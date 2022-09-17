Read full article on original website
Chronicle
Last Call for ARTrails Studio Tour This Weekend Showcasing Lewis County Artists
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And in the Centralia Train Depot. Not just for its historic architecture, but for the ARTrails of Southwest Washington’s showcase that’s been on display at the depot since last Friday. ARTrails, a collective based out of the Lewis County area,...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022
• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
thurstontalk.com
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals
Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
Chronicle
Sirens: Motorhome Loses Power, Crashes Down Hill; Taco Sauce Sprayed on Car; 'Random Person' Walks in House
• Just after 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 16, damage to a flower pot was reported in the 1300 block of Lum Road. The flower pot belonged to a local business and was reportedly thrown into the roadway sometime overnight. Vehicle Accidents. • No injuries were reported after “an older motorhome”...
thereflector.com
Annual home show parades into Ridgefield
This year’s annual celebration highlighting the peak of home construction in the region was held a little farther north than in past years as the 2022 Parade of Homes event came to North Clark County this month. Kicking off on Sept. 9, the GRO Parade of Homes invited those...
Chronicle
Coroner Identifies Man Who Died in Thurston County Parking Lot Shooting Saturday
A 26-year-old Tumwater man who died after being shot at a WinCo Foods parking lot Saturday night has been identified. Ronald Taufa'ase'e died from multiple gunshot wounds, and his manner of death was homicide, Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock told The Olympian. Taufa'ase'e died at the scene of the shooting at 7540 Martin Way East near Lacey.
thereflector.com
Artist opens tattoo shop in Ridgefield
Chelsea Stowers recently opened C. Rose Ink, a new tattoo shop in Ridgefield, in July. Stowers opened the shop out of necessity to be closer to home. She previously worked at a tattoo shop in Salem. “I love Ridgefield and I walk there frequently as far as the trails and...
Chronicle
In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show
What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Chronicle
The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose
Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
thereflector.com
Port of Woodland will review the potential of riverside development
The Port of Woodland is seeking to realize the potential of land it has owned for more than 60 years as it looks to balance industrial development with public access. On Sept. 7, the port hosted a community open house for the public to learn more about its work to study 200 acres of property it owns along the Columbia River for industrial uses. The event was the latest in a number of outreach efforts the port has conducted as it analyzes how to use the land.
Chronicle
Sirens: 'Man in All Camo Clothing' Makes Threats; Disorderly Conduct; Arson; Disorderly Conduct; Assault
Hit-and-Run • A hit-and-run was reported in the 600 block of Centralia College Boulevard just before 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 19. • At 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 19, a caller reported that a tent was intentionally lit on fire in the 500 block of Harrison Avenue. The case is under investigation.
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
ghscanner.com
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday
A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
Sauvie Island paddleboarder missing in Columbia River
A paddleboarder is missing after falling off and into the Columbia River near Collins Beach on Sauvie Island, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.
thurstontalk.com
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County
When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
Chronicle
No Injuries in ‘Isolated Incident’ Involving Improvised Explosives in Grays Harbor County
A man was arrested and several hotel rooms in the 600 block of West Wishkah Street in Aberdeen were evacuated around 4:30 p.m. on Friday after officers found improvised explosive devices “in plain view of a hotel room,” the Aberdeen Police Department reported this week. The Washington State...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week
For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Longview (Longview, WA)
A Longview Fire crew was dispatched to an SUV that had rolled several times and landed upside down near 26th Avenue on Industrial Way. Upon the arrival of the crew, they found several bystanders attempting to rescue the SUV occupants. The bystanders could rescue a newborn and 5-year-old from an SUV, and an adult had exited.
SUV rolls over into Longview slough; bystanders came to the rescue
A newborn and five-year-old were pulled from a flipped car submerged in a Longview drainage slough.
