Human remains wash ashore on Olympic Peninsula near Sequim
Human remains washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, and agencies are working to determine whether they are connected to the crash of a floatplane earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are working with local agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal...
Bolt Creek Fire wildfire smoke returns to Seattle area, will last through Thursday officials say
As summer temperatures return this week, another not-so-beloved part of Pacific Northwest summers is back for another time this season — wildfire smoke. Residents of some parts of King and Snohomish Counties woke up to hazy skies and the smell of a campfire Sept. 19, drifting over from the Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish.
Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle
A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
Avoid I-90 for the Seahawks game officials say, with westbound closed at Mercer Island this weekend
Good luck getting to the Seahawks game from the east side this weekend. Westbound Interstate 90 is going to be closed at the west end of Mercer Island. I-90 is the primary route into Lumen Field from the east side, but it will not be a good option for getting to the Hawks game Sunday or across Lake Washington all this weekend.
Trooper shoots, injures suspect holed up in car on SR 9
A Washington State Patrol trooper shot and injured a man on State Route 9 near 180th Street Southeast in Snohomish County on Monday night. KIRO 7 found out that a trooper made a routine traffic stop at around 8:30 p.m., but it went south from there, resulting in shots being fired.
Protesters outside Seattle City Hall denounce planned SODO homeless shelter
Approximately 100 people gathered outside Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the planned construction of a homeless shelter in the city’s SODO neighborhood. In March, King County announced its plan to preserve the existing 270-person Salvation Army shelter in SODO with added capacity for 150 additional people. The...
Fire erupts at 3-story building in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — Crews battled a fire at a three-story building in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. Seattle Fire first tweeted about the flames at First Avenue and Cherry Street at 6:34 a.m. Crews worked to get the fire under control and searched apartment units above a business...
Man charged with felony vandalism after rampaging through Capitol Hill precinct
King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with a felony for tearing up a Seattle Police precinct. In early May, Dwayne Blackman visited the SPD East Precinct in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He started throwing papers around and kicking over garbage cans, according to police records. His rage escalated...
The Crime Blotter: Stolen car stuck in cement; suspect flees with young child, bottle of whiskey
The city of Lakewood is reporting that an individual stole a car and drove into a repaving project on North Gate Road. The suspect drove through the barricades around the project and onto freshly poured cement, getting themselves stuck in the pavement of the new roundabout. The suspect then attempted...
New funding proposed to revitalize Seattle parks, including hiring park rangers
City Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis announced a new funding proposal to revitalize parks. The plan makes way for the hiring of more park rangers, the creation of clean teams and improving community centers. However, these changes won’t come cheap. According to the city, the average Seattle homeowner is forking over roughly $150 a year to the parks department. If the council passes this new levy, homeowners would pay $342 a year instead. That’s more than double!
Mudslides, falling debris next big worry after Bolt Creek Fire
The Bolt Creek Fire is looking much better this weekend due to the efforts of different fire agencies around Puget Sound coming together, along with cool, wet weather and an end to high winds. At a little more than 14,000 square miles — about the size of Mercer Island —...
Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin
It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
Mayor Harrell appoints Adrian Diaz as permanent Seattle police chief
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has selected Adrian Diaz to be the city’s permanent chief of police. The appointment is contingent on full city council approval. “Public safety is built on a foundation of social trust. We are stronger and safer as a city when we work together to those who offer their support, who challenge us, and who roll up their sleeves in partnership,” Diaz said at the announcement. “You make us better and I promise that we will continue to strive to be the department that you demand and that you deserve. No leader can do it alone.”
West Seattle Bridge passes strength tests, will reopen Sunday as planned
Some critical tests were conducted on the West Seattle Bridge this week to determine if the reopening will happen as 30 months have passed to get it to this point, and on Thursday, the Seattle Department of Transportation confirmed that the bridge is safe and ready to reopen as planned on Sunday, Sept. 18.
US 2 remains closed near Stevens Pass as Bolt Creek fire stands ‘fairly in place’
A lack of winds and high humidity have stabilized the Bolt Creek fire west of Stevens Pass along U.S. Route 2, portions of which remain closed Tuesday morning. The fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish is now more than 14 square miles — larger than Mercer Island. Fire crews...
WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900
Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
Resident of Bremerton’s Midway Inn investigated for arson after 2-alarm fire displaces 50
Fire marshals working with the Bremerton Fire Department (BFD) are investigating a resident of the Midway Inn for arson after crews put out a 2-alarm fire at the motel Sunday. The fire displaced all 50 residents of the motel on 2909 Wheaton Way. Medics transported five to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment of minor burns.
Competency hearing set for man charged in fatal bus stop shooting
A judge ordered an in-jail competency hearing for a man accused of a deadly bus stop shooting in North Seattle. Prosecutors said shortly after 12 a.m. Aug. 30, Ira Washington killed a man and took his phone at 145th St. and Aurora Ave. Officers arrived at the E Line bus stop, where they found the victim, Matthew Tripp, on the ground with four gunshot wounds to his back, according to charging papers.
Officials suggest wearing helmet after aggressive owl reported at SeaTac park
The city of SeaTac is warning people about a “very aggressive owl” at a park and offered some unique ways for people to protect themselves from the bird while in the area. The owl was spotted at North SeaTac Park at the corner of Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South 128th Street.
Seattle police chief finalists open up in community Q&A
From 911 alternatives, gun violence, and the need for a culture change to increase officer morale, the three Seattle Police Chief finalists covered most of the city’s hot-button topics during a 90-minute live question-and-answer session on Thursday evening. The three finalists are Assistant Tucson Police Chief Kevin Hall, Assistant...
