ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

Human remains wash ashore on Olympic Peninsula near Sequim

Human remains washed ashore at Dungeness Spit near Sequim, Washington, and agencies are working to determine whether they are connected to the crash of a floatplane earlier this month. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said Monday they are working with local agencies, the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal...
SEQUIM, WA
MyNorthwest

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Island County, WA
City
Renton, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
City
Friday Harbor, WA
MyNorthwest

Fire erupts at 3-story building in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — Crews battled a fire at a three-story building in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood Monday morning. Seattle Fire first tweeted about the flames at First Avenue and Cherry Street at 6:34 a.m. Crews worked to get the fire under control and searched apartment units above a business...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whidbey Island#Floatplane#Traffic Accident#The U S Navy#Rov#The Deep Drone 8000
MyNorthwest

New funding proposed to revitalize Seattle parks, including hiring park rangers

City Seattle Councilmember Andrew Lewis announced a new funding proposal to revitalize parks. The plan makes way for the hiring of more park rangers, the creation of clean teams and improving community centers. However, these changes won’t come cheap. According to the city, the average Seattle homeowner is forking over roughly $150 a year to the parks department. If the council passes this new levy, homeowners would pay $342 a year instead. That’s more than double!
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Retrial of accused Lakewood Four getaway driver set to begin

It was one of the most shocking crimes in Puget Sound history – four police officers sitting down in a coffee shop ahead of their Sunday morning shift in 2009 were gunned down in cold blood. The ambush-murders of the Lakewood Four, as they would come to be known, led to a massive two-day manhunt for their killer, Arkansas felon Maurice Clemmons. The manhunt ended two nights later when Clemmons was shot and killed by a lone Seattle police officer he encountered.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
MyNorthwest

Mayor Harrell appoints Adrian Diaz as permanent Seattle police chief

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has selected Adrian Diaz to be the city’s permanent chief of police. The appointment is contingent on full city council approval. “Public safety is built on a foundation of social trust. We are stronger and safer as a city when we work together to those who offer their support, who challenge us, and who roll up their sleeves in partnership,” Diaz said at the announcement. “You make us better and I promise that we will continue to strive to be the department that you demand and that you deserve. No leader can do it alone.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

WSP pursues leads to take down ‘rock thrower’ damaging cars on SR-900

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively searching for an individual (or group of individuals) allegedly throwing debris at drivers on SR-900 between Issaquah and Renton. Over the last month, five cars were reportedly hit with rocks and bottles along that approximately one-mile-stretch of highway, according to state troopers. Many windows were shattered alongside other damages to the vehicle’s exterior.
RENTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Competency hearing set for man charged in fatal bus stop shooting

A judge ordered an in-jail competency hearing for a man accused of a deadly bus stop shooting in North Seattle. Prosecutors said shortly after 12 a.m. Aug. 30, Ira Washington killed a man and took his phone at 145th St. and Aurora Ave. Officers arrived at the E Line bus stop, where they found the victim, Matthew Tripp, on the ground with four gunshot wounds to his back, according to charging papers.
MyNorthwest

Seattle police chief finalists open up in community Q&A

From 911 alternatives, gun violence, and the need for a culture change to increase officer morale, the three Seattle Police Chief finalists covered most of the city’s hot-button topics during a 90-minute live question-and-answer session on Thursday evening. The three finalists are Assistant Tucson Police Chief Kevin Hall, Assistant...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy