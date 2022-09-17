ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Top candidates for Idaho governor decline statewide debates ahead of November general election

BOISE, Idaho — Are political debates in Idaho dead forever? The answer is likely no, but the new norm of not debating in major statewide races continues. Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little said he won't debate on statewide television ahead of the November general election. Little’s opponent from the Idaho Democrats, Stephen Heidt, told KTVB Tuesday he won’t debate either.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US

BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
State
Oregon State
City
Boise, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gas prices down 26 cents from a month ago, but still far above 2021 levels

BOISE, Idaho — The cost of fueling up your car or truck in Idaho is less expensive than mid-summer, but it's still a lot more expensive than this day in 2021. AAA Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19, reported a statewide average of $4.41 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.04 per gallon of diesel. The average price of diesel has fallen just 14 cents in the past month and 3 cents in the past week, while the price of unleaded gas has dropped 6 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boise State#Republicans#Blue States#Election State#Ag#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Volunteers wanted to help clean up Sawtooth National Recreation Area

BOISE, Idaho — Local organizations are collaborating to help clean up the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) after a busy summer season of recreation. The Idaho Conservation League (ICL), Environmental Resource Center, Idaho Trails Association, Idaho Rivers United, National Forest Foundation, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Sawtooth Society, and Pulaski Users Group are looking to recruit volunteers to help clean up areas of SNRA that were impacted by heavy visitor use.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab

BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy