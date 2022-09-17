ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Death Notices: Sept. 22, 2022

• SANDRA S. OROURKE, 75, Vancouver, died Sept. 19 at Ray Hickey Hospice. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • RUTH A. PETERSON, 85, Longview, died Sept. 10 at Somerset Retirement Home and Assisted Living. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • VIOLA JANE...
Paws at Providence Looking For 2022-2023 Volunteers To Bring Healing to Hospitals

Providence Paw-Assisted Wellness Services (PAWS) has announced its 2022-2023 Training & Orientation schedule and is looking for new volunteer handler-dog teams. This training is open to individuals who would like to volunteer with their canine companion at Providence St. Peter or Centralia hospitals. PAWS is holding a virtual informational session...
Annual home show parades into Ridgefield

This year’s annual celebration highlighting the peak of home construction in the region was held a little farther north than in past years as the 2022 Parade of Homes event came to North Clark County this month. Kicking off on Sept. 9, the GRO Parade of Homes invited those...
Artist opens tattoo shop in Ridgefield

Chelsea Stowers recently opened C. Rose Ink, a new tattoo shop in Ridgefield, in July. Stowers opened the shop out of necessity to be closer to home. She previously worked at a tattoo shop in Salem. “I love Ridgefield and I walk there frequently as far as the trails and...
In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show

What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose

Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
Port of Woodland will review the potential of riverside development

The Port of Woodland is seeking to realize the potential of land it has owned for more than 60 years as it looks to balance industrial development with public access. On Sept. 7, the port hosted a community open house for the public to learn more about its work to study 200 acres of property it owns along the Columbia River for industrial uses. The event was the latest in a number of outreach efforts the port has conducted as it analyzes how to use the land.
Ocean Shores Woman Airlifted After Collision in East County Sunday

A 28-year-old Ocean Shores woman was airlifted to Haborview Seattle after failing to yield at a highway intersection in east Grays Harbor County Sunday afternoon. The Collision occurred on State Route 8 milepost 6 at the SR 8/SR108 intersection at 3:36 PM. WSP says that a Silver 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by the Ocean Shores woman was stopped at the stop sign on the north side of SR 108 and turned to go westbound on SR 8. The Corolla collided with another vehicle that had been westbound on SR 8 a 2006 Toyota Camry driven by a 49-year-old Long Beach woman.
Where to Find Turtles Around Thurston County

When you think of Thurston County wildlife, you probably think of squirrels, birds and maybe a pet or two. But did you know that Thurston County is also home to various turtle species? These lovable reptiles are plentiful during late spring and early summer months during the longest days, but also can be found earlier in the spring and into the fall. While viewing turtles takes a lot of patience, you might be able to spot some around local water areas with some luck. Here are the best places to find turtles in Thurston County.
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week

For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
