TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Audit numbers released last week state Kansas paid up to $466 million in fraudulent unemployment claims from March 2020 to March 2022. “$266 million in taxpayer money wasted, most of this could have been avoided if we put the stops in a lot earlier than we did. We asked as early as June, they had warned us and now we are at a deficit of about half a million dollars,” said Rep. Sean Tarwater (R) Stilwell.

