Sharp rise in demand for flights -- and in fares -- out of Moscow after Putin announces 'partial mobilization'
Travel agency websites in Russia showed a dramatic increase on Wednesday in the demand for flights to destinations where Russians are not required to have a visa, following President Vladimir Putin's announcement of the "partial mobilization" of Russian citizens to bolster his depleted forces in Ukraine.
Burned Out Adults Are Revealing The Manageable Meals They Can Actually Cook When They're Exhausted, And They Actually Sound So Comforting
"Something about toasting the bread to that perfect level of crunch, then spreading butter and watching it melt onto the bread, brings me peace."
How the gas industry capitalized on the Ukraine war to change Biden policy
Biden promised to tackle climate crisis but administration’s rhetoric ‘changed substantially’ after the onset of the Ukraine war and it adopted the industry’s major demands. The Russian tanks and armored vehicles had barely begun to roll into Ukraine before the fossil fuel industry in the US...
Asia stocks follow Wall Street down as Fed fights inflation
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve delivered another big interest rate hike and raised its outlook for more to cool galloping inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. The dollar rose to nearly 145...
Constitution stops Charles becoming Britain’s ‘green’ king
LONDON (AP) — On a blustery November day last year Britain’s future king stood before world leaders to deliver a rallying cry that they should “act with all despatch, and decisively” to confront a common enemy. The clarion call — in the vast, windowless hall of...
