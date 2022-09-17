Read full article on original website
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
Napavine Now Unanimous 2B No. 1 in AP Poll
The latest AP Poll dropped Wednesday morning, with local sides popping up frequently once again. Napavine now sits as a unanimous No. 1 in the 2B rankings, Tenino and Adna both rose in their respective polls, and Morton-White Pass makes its first appearance of the season. See the full rankings...
Last Call for ARTrails Studio Tour This Weekend Showcasing Lewis County Artists
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And in the Centralia Train Depot. Not just for its historic architecture, but for the ARTrails of Southwest Washington’s showcase that’s been on display at the depot since last Friday. ARTrails, a collective based out of the Lewis County area,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading
Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State
Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show
What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose
Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
Conservative Activist Glen Morgan Involved in Shooting Near Tenino, Attorney Says
Conservative political activist Glen Morgan was involved in a shooting early Monday on family property in Tenino, according to Morgan’s attorney. Glen Morgan confirmed the shooting, then referred The Olympian to Angus Lee, his Vancouver, Washington-based attorney. Lee released a statement about the incident late Tuesday. Sometime around 4:30...
Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza
I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
Beavers Drop Non-League Contest to White Salmon
The Tenino girls soccer team found itself a bit out of sorts, then trailing, and finally losing to White Salmon 2-0 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday. “It was tough, errors that we don’t normally make,” coach Dave Montgomery said. The Bruins struck first on the stroke of...
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
Death Notices: Sept. 19, 2022
• WALTER C. SANFORD, 78, Vader, died Sept. 14 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • SHIRLEY A. MARASCO, 83, Toledo, died Sept. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are...
Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18
AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Longview (Longview, WA)
A Longview Fire crew was dispatched to an SUV that had rolled several times and landed upside down near 26th Avenue on Industrial Way. Upon the arrival of the crew, they found several bystanders attempting to rescue the SUV occupants. The bystanders could rescue a newborn and 5-year-old from an SUV, and an adult had exited.
1 Person Died After A Two-Car Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a two-car collision in Tacoma that claimed a life. The crash happened on Saturday around 3 p.m. on State Route 7 at 143rd Street South in Tacoma. According to WSP, one driver was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The driver later died due to his injuries...
Lewis County Sees Increase in Unemployment Rate, Though It Remains Below June Levels
Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in August, rising 0.7% from July’s 4.7% to 5.4%, according to new data released by the Washington state Employment Security Department. Despite the increase in unemployment, Lewis County’s unemployment rate remains below June’s 5.6% unemployment rate. The increase in the unemployment...
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
