alum is cheap ....fire the officials that opposed ANY reason not to clean the water ..thousands of customers wud have never said a word to add 10 $ to thousands of water bills to correct a disaster ..and if the city of Jackson don't have 30 days of credit then they are dead already . close the doors on city hall and fire everybody there . abandon ship..cause their counsel is useless..
nobody has any common sense anyone...it's all about somebody wanting to be boss...nobody wants to help,only hinder .. narcissism has destroyed this country.. especially Mississippi..at least our forefathers had unity and nutts...we have nuttless,spineless cowards running the show..FOR GODS SAKE PEOPLE ,STAND UP FOR WHATS RIGHT..IF ITS WRONG ,OPPOSE IT,IF ITS RIGHT,FIGHT FOR IT ..GROW A SPINE!!!!!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Comments / 4