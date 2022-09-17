LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders. In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.

