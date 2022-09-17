ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teen charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night. The teen was charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, one misdemeanor count of obstructing identification and a citation for high cap mag and metal piercing bullets.
CBS Chicago

Man in custody after firing rifle at CPD officers in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Chicago police officers in Little Village Tuesday night.Police said around 10:51 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun, in the 2800 block of West 25th Place, about a block away from the Cook County jail. Upon arrival, officers observed an unknown male with a rifle who then turned around and fired shots at them, police said. Officers exited the vehicle, and the offender dropped the rifle and was placed into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire, and no one was injured during the incident. The rifle was recovered at the scene.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Gunman opens fire on Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO - A gunman was arrested after opening fire on Chicago police officers late Tuesday in the Little Village neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a man holding a rifle in the street around 10:51 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place. When they arrived, the suspect...
Man shot during argument in Austin

CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 47-year-old was arguing with someone he knew around 10:22 p.m. in the 5500 block of West Race Avenue when they pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. The...
Chicago man charged with shooting 3 people, 2 fatally, who were sitting on porch in Woodlawn

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting three people, two fatally, who were sitting on a porch in Woodlawn Sunday afternoon. Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Teen charged in killing of 18-year-old, armed robbery of two others

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery in connection to incidents that happened in late July and early August. The teen was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue by Chicago police and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
Suspects sought in fatal Fernwood shooting

CHICAGO - Chicago police released video of three suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this month in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side. The trio is accused of killing a 23-year-old man around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the 10200 block of South Yale Avenue, according to police.
Female shot in the neck in Beverly

CHICAGO - A person was shot in the neck early Thursday in the Beverly neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The female, whose age was unknown, was walking on the sidewalk around 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of South Ashland Avenue when she was struck by gunfire, police said. She...
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
Off-duty Chicago cop shot in face during apparent road rage incident

CHICAGO - An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The gunman fled the scene and was still on the loose Tuesday evening, officials said. The shooting happened around 3:10 p.m. in the Irving Park neighborhood...
Naperville man charged with unlawful use of a firearm

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man was arrested after people heard gunshots on Tuesday evening in the Chicago suburb. Around 6:15 p.m., Naperville police responded to 2600 block of St. Albans Circle for reports of gunfire and an armed man walking around. Police searched the 2500 block of Durango Lane...
