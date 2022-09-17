BOISE, Idaho — The cost of fueling up your car or truck in Idaho is less expensive than mid-summer, but it's still a lot more expensive than this day in 2021. AAA Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19, reported a statewide average of $4.41 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.04 per gallon of diesel. The average price of diesel has fallen just 14 cents in the past month and 3 cents in the past week, while the price of unleaded gas has dropped 6 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO