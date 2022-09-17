Read full article on original website
Idaho Hispanic commission honors KTVB reporter Brenda Rodriguez
BOISE, Idaho — About 13% of Idaho's population identifies as Hispanic, according to the 2020 Census, but representation in highly visible positions, like local news media, hasn't kept up. That discrepancy has many perceiving Idaho as a place that's not very welcoming to people who aren't white or didn't...
Top candidates for Idaho governor decline statewide debates ahead of November general election
BOISE, Idaho — Are political debates in Idaho dead forever? The answer is likely no, but the new norm of not debating in major statewide races continues. Republican incumbent Governor Brad Little said he won't debate on statewide television ahead of the November general election. Little’s opponent from the Idaho Democrats, Stephen Heidt, told KTVB Tuesday he won’t debate either.
Idaho a step closer to having largest research dairy in US
BOISE, Idaho — The University of Idaho’s plan to build the nation’s largest research dairy and experimental farm cleared a big hurdle on Tuesday. Idaho Gov. Brad Little and two other statewide-elected officials on the Idaho Land Board approved the university’s plan to use $23 million to buy roughly 640 acres of farmland in south-central Idaho, the heart of the state’s dairy industry.
Empowering Parents vendor applications open Thursday
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho State Board of Education announced people and businesses interested in donating their goods or services to students in need will get an opportunity to do so beginning Thursday, Sept. 22. Vender applications for the Empowering Parents grant open at 10 a.m. MT Thursday. The...
Idaho gas prices down 26 cents from a month ago, but still far above 2021 levels
BOISE, Idaho — The cost of fueling up your car or truck in Idaho is less expensive than mid-summer, but it's still a lot more expensive than this day in 2021. AAA Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19, reported a statewide average of $4.41 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.04 per gallon of diesel. The average price of diesel has fallen just 14 cents in the past month and 3 cents in the past week, while the price of unleaded gas has dropped 6 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month.
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
Republican lawmaker calls off planned political fundraiser at public school
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, who is running for the state Senate, has canceled her planned “Daddy-Daughter Dance” campaign fundraiser tomorrow at a public school in the West Ada School District. “The Daddy Daughter Dance will no longer be held at Centennial High School,” Galloway told the Idaho Press via email this afternoon.
Idaho avoids major consequences of railroad shutdown after tentative union deal
BOISE, Idaho — As a national railroad strike appears to be off, the value of railroad infrastructure is now on display. As unions worked with the railroad industry to get better pay and working conditions, there were real fears that significant sections of America’s railroad system would be shut down.
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Oregon couple killed in southeast Idaho plane crash
BOISE, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon were killed after a plane crashed in southeast Idaho Wednesday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported. The couple was flying from Boise to Rock Springs, Wyo., amid several cross-county flights at the time of the crash. The names of the two victims have not been released.
Idaho runner shares uneasy encounter story on TikTok
BOISE, Idaho — Samantha MacIntyre took off down a familiar rural road all smiles. She's been training for a half-marathon, and has been documenting her fitness journey on TikTok. But 5 miles in, a red car with a driver who was acting suspicious drove past her twice. MacIntyre began...
Idaho's first In-N-Out Burger locations are closer to reality
BOISE, Idaho — No grand openings are scheduled yet, but those wondering if In-N-Out Burger will ever set up shop in Idaho have a little reassurance. Plans for locations in Boise and Meridian are still moving forward. The Boise Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use...
As logging companies face worker shortage, U of I offers relief with new degree path
VALLEY COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — The timber industry labor shortage is considered a normalcy for second generation logger Gerry Ikola. He has been running the family business since the 1970's. "It's been my life," Ikola said. "I grew up in it. I was going out in the woods when...
West Ada board votes against emergency levy for class sizes
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The West Ada School District Board voted against pursuing an emergency property tax levy due to Idaho Gov. Brad Little's special session earlier this month, which signed specific tax rebates and $410 million of education investments into law. The emergency levy is different than the supplemental...
Boise State, Univ. of Idaho team up for study on wildfire smoke's effect on potatoes
IDAHO, USA — Two Idaho universities are teaming up to seek how Idaho's famous crop, the potato, will change over a period of smoke exposure from wildfires. Boise State University and University of Idaho will conduct a two-year study, funded by $125,000 from the federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, into three potato varieties.
Volunteers wanted to help clean up Sawtooth National Recreation Area
BOISE, Idaho — Local organizations are collaborating to help clean up the Sawtooth National Recreation Area (SNRA) after a busy summer season of recreation. The Idaho Conservation League (ICL), Environmental Resource Center, Idaho Trails Association, Idaho Rivers United, National Forest Foundation, Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, Sawtooth Society, and Pulaski Users Group are looking to recruit volunteers to help clean up areas of SNRA that were impacted by heavy visitor use.
Micron breaks ground for new Boise fab
BOISE, Idaho — Micron broke ground on Monday for their new memory fab in Boise, attended by Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch, Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. The facility will be the first...
First case of bird flu detected in domestic birds since May in Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Wednesday, Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) confirmed the first case of bird flu in a domestic flock of chickens and ducks since May. The confirmed cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus were found in a backyard flock in Twin Falls.
Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy. Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
Idaho ski areas saw record-breaking visitors during the 2020-2021 winter season
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho ski areas experienced record-breaking skier and snowboarder visits during the 2020-2021 winter season after a rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an economic impact report by research firm RRC Associates. Idaho ski areas had 2.15 million visitors last winter, exceeding the previous record of...
