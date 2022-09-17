Read full article on original website
AG calls on FCC to help Americans inundated with robocalls
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has called on the FCC to aid Americans inundated with illegal and fraudulent robocalls. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Monday, Sept. 19, he called on the Federal Communication Commission to require telephone providers who route calls across the nation’s telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent robocalls from bombarding Americans.
Kansas paid up to $466 million in unemployment fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Audit numbers released last week state Kansas paid up to $466 million in fraudulent unemployment claims from March 2020 to March 2022. “$266 million in taxpayer money wasted, most of this could have been avoided if we put the stops in a lot earlier than we did. We asked as early as June, they had warned us and now we are at a deficit of about half a million dollars,” said Rep. Sean Tarwater (R) Stilwell.
Poll: Parson, Hawley receive positive approval ratings; Missourians would vote for Trump in do-over against Biden
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A newly-released poll digs into whether Missourians approve of three elected leaders. Pollsters with SurveyUSA found net approval ratings for President Joe Biden, Gov. Mike Parson and Senator Josh Hawley have risen slightly since July. Recent polling shows Biden climbed 4 points. He dipped from...
Poll finds majority of Missourians favor marijuana legalization
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - – The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
Settlement mandated report indicates Kansas’ child welfare system improving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a report mandated by a settlement with the State, Kansas’ child welfare system saw significant improvements in 2021. The first report from the Neutral Third Party in the McIntyre class action lawsuit settlement against the State of Kansas’ child welfare system has shown that foster children in the Sunflower State have stable placements and experience fewer moves while in care.
Missouri lawmakers move forward with legislation to lower income taxes
MISSOURI (KCTV) - Missouri lawmakers are moving forward with legislation to lower income taxes, but it’s not as low as what the governor proposed. Some Republican senators want deep tax cuts while democrats are pushing for one-time checks this year instead. Gov. Mike Parson wants to limit tax cuts to a maximum $700 million price tag per year.
Kansas taxpayers save $30 million after waterway debts paid
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas taxpayers have saved more than $30 million in future interest payments with the early payment of two state debts. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that by paying off state debt on essential water storage ahead of schedule, her administration has saved taxpayers more than $30 million.
Gov. Kelly narrowly polls ahead of AG Schmidt in gubernatorial race
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is narrowly polling ahead of gubernatorial challenger Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The Hill reports that a recent survey it conducted with Emerson College Polling found that Kansas Governor Laura Kelly narrowly leads Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the state gubernatorial race. The survey was released on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Kansas poet to be awarded during Washburn’s Kansas Book Festival
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas poet will be awarded with the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award during the Kansas Book Festival at Washburn University. Washburn University says it will host the 2022 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award Presentation and Reading during the annual Kansas Book Festival between Sept. 23 and 24. It said both events are free and open to the public.
Police cracking down Tuesday at railroad crossings
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - You’ll see an extra law enforcement presence near railroad crossings Tuesday. Law enforcement will be at rail crossings all day handing out safety cards to drivers and pedestrians, and issuing warnings and citations to violators. It’s part of National Rail Safety Week — an...
Be prepared for increased deer activity ahead of the peak of mating season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In 2021, nearly 4,000 car-deer crashes were investigated across Missouri, with a quarter of those incidents reported in November. With the peak of the mating season approaching, officials with the Missouri Department of Conservation and Missouri State Highway Patrol are warning motorists of increased deer activity over the next few months.
