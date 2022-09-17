Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge contract: Predicting what kind of deal Yankees star will get in free agency after historic 2022
It would be difficult to have a better contract year than Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees star and AL MVP frontrunner is putting the finishing touches on a historic season, one that has him chasing a Triple Crown as well as Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record, and he's doing it right before free agency. Judge, who hit home run No. 60 on Tuesday night, has set himself up for a massive, massive payday.
Astros' Alex Bregman: Officially out of lineup
Bregman isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays. Bregman was expected to get a day off Wednesday, and he'll officially be on the bench while Aledmys Diaz starts at third base and bats cleanup. Bregman should be available off the bench if needed for Wednesday's series finale in Tampa Bay.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Contract selected Wednesday
Torrens' contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Torrens was cast off the Mariners' 40-man roster in mid-August and slashed .279/.324/.508 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and seven runs over 16 games in the minors following his demotion. He'll provide additional catching depth for the Mariners since Cal Raleigh (thumb) is day-to-day.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Arozarena is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports. Arozarena returned Monday from an illness but will get another day off Tuesday after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Christian Bethancourt will start at designated hitter and bat eighth.
Padres' Brandon Drury: Absent from Wednesday's lineup
Drury isn't starting Wednesday against the Cardinals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Drury returned from the injured list Thursday and started the last five games. He went 5-for-18 with two home runs, two doubles, four RBI, a walk and three strikeouts but will head to the bench while Wil Myers starts at first base and bats seventh.
Phillies' Sam Coonrod: Moves to minors
The Phillies optioned Coonrod to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Coonrod's demotion clears a spot on the 28-man active roster for right-hander Zack Wheeler (forearm), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Blue Jays. Since returning to the Phillies in mid-August following an IL stint of his own, Coonrod turned in a 7.82 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 12.2 innings across 12 appearances out of the Philadelphia bullpen.
White Sox's Dylan Cease: Quality start Tuesday
Cease allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a no-decision versus the Guardians on Tuesday. Cease limited the damage to an Austin Hedges sacrifice fly in the second inning despite allowing more than five or more baserunners for a third straight start. Cease has logged quality starts in four of his last five outings and still appears to be one of the best pitchers in the American League, though he's faded a bit from his midseason peak. The right-hander owns a 2.13 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 217:71 K:BB through 173 innings across 30 starts. He's tentatively set for a favorable home start versus the Tigers in his next outing.
Mariners' Jake Lamb: DFA'd by Seattle
Lamb was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Lamb has appeared in only five games in September and has now lost his spot on Seattle's big-league roster. The 31-year-old has played in 41 games between the Mariners and Dodgers this season and has a .216/.315/.392 slash line with three home runs, six RBI and 13 runs.
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Throwing from 60 feet
Sanchez (shoulder) is throwing from 60 feet, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Sanchez has spent the last two seasons recovering from a shoulder injury that ultimately required surgery in July of 2021. He was slated to face hitters in early August but had his rehab process paused due to shoulder soreness and received a cortisone shot in late August. While he won't return to game action during the 2022 campaign, it's encouraging to see Sanchez throwing once again.
Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits game early
Altuve left Wednesday's game early after being hit in the elbow by a pitch, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Altuve stayed in the game briefly after being hit by a pitch in the fifth inning, but he was eventually replaced by Mauricio Dubon in the sixth. The Astros will take a look at Altuve's elbow and provide further updates once they receive results. For now, he should be considered day-to-day.
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Ruled out for season
Rogers is dealing with a Grade 1 lat strain and will be shut down for the remainder of the season, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Rogers exited Saturday's start against the Nationals due to his lat issue and will be unavailable for the final few weeks of the regular season. However, his strain is considered relatively minor, so it seems likely that he'll be able to have a relatively normal offseason program. After posting a career-best 2.64 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 133 innings last season, the southpaw struggled to replicate his results in 2022, generating a 5.47 ERA and 1.50 WHIP in 107 innings over 23 starts.
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers: On bench again Wednesday
Rodgers (hamstring) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Giants. Rodgers continues to deal with a hamstring injury, but he recently underwent an MRI that had reassuring results. The 26-year-old is out of the lineup for a third consecutive matchup while Garrett Hampson starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
Mariners' Evan White: Sidelined at Triple-A
Triple-A Tacoma placed White on its 7-day injured list Sept. 10 with hip discomfort, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. White has been sidelined nearly all season after requiring sports hernia surgery in March and then experiencing hip soreness in early June while on a rehab assignment. The 26-year-old returned to action in early August and was eventually reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A after his 30-day rehab window expired. White had gone 8-for-27 with three home runs and three walks over his last seven games at Tacoma to potentially put himself in the mix for a late-season call-up to Seattle, but the renewed hip discomfort likely ends those hopes.
Marlins' Jorge Soler: Avoiding surgery
Soler (back) won't require offseason surgery and will take part in core-strengthening work for the next three weeks before resuming baseball activities, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Soler has already been shut down for the 2022 season, but assuming he experiences no setbacks in his strengthening work over the...
Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Scuffles after deadline deal
Arroyo hit just .227/.303/.381 with one homer and four steals over 28 games for Single-A Daytona after being dealt to the Reds at the trade deadline. That's a far cry from the sparkling .316/.385/.514 line he put up for Modesto in the Mariners' organization. The California League is much more hitter-friendly than the Florida State League, but that doesn't fully account for the gap in Arroyo's production. He did show some flashes down the stretch, but overall, it seems like Arroyo -- who just turned 19 last month -- may have been pressing a little bit to impress his new organization. It'll be interesting to see whether the Reds decide to start him off back in Single-A next year or challenge him with a move to High-A.
Diamondbacks' Edwin Uceta: Up as 29th man
Uceta was recalled from Triple-A Reno to serve as the 29th man in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, Sarah Wexler of MLB.com reports. He last threw three innings Saturday at Triple-A, so he could be available to log a few innings in relief if either Zach Davies or Drey Jameson get chased in their starts. Uceta, 24, has a 5.04 ERA at Triple-A and a 5.82 ERA in the majors this season.
Angels' Mike Mayers: Not starting this week
Mayers is expected to remain in the bullpen this week while Tucker Davidson re-enters the rotation to start Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. MLB.com previously listed Mayers as its starter for Tuesday's series opener in Texas, but he'll apparently stick around in...
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Ineffective against Brewers
Carrasco tossed four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He did factor into the decision. Carrasco didn't have his best stuff Tuesday, surrendering three runs in the second inning on four hits and a walk. He was able to follow up the difficult frame with two scoreless innings before being removed from the contest after the fourth. The poor outing snapped a two-game quality start streak for the right-hander. Since returning from the 15-day injured list Sept. 4, Carrasco has produced a 2.89 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 23 strikeouts over 18.2 frames in four starts.
Reds' Jose Barrero: Not starting Wednesday
Barrero isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Barrero started the last three games and went 2-for-12 with a run and five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Spencer Steer starts at shortstop and bats seventh.
Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Pitches two scoreless
Ashby pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out two in Tuesday's loss to the Mets. He did not factor into the decision. Ashby was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's start following a shoulder injury and he was able to hold the Mets scoreless over two frames. The left-hander wasn't expected to handle a full workload and was removed from the contest after tossing 41 pitches. Prior to heading to the IL, Ashby had struggled to a 6.89 ERA over 15.2 innings in his previous three starts. Overall, the 24-year-old owns a 4.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 118 punchouts over 98.1 frames in 24 appearances this season including 18 starts.
