is part of San Francisco's massive parks project. The completion of India Basin Waterfront Park will provide sweeping views of the bay and connect open space in the city’s southeast corner. You’ve seen it in scenes from the 2019 film Last Black Man...
