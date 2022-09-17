ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 4

Becky Austin
4d ago

alum is cheap ....fire the officials that opposed ANY reason not to clean the water ..thousands of customers wud have never said a word to add 10 $ to thousands of water bills to correct a disaster ..and if the city of Jackson don't have 30 days of credit then they are dead already . close the doors on city hall and fire everybody there . abandon ship..cause their counsel is useless..

Reply
3
Becky Austin
4d ago

nobody has any common sense anyone...it's all about somebody wanting to be boss...nobody wants to help,only hinder .. narcissism has destroyed this country.. especially Mississippi..at least our forefathers had unity and nutts...we have nuttless,spineless cowards running the show..FOR GODS SAKE PEOPLE ,STAND UP FOR WHATS RIGHT..IF ITS WRONG ,OPPOSE IT,IF ITS RIGHT,FIGHT FOR IT ..GROW A SPINE!!!!!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAPT

Byram starts process of finding its own water wells

BYRAM, Miss. — Byram is starting the process of looking for its own water wells, so the city no longer has to rely on Jackson water service. The city is considering three locations for water wells. One site is at Lake Dockery and Siwell Road. Another is around the corner at a site owned by the city.
BYRAM, MS
WAPT

Hinds County public works employees take a stand after supervisors vote down pay raise

RAYMOND, Miss. — About 100 Hinds County public works employees stopped working Tuesday morning a county official said the Board of Supervisors voted down a raise. Supervisor David Archie said the board voted down a proposed $300 pay increase for the employees during a meeting Monday. Archie said wanted to give the employees a $500 raise, but settled for $300, which didn't pass.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Public Works employees strike over pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works ground workers went on strike on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to not give them $300 raise. Many of the workers said they are struggling to make ends meet, having to work extra jobs just to provide for their families due to the recent […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Jackson, MS
Business
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Money, MS
WLBT

Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
JACKSON, MS
eenews.net

Jackson crisis fuels debate over privatizing water utilities

The struggle in Jackson, Miss., to provide clean and safe drinking water is reinvigorating debate over whether cities should turn to private companies for help with ailing water infrastructure. Management and upkeep of sprawling and aging water systems have taken on increased prominence as problems and impacts tied to climate...
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Thomas
Washington Examiner

'They failed to protect us': Jackson residents suing city over water crisis

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, lamented that the city "failed to protect us" after filing suit over a failing water plant contaminating the city's water supply. Raine Becker, one of four named plaintiffs suing the city over its response to the water crisis, said she felt the city was more "reactive" than "proactive" when it came to handling the water problems, according to ABC News.
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

Staff discover chemical leak in Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Jackson’s beleaguered water treatment plant hits another roadblock but avoids catastrophe. A chlorine leak was discovered this morning after an alarm sounded at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says the staff found three leaking valves and secured the...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#City Council#Water Treatment Plant#Surface Water
WJTV 12

Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Jackson water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told people in Jackson that they no longer had to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Crews work to fix power feed at Jackson water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 91 PSI as of Tuesday, Sept. 20. All tanks are currently maintaining good margins for overhead storage. Onsite storage at the plant has also remained stable. On Monday, […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Power restored to Jackson water booster station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 85 PSI. Overnight, city officials said the booster station serving the Magnolia Drive tank lost power, and this caused lower pressure in the area served by that tank. The power as […]
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy