WTVQ
Wilmore woman arrested for arson of own bakery
WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Wilmore woman was arrested Wednesday and is accused of setting fire to her own bakery. According to the Nicholasville Police Department, an investigation began into a fire at Lana Rowland’s bakery, CNC Bakery, on July 17. The fire destroyed her bakery, which was located at 615 N. Main Street. A joint investigation between Nicholasville police, Nicholasville Fire Marshal’s Office and others led police to believe Rowland committed arson.
WTVQ
Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County
LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday. According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation. Swatting...
WTVQ
Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police arrest mother of 14-month-old who died in Cynthiana on drug charges
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) Kentucky State Police have arrested the 14-month-old’s mother, Bailee Thornsbury, after they say they found narcotics in the home. Thornsbury is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree (opiates), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment 1st degree.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Large police presence on Dale Drive in Lexington
WATCH | Trial underway for Ky. sailor accused of setting fire on US Navy ship. Ryan Sawyer Mays, who is from the Ashland area, is charged with aggravated arson and the willful hazarding of a vessel. WATCH | Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales. Updated: 23 hours...
WKYT 27
WTVQ
Bluegrass Crime Stoppers extends monetary reward for unsolved murders
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board has voted to extend monetary rewards for information on unsolved murders. In June, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Board voted to allocate $10,000 to be paid out to callers who report information that leads to an arrest in an unsolved murder in 2022. According to Board Chair Katina May, following the monetary reward announcement, the tip line saw a significant spike in “crucial” information to relay to Lexington police.
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters on the scene of a tractor and hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bales fire Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bales caught fire at 2810 Dairy Rd., near Georgetown Rd. Lexington police say the fire happened on University...
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigating death of young child
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating the death of a 14-month-old child. KSP says emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive in Cynthiana a little after midnight Tuesday morning for a child needing medical attention. A little after 1 a.m., the child was...
spectrumnews1.com
Lexington officials concerned about increase in domestic violence cases
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Mayor of Lexington has addressed the community about the increase in violence in Fayette County over the last few weeks. One concern that continues to be an issue is the increase in domestic violence homicides. What You Need To Know. Lexington officials say they have...
WKYT 27
Woman, baby taken to hospital after crash involving Lextran bus
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman and a baby were taken to the hospital after a crash in Lexington Wednesday morning. Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Man o’ War and Palumbo Drive. Police say a car on the outer loop of Man...
WTVQ
Police arrest man accused of causing over $150K in damages to local businesses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man has been arrested in connection to several metal thefts that caused over $150,000 of damage to local businesses. From May to early September, officers responded to several metal thefts from HVAC units in the Chevy Chase and Nicholasville Road areas, according to Lexington police. On Thursday, Sept. 15, detectives charged Kenneth Jordan with 15 counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief.
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting
Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 7 in Richmond are currently investigating a fatal shooting that took place in Jackson County over the weekend. Troopers responded to the scene just before 5:00 PM on Sunday. According to the initial investigation, 42-year-old Billy R. Isaacs, of McKee, was shot and killed at a home off of KY-3445.Isaacs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner.
WTVQ
Kentucky State Police investigating after 14-month-old dies in Cynthiana
CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 14-month-old died in Cynthiana early Tuesday morning. According to KSP, emergency crews were called to a home on Horseshoe Drive a little after midnight for a child needing medical attention. The child was taken to a local hospital where the child was pronounced dead around 1 a.m.
Police departments escort Officer Burton to Richmond
If you wish to support the family of Officer Seara Burton and the Richmond Police Department, police said to find a location that is safe along the route. Police reminded supporters not to stop or park along the interstate.
WKYT 27
5 current, former UK football players sue members of Lexington Police Department
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Five current and former University of Kentucky football players are suing three members of the Lexington Police Department. Reuben Adams, Jutahn McClain, Andru Phillips, DeVito Tisdale and Joel Williams were facing burglary charges in connection with a March 2021 fight at a frat party. Those charges were later dropped by a Fayette County grand jury. If indicted, each player could have faced 10 years in prison.
WTVQ
Man dead after shooting in Jackson County
MCKEE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 54-year-old McKee man is suspected of fatally shooting another man Sunday. Officers were called to a home off of KY-3445 just before 5 p.m. Sunday for a shooting, according to Kentucky State Police. There, they found Billy Issacs, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WKYT 27
Lexington police take escaped inmate back into custody
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday morning, Lexington Police stated that they have located an escaped inmate and taken her back into custody. 19-year-old inmate Samantha Lynn Collins is back in the custody of the Lexington Division of Community Corrections with assistance from the Lexington Police Department. She had failed to return from a court-ordered pass on September 15.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Five Kentucky football players reportedly file lawsuit against Lexington Police Department
Five Kentucky football players are reportedly filing a lawsuit against the Lexington Police department after being charged with burglary but later cleared, according to Lex 18 News. The police said that the group of Andru Phillips, Vito Tisdale, Reuben Adams, JuTahn McClain, and Joel Williams was asked to leave an...
WKYT 27
Man dead after being ejected from truck in Madison Co. crash
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police says a man was killed in a crash in Madison County on Tuesday. We’re told it happened just before 2:00 p.m. on Boonesboro Road (KY-627) in Madison County. KSP said 69-year-old Glen D. Wagoner was traveling northbound when he went off the...
