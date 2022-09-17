Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Last Call for ARTrails Studio Tour This Weekend Showcasing Lewis County Artists
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And in the Centralia Train Depot. Not just for its historic architecture, but for the ARTrails of Southwest Washington’s showcase that’s been on display at the depot since last Friday. ARTrails, a collective based out of the Lewis County area,...
Chronicle
Napavine Now Unanimous 2B No. 1 in AP Poll
The latest AP Poll dropped Wednesday morning, with local sides popping up frequently once again. Napavine now sits as a unanimous No. 1 in the 2B rankings, Tenino and Adna both rose in their respective polls, and Morton-White Pass makes its first appearance of the season. See the full rankings...
Chronicle
Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State
Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
Chronicle
The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose
Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chronicle
Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza
I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
Chronicle
Death Notices: Sept. 19, 2022
• WALTER C. SANFORD, 78, Vader, died Sept. 14 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • SHIRLEY A. MARASCO, 83, Toledo, died Sept. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are...
Chronicle
Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week
For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
Chronicle
In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show
What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Chronicle
Lewis County Sees Increase in Unemployment Rate, Though It Remains Below June Levels
Lewis County’s unemployment rate rose in August, rising 0.7% from July’s 4.7% to 5.4%, according to new data released by the Washington state Employment Security Department. Despite the increase in unemployment, Lewis County’s unemployment rate remains below June’s 5.6% unemployment rate. The increase in the unemployment...
Chronicle
Conservative Activist Glen Morgan Involved in Shooting Near Tenino, Attorney Says
Conservative political activist Glen Morgan was involved in a shooting early Monday on family property in Tenino, according to Morgan’s attorney. Glen Morgan confirmed the shooting, then referred The Olympian to Angus Lee, his Vancouver, Washington-based attorney. Lee released a statement about the incident late Tuesday. Sometime around 4:30...
Chronicle
‘Safe by the Grace of God’: Eye Surgical Team That Departed From Chehalis Escapes Fiery Jet Crash
Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport. The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.
Chronicle
Higher Temperatures, Low Humidity and Winds Continue Fueling Goat Rocks Fire Activity
The Goat Rocks fire near Packwood saw moderate fire activity occur on Tuesday as the area experienced an increase in temperatures combined with lower humidity and terrain driven winds. The fire has burned 3,489 acres so far and is 0% contained, but remains about 1.5 miles from Packwood. Lewis County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Beavers Drop Non-League Contest to White Salmon
The Tenino girls soccer team found itself a bit out of sorts, then trailing, and finally losing to White Salmon 2-0 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday. “It was tough, errors that we don’t normally make,” coach Dave Montgomery said. The Bruins struck first on the stroke of...
Chronicle
Thurston County Board of Commissioners Encouraging More Public Involvement by Moving Meeting Times
In an effort to encourage more citizen engagement in local government, the Thurston County Board of Commissioners is trying out moving its regularly weekly meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month to 6 p.m., starting on Sept. 27. Normally, the meetings start at 2 p.m. and will continue to...
Chronicle
Weekly COVID Update: Reported Hospitalizations, Outbreaks in Lewis County Down From Previous Week
There were six new hospitalizations in Lewis County due to COVID-19 between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15, according to the most recent weekly update by Lewis County Public Health & Social Services. Public Health also reported 52 new cases of the viral disease, an increase from 39 reported the week...
Chronicle
Firefighters at Goat Rocks Fire Get Visit From Therapy Dogs
The Goat Rocks Fire has been burning in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest since a lightning strike on Aug. 9. It grew rapidly in size beginning on Friday, Sept. 9, and has now grown to more than 3,000 acres, though firefighters have reported that better weather and containment efforts have largely kept the blaze in check about 1 and a half miles from Packwood.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Goat Rocks Fire Evacuation Notices Lessen Over Weekend; Fire at 3,338 Acres Monday
Though it may take a fire-season-ending amount of rain to completely put out the Goat Rocks Fire 1.5 miles northeast of Packwood, cooler temperatures and higher humidity in East Lewis County’s mountain communities has helped keep the blaze under control over the last week. On Monday morning, the fire...
Chronicle
Undercover Tacoma Cop Investigating Street Racing Outed on Instagram, Charges Say
A 21-year-old man has been accused in Pierce County Superior Court of revealing on Instagram the identity of a Tacoma police detective who was investigating street racing crimes. The man was charged Tuesday with cyber harassment against an officer for a post he made earlier this month. According to charging...
Chronicle
Vikings Catch Fire at Just the Right Time to Beat Comets
For the second time this season, the Mossyrock volleyball team found itself facing a decisive fifth set. Tuesday, it came in a league contest against Naselle, but the Vikings found their groove late to come away winners on the road, 25-11, 24-26, 23-25, 25-17, 15-3. Hailey Brooks had a monster...
Chronicle
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia Arrested on Warrant
The former Chico’s Off the Rack employee accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds has been arrested. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis, is accused of falsifying customer returns in at least 16 separate instances between January and July of this year in order to get money from the refund, according to court documents.
Comments / 0